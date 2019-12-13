UK Election 2019 Thread

Posted on 10:00 am, December 13, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
166 Responses to UK Election 2019 Thread

  1. A Lurker
    #3260138, posted on December 13, 2019 at 10:04 am

    If Boris wins with a historic majority, I predict that this will happen…

    p.s. Turn your volume up.

  5. mh
    #3260152, posted on December 13, 2019 at 10:12 am

    Nice one Piers!

    Piers Morgan
    @piersmorgan
    No, there goes your credibility.
    The British people listened to your democracy-wrecking garbage & told you to f*ck off.

    Hugh Grant
    ‏@HackedOffHugh
    There goes the neighbourhood.

  6. mh
    #3260156, posted on December 13, 2019 at 10:15 am

    Sterling skyrockets to 18-month high as exit poll points to Tory majority

  7. 59096
    #3260157, posted on December 13, 2019 at 10:15 am

    UK will have Boris, the US has Trump and we have a bunch of spinless wankers hell Ben on destroying our economy and way of life. Caving into green activists and importing middle eastern parasites by the score!

  8. lotocoti
    #3260161, posted on December 13, 2019 at 10:18 am

    Not one single result has been declared and the progs are opening arteries.

  9. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #3260162, posted on December 13, 2019 at 10:18 am

    …And a third thread. Most of us are over here.

  10. Juan
    #3260165, posted on December 13, 2019 at 10:20 am

    UK will have Boris, the US has Trump and we have a bunch of spinless wankers hell Ben on destroying our economy and way of life.

    The fruit doesn’t fall far from the tree.

    Boris is more green than ScoMo.

  11. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3260170, posted on December 13, 2019 at 10:22 am

    Not the Bee…

    Hillary Clinton, Chris Steele Allege Boris Johnson Is A Russian Stooge (12 Dec)

    Hillary Clinton is back, and so is Chris Steele, this time in the United Kingdom. They are no less than implying that current Conservative (Tory) Prime Minister Boris Johnson is a Russian plant. And it’s no mistake that these allegations are being made just before a U.K. general election on December 12 that will decide the fate of Brexit.

    I wonder what that makes Jeremy Corbyn? Fun how people like Hillary seem now to believe they can say absolutely anything about anyone, no matter how bonkers, and get away with it.

  12. BoyfromTottenham
    #3260171, posted on December 13, 2019 at 10:22 am

    Of course if the Conservatives win, the ‘loyal opposition’ could try for Boris’ Impeachment (sound familiar)? However the last two times it was attempted it failed (not guilty), and now apparently the recent Constitutional Reform Act has clouded things by removing the two key roles in the procedure (the Lord Chancellor and the Lord High Steward), thereby making it unclear who would preside over any impeachment trial. A case of the Progressives being hoist on their own petard? What fun.

  13. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3260175, posted on December 13, 2019 at 10:25 am

    I wonder what that makes Jeremy Corbyn?

    A mirror image of the Norsefire guy.

  14. Dr Faustus
    #3260200, posted on December 13, 2019 at 10:42 am

    First official results in from small electorates in the traditionally Labour NE England:
    Labour holds 2 seats and loses Blyth to the Conservatives.

  16. mh
    #3260203, posted on December 13, 2019 at 10:46 am

    Conservatives win Blyth Valley for first time ever

    In the first big upset of the night, the Tories have taken Blyth Valley from Labour.

    It is a former mining town that had been held by Labour since its establishment in the 1950s.

    The Conservatives’ Ian Levy took the seat with a majority of just 712.

    Former Commons speaker John Bercow said the result was “catastrophic” for Labour.

    https://www.ft.com/content/07250e1d-a51a-333f-9609-13bf9b6777f9

  17. Tom
    #3260252, posted on December 13, 2019 at 11:10 am

    Paywallian:

    The seismic shock of Blyth Valley turning blue cannot be underestimated. This is an old mining constituency that loathes the Tories – until now. Expressing some shock, Ian Levy beat Labour’s Susan Dungworth 17,440 votes to 16,728, and immediately after the announcement he thanked Boris Johnson.

    “I want to thank Boris because I am going to be on that train, I am going to London, going to get Brexit done and build a strong economy UK and do that together.’’

    Link.

  18. Infidel Tiger
    #3260261, posted on December 13, 2019 at 11:15 am

    Upper Left Quadrant politics wins again!

    Whigs, libs and banksters report to The Tower!

