She missed the biggest political scandal in American history

ZOE Daniels is leaving Washington DC after four years as the ABC’s Washington Bureau Chief. Today, she signs off on a familiar theme: Trump is the worst. Etc. “In four years … I watched Donald Trump explode the limits of what a politician can get away with.” She should have written that he exploded the limits of what a politician can survive. Daniels files a potted history of the controversial utterances of the first Western politician in recent history who actually says what he thinks. Some of those comments are more defensible than others; some had a context than cannot be ignored (such as John McCain’s disgraceful and underhanded role in the now infamous attempt to sink Trump’s candidacy); all, in any case, were unimportant verbiage.

Daniels’ final dispatch is not all bad. What she says about Trump’s “chaos theory” control of political narratives is accurate. But she didn’t mention the biggest story of the past four years. Not a single sentence or word about Hillary Clinton paying a shadowy CIA stringer to illegally collude with Russian intelligence and foist upon the United States a phony “dossier” which was then used by Democrat stooges in the FBI to corrupt FISA processes and enable the surveillance of first, candidate – then President – Trump. Or that President Obama knew about it. Nor does she acknowledge that the media cooperated with the Democrats to cover up these high crimes. This they did by promoting a “collusion” hoax designed to allow the ringleaders to get away scot-free while pinning their own treason on Donald Trump. You’d think all of that would stand out.