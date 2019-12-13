Our thoughts go out to Hillary this morning

Posted on 8:55 am, December 13, 2019 by currencylad

Woman Repeatedly Stabs Herself Because She’s ‘Tired of Trump Being President’.

11 Responses to Our thoughts go out to Hillary this morning

  1. bemused
    #3260041, posted on December 13, 2019 at 9:07 am

    Last year, therapists indicated a rise in what they unofficially diagnosed as “Trump Anxiety Disorder.”

    No, it’s Trump Derangement Syndrome.

  2. jo
    #3260042, posted on December 13, 2019 at 9:07 am

    Shows the quality of dimorat voters, can’t even get that right. Failures the whole lot of them.

  3. Ellie
    #3260053, posted on December 13, 2019 at 9:12 am

    People choosing not to have children because of global warming. People stabbing themselves because Trump is President. True derangement.

  4. Entropy
    #3260056, posted on December 13, 2019 at 9:13 am

    These people personalise absolutely everything.

  5. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3260060, posted on December 13, 2019 at 9:14 am

    At least she died loving her ego.

  6. 59096
    #3260071, posted on December 13, 2019 at 9:19 am

    If they all start doing it the world might end up being a better place and the collective IQ of the USA may rise!

  7. Chris M
    #3260080, posted on December 13, 2019 at 9:23 am

    I read about this a few months ago, is it recycled news or are there now several democrats literally self-immolating?

    When you get past the funny side it’s actually quite sad. This is the legacy of the fake news media, messing the heads of the fragile.

  8. BoyfromTottenham
    #3260112, posted on December 13, 2019 at 9:42 am

    1. I don’t see any reference in the June 2019 article to the woman having died from these stab wounds.
    2. The poor woman has ‘self-harmed in the past’. Ergo, she is most likely mentally ill, nothing to do with Trump.
    3. Why is this old news being recycled now?

  9. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3260113, posted on December 13, 2019 at 9:43 am

    The mentally ill should not get to vote.

    How many do you think actually vote here in Australia?

  10. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #3260115, posted on December 13, 2019 at 9:45 am

    Chris, you’re right. The dateline of the article is June. Old news. Probably more worthy of a comment in the Open Forum than a dedicated thread.

  11. Lee
    #3260475, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:13 pm

    Just goes to prove that many Trump-haters are mentally ill.