  19. Infidel Tiger
    #3260270, posted on December 13, 2019 at 11:20 am

    Normal people do not want austerity, open borders, free markets and hyper individualism.

    They want sound policy that supports the family and the nation.

    Thatcherism and neoliberalism is dead. Let us rejoice. There is much to be done, but the working class ah e come home to the Cons.

  20. Infidel Tiger
    #3260273, posted on December 13, 2019 at 11:23 am

    Sohrab Ahmari
    @SohrabAhmari
    ·
    1h
    Just think: If the Western Left just focused on family and working-class concerns, it would do so well.

    If only they would listen.

  21. Cassie of Sydney
    #3260282, posted on December 13, 2019 at 11:28 am

    “Normal people do not want austerity, open borders, free markets and hyper individualism.

    They want sound policy that supports the family and the nation.”

    Agree 100%

  22. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3260288, posted on December 13, 2019 at 11:33 am

    The seismic shock of Blyth Valley turning blue cannot be underestimated. This is an old mining constituency that loathes the Tories – until now. Expressing some shock, Ian Levy beat Labour’s Susan Dungworth 17,440 votes to 16,728, and immediately after the announcement he thanked Boris Johnson.

    Fun to search the candidates. Ian Levy is a NHS wukka, and a long term local, so he neatly snookered Ms Dungworth on the NHS issue which she was pushing.

    The Labour candidate selection back in October gave the win to Ms Dungworth:

    The successful candidate won 131 votes, compared to Osborne’s 66 votes. It is understood that the contest came down to the matter of selecting the most local candidate.

    So Susan Dungworth won the primary as the most local candidate, but Ian Levy whose family have been Bythians for 500 years won the general election. I love Poms, they’re totally parochial.

  23. Megan
    #3260292, posted on December 13, 2019 at 11:35 am

    Ah yes, but these morons and dipsticks rarely encounter a normal person. Figuring out policies for these unsighted normals is in the realm of creating a map of the outer galaxies.

  24. Juan
    #3260293, posted on December 13, 2019 at 11:36 am

    “Normal people do not want austerity, open borders, free markets and hyper individualism.

    They want sound policy that supports the family and the nation.”

    Agree 100%

    But what constitutes a family these days?

    Christmas, which is almost upon us, shows us how fragmented families have become; with many so people attending multiple Christmases this year, due to the increasingly common blended families.

  25. Infidel Tiger
    #3260296, posted on December 13, 2019 at 11:36 am

    The working class are coming home! Welcome back comrades.

    All we need do now is jail the banksters, spivs and anyone with a Twitter account.

  26. anonandon
    #3260298, posted on December 13, 2019 at 11:36 am

    I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Suck sh!t lefties.

  27. Infidel Tiger
    #3260303, posted on December 13, 2019 at 11:40 am

    Christmas, which is almost upon us, shows us how fragmented families have become; with many so people attending multiple Christmases this year, due to the increasingly common blended families.

    Yes, 5 decades of anti family policy have ruined Christmas. Thanks lefties.

    With time we will ban divorce and gay marriage. We must promote virtue and heavily punish vice. The family is all that matters.

  28. Cassie of Sydney
    #3260304, posted on December 13, 2019 at 11:40 am

    “Just think: If the Western Left just focused on family and working-class concerns, it would do so well.”

    A very simple statement but one that is completely lost to the modern progressive Marxist inner city middle class left…..because they are now so imbued with hatred of the family, hatred of the working-class, hatred of Christianity and most other religions (with one notable exception of course), of the nation state and its history and of western civilization as a whole.

  29. Infidel Tiger
    #3260306, posted on December 13, 2019 at 11:42 am

    Brexit Party costing the Cons Labour heartland seats.

    Disgusting. Farage is a scam artist.

  30. mem
    #3260307, posted on December 13, 2019 at 11:43 am

    Exit poll results suggest conservatives up 51, Labour down 71 and SNP up 20. If correct Corbyn’s head will go and the Labour Party is stuffed. The Scots will blather on about another independence vote but they have Buckley’s chance.

  31. Juan
    #3260313, posted on December 13, 2019 at 11:47 am

    “Just think: If the Western Left just focused on family and working-class concerns, it would do so well.”

    A very simple statement but one that is completely lost to the modern progressive Marxist inner city middle class left…..because they are now so imbued with hatred of the family, hatred of the working-class, hatred of Christianity and most other religions (with one notable exception of course), of the nation state and its history and of western civilization as a whole.

