She missed the biggest political scandal in American history

Posted on 7:02 pm, December 13, 2019 by currencylad

ZOE Daniels is leaving Washington DC after four years as the ABC’s Washington Bureau Chief. Today, she signs off on a familiar theme: Trump is the worst. Etc. “In four years … I watched Donald Trump explode the limits of what a politician can get away with.” She should have written that he exploded the limits of what a politician can survive. Daniels files a potted history of the controversial utterances of the first Western politician in recent history who actually says what he thinks. Some of those comments are more defensible than others; some had a context than cannot be ignored (such as John McCain’s disgraceful and underhanded role in the now infamous attempt to sink Trump’s candidacy); all, in any case, were unimportant verbiage.

Daniels’ final dispatch is not all bad. What she says about Trump’s “chaos theory” control of political narratives is accurate. But she didn’t mention the biggest story of the past four years. Not a single sentence or word about Hillary Clinton paying a shadowy CIA stringer to illegally collude with Russian intelligence and foist upon the United States a phony “dossier” which was then used by Democrat stooges in the FBI to corrupt FISA processes and enable the surveillance of first, candidate – then President – Trump. Or that President Obama knew about it. Nor does she acknowledge that the media cooperated with the Democrats to cover up these high crimes. This they did by promoting a “collusion” hoax designed to allow the ringleaders to get away scot-free while pinning their own treason on Donald Trump. You’d think all of that would stand out.

  1. Mark M
    #3260889, posted on December 13, 2019 at 7:14 pm

    Even Maxwell Smart wouldn’t have missed it by that much.

  4. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3260907, posted on December 13, 2019 at 7:24 pm

    Obama and Biden exploded the limits of what politicians could get away with.
    Just now seeing some of the stuff Biden’s family got up to, but few have heard of what Obama did, especially with green companies. And of course there’s Watergate on Steroids, which is only just starting to reach the surface of general American notice.

  5. Whalehunt Fun
    #3260910, posted on December 13, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    ABC. Green Scum without the saving grace of producing oxygen.

  6. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3260912, posted on December 13, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    You’d think all of that would stand out.

    Zoe should go far in her remaining ABC career. As David Burge says: “Journalism is about covering important stories. With a pillow, until they stop moving.”

  7. egg_
    #3260928, posted on December 13, 2019 at 7:44 pm

    ZOE Daniels is leaving Washington DC after four years as the ABC’s Washington Bureau Chief. Today, she signs off on a familiar theme: Trump is the worst.

    Yawn.

  8. 59096
    #3260967, posted on December 13, 2019 at 8:44 pm

  9. Frank
    #3260970, posted on December 13, 2019 at 8:54 pm

  10. Tintarella di Luna
    #3260978, posted on December 13, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    Obama and Biden exploded the limits of what politicians could get away with.

    aided and abetted by a fifth column of treasonous flogs in the media, in Hollywood, in the corporate giants – all in the swamp with the treacherous Deep State the DOJ, the FBI, the IRS and the CIA, and the rest of the alphabet.

  11. Tintarella di Luna
    #3260980, posted on December 13, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    ABC. Green Scum without the saving grace of producing oxygen.

    That would make them anAeroBiC

  12. Frank
    #3260983, posted on December 13, 2019 at 9:22 pm

  13. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3260986, posted on December 13, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    From Frank at 8:54 pm:

  14. Tezza
    #3260993, posted on December 13, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    Daniels “wasn’t surprised” when Trump won?! Why didn’t we hear her reporting as much, then? Typical ABC group thinker, all-knowing after the event.

  15. John A
    #3260998, posted on December 13, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    59096 #3260967, posted on December 13, 2019 at 8:44 pm

  16. struth
    #3261013, posted on December 13, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    ZOE Daniels is leaving Washington DC after four years as the ABC’s Washington Bureau Chief. Today, she signs off on a familiar theme: Trump is the worst

    Hope she is going by sailing boat.
    I’d hate to think my taxes paid for the flight that just tipped us over the 25th point of no climate return.

