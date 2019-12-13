Pyrmonter: … and again.

It’s that time of the year. As professional offices around the country launch into the networking frenzy (and HR disasters) of the festival season, out comes the ATO’s report on corporate income tax payment.
This year’s reporting in the ABC is an improvement on Emma Alberici’s efforts of the past. But still. What purpose, beyond playing to the peanut gallery of its own tribe, is served by linking the use of past tax losses (that is, excesses of lawful deductions accumulated in the past) with issues of tax evasion? Pyrmonter is not so naïve as to assume that all corporate taxpayers voluntarily pay every cent of tax for which they are liable; in fact, in his professional practice area, he thinks standards of what was once termed ‘commercial morality’ have tended to decline over the past two decades, more or less in proportion to the rise in Corportate Social Responsibility and ‘Woke’ culture. But still:
- Corporate Income Tax is essentially a withholding tax; and
- The use of accumulated tax losses is a designed feature the tax system, and not an abuse.
I ran the books for our businesses, and got away with everything I could, legally under avoidance rather than evasion, as I subscribed to Kerry Packers’s view: you aren’t spending it well enough that I want to pay more.
Yes but we live in the land of Oz and we are ruled by evil wizards:
SILLINESS OF THE GST LAW:
http://www7.austlii.edu.au/cgi-bin/viewdoc/au/legis/cth/consol_act/antsasta1999402/s165.55.html
…yet MORE silliness, from caselaw on income tax assessment:
*** The case goes back to taxes allegedly owed from the 1997/98 tax year…from a solicitor who owed a maximum of 130k including fines.
THIS IS ACTUALLY NOW LAW IN AUSTRALIA. We are ruled by people who think they are wizards and literally legislate from the capital or the bench that they don’t need to be reasonable.
Tell me again we don’t live in a Kafkaesque clown world and that doesn’t deserve accelerationist collapsitarianism.
Only sometimes…
But I agree on the rest – these headlines about “One third of big companies pay no tax!” are terrible. Of course some don’t pay tax. That’s entirely expected. That’s how our corporate income tax system is designed. It’s not news (or it shouldn’t be).
Frank:
That’s pretty standard anti-avoidance language, and not limited to the GST legislation.
That’s why we’re fucked, Felix.