    But Cassie, the UK haven’t elected Mary Whitehouse or even Ann Widdecombe; they just elected a divorcé who lives with his girlfriend and who avoids like the plague the question: ‘How many children do you have, Boris?’

    Boris stands for many things (primarily for Boris 😝) but he doesn’t stand for old fashioned family values of one man, one woman joined for life in a sexually exclusive marriage.

  32. Infidel Tiger
    #3260317, posted on December 13, 2019 at 11:50 am

    Every sinner has a future, every saint has a past.

  34. herodotus
    #3260321, posted on December 13, 2019 at 11:51 am

    The ABC aren’t going to like the UK result. They might mention it from time to time.

  35. Tim Neilson
    #3260322, posted on December 13, 2019 at 11:51 am

    Brexit Party costing the Cons Labour heartland seats.

    Disgusting. Farage is a scam artist.

    The question is whether those votes flowing from Labour to the Brexit Party would, in the absence of the Brexit Party, have stayed with Labour, been no-shows, or gone Tory.
    If they would have stayed Labour or been no-shows the Brexit Party isn’t actually doing harm.

  36. John of Mel
    #3260323, posted on December 13, 2019 at 11:51 am

    Brexit Party costing the Cons Labour heartland seats.

    Not sure if it’s correct. So far most red seats went to Labour with over 50% of the votes. Nothing anyone can do about that.

  37. Juan
    #3260324, posted on December 13, 2019 at 11:52 am

    Every sinner has a future, every saint has a past.

    But it’s commonly understood the sin must be repudiated and a life henceforth without sin must be lived, or at least attempted.

  38. Fencesitter
    #3260327, posted on December 13, 2019 at 11:53 am

    Juan, I am not about to cover for Johnson per se but I think most sensible people don’t particularly care about the imperfections of the leaders’ personal lives rather we care about the incentives that their policies will provide the rest of us.

    Obviously, we might consider their personal lives in certain contexts such as their courage or honesty but I would vastly prefer an unmarried, childless leader who recognises that a man has a penis and a woman has a vagina than a married leader with kids who tells me that if I wear a dress then I too can become a woman.

  39. Juan
    #3260328, posted on December 13, 2019 at 11:53 am

    Not sure if it’s correct. So far most red seats went to Labour with over 50% of the votes. Nothing anyone can do about that.

    Houghton & Sunderland South: Cons 13k, Lab 16k, TBP 6k.

    Sunderland Central … Labour by 3,000-odd votes. TBP with 5,000-odd votes.

  40. John of Mel
    #3260329, posted on December 13, 2019 at 11:54 am

    Seems like Washington & Sunderland West is the only one so far where Brexit Party might have caused a loss for Tories.

  41. Infidel Tiger
    #3260331, posted on December 13, 2019 at 11:54 am

    Your obsession with Boris’s sex life is unseemly.

  42. John of Mel
    #3260335, posted on December 13, 2019 at 11:56 am

    OK. I was wrong. More than one.

  43. John of Mel
    #3260338, posted on December 13, 2019 at 11:57 am

    Didn’t Farage agree not to field candidates in seats with a Tory candidate?

  44. Juan
    #3260339, posted on December 13, 2019 at 11:59 am

    Juan, I am not about to cover for Johnson per se but I think most sensible people don’t particularly care about the imperfections of the leaders’ personal lives rather we care about the incentives that their policies will provide the rest of us.

    Agreed.

    Obviously, we might consider their personal lives in certain contexts such as their courage or honesty but I would vastly prefer an unmarried, childless leader who recognises that a man has a penis and a woman has a vagina than a married leader with kids who tells me that if I wear a dress then I too can become a woman.

    You do know Boris’s record at Mayor of London? On social issues he was very much to the left; some might say out of necessity, others would argue Boris is instinctively socially inclusive.

    Which is it? Well with a stonking majority we will likely see the real Boris.

    A hint was provided here at just after the 32 minute mark of a recent Electioncast podcast, when Guto Harri — who worked for Boris Johnson when he was Mayor of London — talks about his interview with his former boss for his Welsh radio programme:

    “When I asked him what happened to the nice guy I worked for, the guy who was pro-immigration and all that, he basically said he hasn’t changed, and come, come victory, if he secures it next week, and post-brexit, then he insists he still is that one-nation liberal conservative that’s broadminded and wants to be liked across the political spectrum.”

