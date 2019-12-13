No, it isn’t that one of them has the teeth of Kingston Town

Jenna Price: The incredible, telling difference between Ardern and Morrison.
“She hugs those who need it …”
The federal government is spending too much, borrowing too much, growing and controlling too much
MSM blame Scomo for bush fires.
MSM praise JA for White Island disaster.
that’s just creepy
FFS and they claim this is journalism? No wonder SMH is a dying publication.
One of them won an election and the other did a deal with a racist populist to become PM.
From the link:
What a stupid, stupid man.
As soon as this whole volcano tragedy happened, I knew the media would be polishing up their swooning “Jacinta stuns the world ” stories.
Jenna Price lectures in journalism.
No, they claim it is “quality j’ism” (as she is purveyed).
There is a profound difference.
The cloud of stupid continues to expand and obliterate. Jenna Price does a brilliant impression of a journalist with no talent.
If Scott Morrison’s government had a top marginal tax rate of 33%, tax free capital gains and a GST of 15%, Jenna Price and her ilk would be outraged.
But Jacinta’s government does it. No worries, because she hugs people.
It was Kingston Town’s legs wot done him in. Not sure about his teeth.
She’s a duckhid!
What is completely without doubt is that if it was a conservative hugging people, Price would call it creepy.
And should any (conservative) man start hugging women and children, it would be called sexual harassment.
You can say what you like…but it wasn’t ScoMo who stole Mr. Ed’s dentures!
That article shows why the “Silly Moaning Haemorrhoid” and “The Aids” retain their Fauxfacts reputations as Leftard lavatory papers where all the crap comes pre-loaded.
No wonder their pitiful shares and circulation are as abysmal as they are.
Whatever happened to “stranger danger”? Not to mention personal spaces and respecting others’ autonomy.
If some stranger hugged me I’d be totally creeped out. Especially if it’s a politician.
Wasn’t it Price who, a few years back, was banging on about how outraged she was that her daughter had not only invited a climate skeptic friend into Jenna’s house but had let her stay over? Price raged that if the had known, she wouldn’t have let the skeptic in the door.
To me, there was no indication that she was joking or exaggerating her ire. It showed a nastiness, intolerance and personal animus, in a social situation. that one must assume she is able to keep out of her professional life.
Funny how leftists never mention that Ardern had an election platform of lowering immigration (already much lower per capita than Australia).
Because it spoils the narrative.
Real Deal at 11:25 am
She is of course an academic at the University of Technology Sydney
She is indoctrinating a generation of Marxist propagandists; all paid for by we the taxpayers.
The left sure can pick their female idles ,sorry idols . Arden Thunberg ,Pelosi ,Clinton mGiliard ,yuk what a horrible bunch .
There’s no stopping Jacinda once she gets the bit between her teeth.
I’m not a fan of hugging people I don’t know. The thought of being enveloped by Arden gives me hives. Against years of protocols, Meghan Markle is another gifter of unwanted hugs. If I see either of them coming in my direction with outstretched arms , I will be getting ready to smack them in the mouth. See how they like my traditional style of greeting. (Reserved entirely for unasked for touchy-feelers.)
No use trying to shoot the messenger. Ii’s a good article. Morrison tries to portray himself as everyman but he just doesn’t have the common touch. Instead he displays the most hubris in leading a hubristic government.
Speaking of prominent teeth…
Megan
#3260280, posted on December 13, 2019 at 11:27 am
“Jenna Price does a brilliant impression of a journalist with no talent.”
In this Age of Endarkenment, the “with no talent” part is implied and therefore unnecessary in the description of any “journalist” educated by Ms Price.
Real Journalists, to the extent that any remain, could do with far less “education” from social termites.