  45. Infidel Tiger
    #3260340, posted on December 13, 2019 at 11:59 am

    Farage is a grifter.

  46. Juan
    #3260343, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:03 pm

    Didn’t Farage agree not to field candidates in seats with a Tory candidate?

    Yes, which helped the Tories defend seats but not to take seats in the North.

    I also believe there’s another angle which makes this a strategic error — if they had run against the incumbents, many Tory MPs would have had to take a harder line on Brexit which they could be held to as they cast their votes in the Commons’ lobbies in the next five years.

  47. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #3260344, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:03 pm

    Didn’t Farage agree not to field candidates in seats with a Tory candidate?

    Yeah, but the may be Labour seats that may have fallen Conservative, but for a Brexit candidate stealing part of their lunch.

    Optional preferential would at least allow a Brexit-leaning voter to put 1. Brexit and 2. Tory, if they wanted to deprive Labour of a vote. As it is they have to second-guess which of the two to vote for, along with their fellow travelers.

  48. Fencesitter
    #3260347, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:08 pm

    You do know Boris’s record at Mayor of London? On social issues he was very much to the left; some might say out of necessity, others would argue Boris is instinctively socially inclusive

    Yes I do know.

    That is why I said:

    Juan, I am not about to cover for Johnson per se

    My point was simply a generic one and I believe (although I can’t read his mind) so was IT’s.

  49. feelthebern
    #3260349, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:09 pm

    How long before Boris walks his BREXIT stance back.

  50. Juan
    #3260352, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:11 pm

    Your obsession with Boris’s sex life is unseemly.

    Well, if you can spare me the claims Boris’s victory is a victory for traditional family values; I’ll be able to spare you the inconvenient fact he’s no model of such values.

    Deal?

  51. Infidel Tiger
    #3260353, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:11 pm

    Boris will not walk back.

    We are now more likely to see a hard Brexit. Europe is in disarray

    Calm down you spivs and whigs.

  52. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3260354, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:12 pm

    Exit poll results suggest conservatives up 51, Labour down 71 and SNP up 20. If correct Corbyn’s head will go and the Labour Party is stuffed.

    Next up a cockney Obama!
    Fake moderate. Well trained. Black. Yummy looking.
    Not Dianne Abbott, who has two left feet.

    Footwear mystery as Diane Abbott votes in two left-footed shoes (12 Dec)

    Diane Abbott went viral on social media today after she was spotted wearing two left shoes from different pairs while canvassing voters.

    The shadow home secretary was pictured with Meg Hillier, the Labour candidate for Hackney South and Shoreditch, encouraging constituents to support Labour in a now-deleted tweet.

    The photo quickly went viral online when users spotted Ms Abbott was wearing two black left shoes from different pairs.

    One tweeter commented: “Clearly not a morning person. Not only wearing two different shoes, but two left-footed shoes!”

    She’s gone in with both feet.

  53. feelthebern
    #3260355, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:12 pm

    I demand Ladbrokes to pay out all my bets.
    Every single one came in.
    The biggest wedge was on the over/under Tory seats.
    I took the overs at 340.5.
    Pay me now!
    I need to bring my January Trump2020 stake forward to now.

  54. feelthebern
    #3260356, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:13 pm

    Boris will not walk back.

    You idiot.
    The Boris was born to walk back BREXIT.

  55. Infidel Tiger
    #3260357, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:13 pm

    Donald Trump is a noted pantsman and has done more for the American family than any President in living memory.

    Social cons are ascendant. Whigs and libs to The Tower.

  56. areff
    #3260359, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:14 pm

    Hate to be a worrywort — and, yes, it’s early in the count — but a 2.6% swing to the conservatives in the electorates declared so far isn’t quite the robust move I would like to see.

  57. lotocoti
    #3260360, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:15 pm

    How long before Gina Miller launches a Supreme Court challenge?

  58. Juan
    #3260361, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:15 pm

    Your obsession with Boris’s sex life is unseemly.

    The easiest trade deal to do, and probably the only one feasible by 31 December 2020, is one which would look awfully like Theresa May’s ‘Max Fac‘ deal.

    Won’t be called that, of course.

  59. Cassie of Sydney
    #3260362, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:15 pm

    “Juan
    #3260313, posted on December 13, 2019 at 11:47 am”

    You are a moron….go back to playing with children….actually perhaps that is not a good idea.

  60. Juan
    #3260364, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:16 pm

    Apologies, “The Boris was born to walk back BREXIT,” was meant to be in blockquotes, not “Your obsession with Boris’s sex life is unseemly.”

  61. feelthebern
    #3260365, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:16 pm

    There’s a direct correlation between mashed potatoes & winning elections.
    Trump, Boris, ScoMo, all love their mash.
    Hillary, Corbyn, Shorten hate the mash & would rather fellate someone than eat the potato.

  62. stackja
    #3260366, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:16 pm

    BBC Politics
    @BBCPolitics
    ·
    12m
    “It’s harrowing” – former Labour adviser Ayesha Hazarika blames Jeremy Corbyn for Labour performance adding “Corbynism has been tested to destruction,” as exit poll indicates Tory majority

  63. Cassie of Sydney
    #3260367, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:16 pm

    “Infidel Tiger
    #3260357, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:13 pm
    Donald Trump is a noted pantsman and has done more for the American family than any President in living memory.

    Social cons are ascendant. Whigs and libs to The Tower.”

    You’re on fire today IT.

  64. thefrollickingmole
    #3260369, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:17 pm

    Farage is a grifter.

    And the odds of the Brexit referendum even being held without Farage promoting it for a decade or so would be less than nothing.

    The Brexit mob probably wont pick up even one seat, their entire reason for existing has pretty well been achieved.
    Running a few candidates and costing Boris a handful of seats *might* remind him that going particularly wobbly could cost him many seats later on.

    If you come from the point of view Farage has been playing the game straight its pretty masterful stuff.
    If you suspect hes a grifter then your conclusion is probably the same, but for different, self serving reasons.

  65. feelthebern
    #3260370, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:18 pm

    The Sun has already called it.
    Plus their page 3 girl is delicious.

  66. Infidel Tiger
    #3260371, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:18 pm

    Nothing gives me more pleasure than the tears of the neoliberals.

  67. Juan
    #3260372, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:19 pm

    Exit poll results suggest conservatives up 51, Labour down 71 and SNP up 20. If correct Corbyn’s head will go and the Labour Party is stuffed.

    Next up a cockney Obama!
    Fake moderate. Well trained. Black. Yummy looking.
    Not Dianne Abbott, who has two left feet.

    Not with Momentum holding stay.

    If the old rules applied, Chuka Umunna might have fit the bill, but he’s flown the coop.

  68. feelthebern
    #3260373, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:20 pm

    Nothing gives me more pleasure than the tears of the neoliberals.

    Says the West Australian teacher.

  69. thefrollickingmole
    #3260374, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:20 pm

    Some glimmers of self reflection from the Labour mob.

    @GoodwinMJ
    Follow Follow @GoodwinMJ
    More
    ‘The narrative’ is already emerging. Replace Mr Corbyn and all shall be well. Not so. Labour’s problem is that it’s breaking into 3 parties (1) liberal degree-holding Brahmin Left, (2) dwindling blue-collar, socially conservative Traditional Left, (3) students + ethnic minorities

  70. Infidel Tiger
    #3260375, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:21 pm

    I am certainly a teacher. Some would even say a prophet. But they are a bit balmy.

  71. feelthebern
    #3260376, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:21 pm

    All of UK Labour’s problems can be fixed with Big Black C0ck?

    Could be a code in amongst that…

  73. John of Mel
    #3260379, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:22 pm

    Social cons are ascendant. Whigs and libs to The Tower.

    Sadly, I don’t think any of the Western cons leaders have the guts to go full Orban – like not paying tax ever, if you have four or more kids.

  74. Infidel Tiger
    #3260380, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:24 pm

    Orban is the leader we wish we had.

    Inspirational.

  75. Juan
    #3260382, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:25 pm

    You are a moron….go back to playing with children….actually perhaps that is not a good idea.

    Now Cassie, I’ve never spoken to you in such a way. I’ve always been polite and courteous and never gone anywhere near slanderous innuendo, in jest or otherwise.

    I’d appreciate if you would treat me with the same courtesy.

    Thanking you in advance, ma’am.

  76. Juan
    #3260383, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:25 pm

    Workington falls to the Tories!

  77. feelthebern
    #3260384, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:25 pm

    I’d appreciate if you would treat me with the same courtesy.

    You walked into the wrong saloon, sonny.

  78. Colonel Crispin Berka
    #3260385, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:26 pm

    Twitterati already going insane

    eleanor🌹
    @danphobia · 2h
    people really voted for the conservative party that has a racist, xenophobic, homophobic leader, will end the NHS as we know it, leave 4 million children in poverty living off of food banks whilst the rich thrive carelessly and cause environmental destruction. wow #exitpoll

    Yep, we all remember BoJo announcing he’d unplug the life support machine of the nation… and Corbynites will be providing us with the documentary proof of that Tory plan announcement in 8999, 8998, 8997, 8996…
    While we’re waiting for that proof, a quick fact check.

    But is his claim about Tory spending true? Under their plans, Britain will be spending £148.5bn on the NHS in England by the financial year 2023/24, up by £33.9bn compared with 2018/19. But in real terms – adjusting for inflation – That points to a rise of £20.5bn.

    That would be a plan to “end the NHS as we know it” by giving it 20 billion pounds per year more than it gets now. Hmmm.

    You’ve got to feel sorry for these people at some level because they aren’t lying, they’re repeating false information that they consume from sources they trust, no different to Conservatives in that regard.

  79. lotocoti
    #3260386, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:27 pm

    The working man of Workington just said “Pay your own feckin’ bills.”

  80. Cassie of Sydney
    #3260387, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:27 pm

    “Infidel Tiger
    #3260380, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:24 pm
    Orban is the leader we wish we had.

    Inspirational.”

    Yes…love Orban

  81. thefrollickingmole
    #3260388, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:28 pm

    This is probably a bad sign.

    The partys chairman nearly lost his seat.

    Ian Lavery, the Labour party chairman, has held his seat in Wansbeck. It went to a recount.

  82. feelthebern
    #3260389, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:28 pm

    Can England build a wall to block out Scotland from the UK?
    What a ignorant bunch of tax hoovers.

  83. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3260390, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:29 pm

    Hillary, Corbyn, Shorten hate the mash & would rather fellate someone than eat the potato.

    They need to recant.
    Look closely at the photo of the inside of Greta’s Tesla.
    Holy potatoes!

  84. feelthebern
    #3260391, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:29 pm

    This will teach Labour to be embarrassed of the White Van Man vote.

  85. Juan
    #3260392, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:30 pm

    Darlington … high profile Labour member Jenny Chapman loses to a Conservative!

  86. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3260393, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:30 pm

    This is all Monty’s fault.

  87. Juan
    #3260394, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:31 pm

    I’d appreciate if you would treat me with the same courtesy.

    You walked into the wrong saloon, sonny.

    Ain’t that true. 🤣 One can still try!

  88. feelthebern
    #3260395, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:31 pm

    It’s sad Bruce.
    Hoarding is a sign of real mental issues.
    This does not surprise me.

  90. incoherent rambler
    #3260398, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:33 pm

    Can England build a wall to block out Scotland from the UK?

    Lots of wall is still there. Just needs a bit of maintenance and updating with modern motion sensors wired to automatic 50 cals.

  91. Juan
    #3260399, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:34 pm

    Can England build a wall to block out Scotland from the UK?

    If the SNP gets more than 5o seats, will Holyrood try to stage IndyRef2 in defiance of Westminster, á la Catalonia?

  92. feelthebern
    #3260400, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    All the good Scots got out of there years ago.
    The only ones left resemble Trainspotting.

  93. incoherent rambler
    #3260401, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:36 pm

    This is all Monty’s fault.

    I expect him to claim responsibility in 17,592,186,044,415, 17,592,186,044,414 …

  94. Cassie of Sydney
    #3260402, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:36 pm

    The Guardian columnist Hannah Jane Parkinson is Jane Carosene’s twin.

  95. Juan
    #3260403, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:36 pm

    Can England build a wall to block out Scotland from the UK?

    Lots of wall is still there. Just needs a bit of maintenance and updating with modern motion sensors wired to automatic 50 cals.

    Hadrian’s Wall, or the Antonine Wall? How far north do you want England’s border to be?

  96. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3260404, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:37 pm

    eleanor🌹
    @danphobia · 2h
    people really voted for the conservative party that has a racist, xenophobic, homophobic leader, will end the NHS as we know it, leave 4 million children in poverty living off of food banks whilst the rich thrive carelessly and cause environmental destruction.

    I love this stuff.
    And then they’re surprised when mk 1 deplorable voters don’t believe them when they say the wuuurld is ending in 8 years unless we all stop using plastic bags.

  97. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3260405, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:37 pm

    All the good Scots got out of there years ago.
    The only ones left resemble Trainspotting.

    There are no good Scots.
    You don’t reward a people who created cross dressing AND tartan and exported it to the world.
    They should be fenced off and forgotten.

  98. feelthebern
    #3260407, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:37 pm

    How far north do you want England’s border to be?

    Hard to be sure.
    Better to be on the safe side.
    Nuke the place.

  99. lotocoti
    #3260408, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:37 pm

    Can England build a wall to block out Scotland from the UK?

    No need.
    If Scotland gained independence, the Wee Krankie would have to build a wall to keep people in her glorious Peoples’ Republic.

  100. rugbyskier
    #3260409, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:38 pm

    With only 20 seats declared Labour has lost 4 seats. Looks like it may be a very bad night for Labour.

  101. feelthebern
    #3260410, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:38 pm

    Labour at every election: The Tories will gut the NHS.
    Labor at every election: The Libs will gut Medicare.

    Change the channel, Marge.

  102. thefrollickingmole
    #3260412, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:39 pm

    Juan

    The Scot harridan has already risen on its hind trotters and been squealing for a new body it can be subservient to.
    Quite why they want to obtain dependence on the EU is beyond me.

    https://www.bbc.com/news/election-2019-50632400

  103. Goanna
    #3260413, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:39 pm

    Labour blames Boris for a child having to sleep on a public hospital floor.
    Corbyn tweets ‘He just doesn’t care.’

    A caring Boris responds on poll day cradling his wiry Jack Russell and kisses him before the cameras.
    Consummate politician.

  104. mh
    #3260415, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:40 pm

    Conservatives win Workington

    The Tories have won in Workington, an iconic moment in the campaign and another brick out of Labour’s red wall.

    ‘Workington man’ became a shorthand for the type of voter that Boris Johnson’s campaign was targeting: working-class, older, white men who supported leaving the EU.

    The Tories won the seat easily, with a majority of over 4,000.

    I identify as Workington man.

    I’m with you bruvvas.

  105. incoherent rambler
    #3260416, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:40 pm

    Scots. I have met some good whisky making/smuggling Orcadians and Highlanders.
    They’re not all bad.

  106. Mother Lode
    #3260417, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:40 pm

    Can England build a wall to block out Scotland from the UK?

    Scotland is what we would call ‘a remote community’.

    Dysfunctional, and forever demanding to be funded otherwise they will hurt themselves and you will feel guilty.

    Littered with alcoholics too.

  107. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3260418, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    You don’t reward a people who created cross dressing AND tartan and exported it to the world.

    For shame, Stimpson. They can at least distill drinkable whisky, which is more then the Irish or Americans can do.

  108. Juan
    #3260419, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:42 pm

    If Scotland gained independence, the Wee Krankie would have to build a wall to keep people in her glorious Peoples’ Republic.

    One thing Scottish independence would do is to entrench the Tories on the Treasury Benches in Westminster.

    Reluctantly allowing IndyRef2 and running dead for the ‘No’ side sounds very much like a Dom Cummings strategy.

  109. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3260420, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:42 pm

    Labour blames Boris for a child having to sleep on a public hospital floor.
    Corbyn tweets ‘He just doesn’t care.’

    Jeremy is not wrong,
    but this is actually Boris on his best behavior.
    At least the child is still alive.

  110. feelthebern
    #3260421, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:43 pm

    Albo in tears.
    He loves fighting Tories.

  111. a reader
    #3260422, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:43 pm

    Why anybody would vote for the SNP is beyond me. I mean Scottish nationalism was mostly invented in the mid 1800s to amuse Queen Victoria. Highland games, military tattoos, tartan, kilts-most of it is from the 1800s. It’s not even really a tradition

  112. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3260423, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    For shame, Stimpson. They can at least distill drinkable whisky, which is more then the Irish or Americans can do.

    Just put really big metal pipes through the fence.

  113. Diogenes
    #3260424, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    You don’t reward a people who created cross dressing AND tartan and exported it to the world.

    You forgot the molestation of cats (bagpipes)

  114. Juan
    #3260428, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:47 pm

    Tories have recaptured Peterborough, which they lost earlier this year in a by-election.

    Monster Raving Loony Party garnered 113 votes.

  115. Cassie of Sydney
    #3260430, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:49 pm

    “feelthebern
    #3260421, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:43 pm
    Albo in tears.
    He loves fighting Tories.”

    Albo also loves Jeremy Corbyn

  116. feelthebern
    #3260431, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:49 pm

    In time, having Scottish heritage will be something a family covers up.
    Like having a Nazi or a Dutchman in your family tree.

  117. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3260433, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:49 pm

    You forgot the molestation of cats (bagpipes)

    I didn’t actually.
    I am being benevolent but only because of Copperhead Road and It’s A Long Way To The Top.
    That’s it.
    That’s all they get.

  119. Cassie of Sydney
    #3260436, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:51 pm

    I did love seeing Boris pick up and cuddle his little dog after leaving the polling booth…it warmed my kishkes.

  121. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3260440, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:54 pm

    it warmed my kishkes.

    Please Cassie, no Scottish talk on this thread.
    It’s unseemly.

  122. Indolent
    #3260441, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:54 pm

    In several seats the Labor vote went down by almost the same number as the Brexit Party received, which obviously helped the Conservatives.

  123. Juan
    #3260443, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:56 pm

    In time, having Scottish heritage will be something a family covers up.

    I know an Englishwoman who is passionate about rugby and intensely proud of the England team. One day I caught up with her and she seemed a little down, I asked her why; she said she had just found out she had Welsh heritage and was struggling to come to terms with it.

  125. Infidel Tiger
    #3260446, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:58 pm

    Piers Morgan

    Verified account

    @piersmorgan

    This election was the 2nd EU Referendum – and Britain just voted to Leave even more enthusiastically. Those trying to flog the ridiculous ‘People’s Vote’ just got the People’s vote.

  126. A Lurker
    #3260453, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:01 pm

    Can England build a wall to block out Scotland from the UK?

    Talk to Emperor Hadrian.

  127. mh
    #3260456, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:02 pm

    Labor already tearing themselves apart. The cherry on top is it’s about the white working class.

    JEZ DOESN’T GET IT Impassioned ex-Home Sec Alan Johnson says ‘disastrous’ Corbyn couldn’t lead the working class out of a paper bag

    https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/10541333/alan-johnson-slams-disastrous-jeremy-corbyn/

  128. Juan
    #3260458, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:04 pm

    Welsh constituency results are announced in two languages. Interesting.

  129. Cassie of Sydney
    #3260459, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:05 pm

    “mh
    #3260439, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:54 pm
    Cassie here”

    Thanks MH…just looked at it again.

  130. feelthebern
    #3260460, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:06 pm

    Welsh constituency results are announced in two languages. Interesting.

    They’ve been doing that annoying shit for ages haven’t they?
    The Welsh are a bunch of weirdo’s who played exciting rugby up until this world cup.

  131. Juan
    #3260464, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:08 pm

    The Welsh are a bunch of weirdo’s who played exciting rugby up until this world cup.

    They have other positives. They can also sing. 😇

  132. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3260466, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:09 pm

    Labour voters not happy.

    Momentum you can F*** off! Labour voters savage Corbynista Marxists for DESTROYING party

    LABOUR voters have SAVAGED the party’s hard-left pro-Marxist Momentum group for destroying their party and leaving Jeremy Corbyn on target for the worst election results since 1935.

    The grassroots Labour activist group that has supported Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Labour Party, since 2015 has been blamed for the party’s abysmal exit poll result. Many have taken to Twitter to voice their anger over the result which has seen Labour fall considerably behind the Tories.

    I can’t wait for the ABC to ask GetUp! about this story.

  133. Juan
    #3260467, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:09 pm

    Nigel Farage is on Sky News walking back from his previous position Boris’s Withdrawal Agreement is a real Brexit.

  134. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3260470, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:10 pm

    Shhh.

    The monarchy is actually German, but was Scottish and Dutch.

    They just live in England.

  135. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3260472, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:13 pm

    Welsh constituency results are announced in two languages

    Neither of which the imbeciles are able to understand.

  136. mh
    #3260474, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:13 pm

    Tories win Leigh

    Another double-digit swing from Labour to the Conservatives, who have won Leigh for the first time ever.

    The seat used to be held by Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, and saw around 63 per cent vote to Leave the EU in 2016. Back in the Blair era, Labour won 69 per cent of the vote in 1997.

  137. Dr Faustus
    #3260476, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:13 pm

    Despite having run the mother of scare campaigns on Trump privatising the NHS, and running tactically dead on Brexit, the Corbynistas are now claiming that great policies were run off the road by biased media and Get It Done.

    However, the majority of the Labour Party knows that Corbyn was always unelectable.

    Example: Labour MP, Ivan Lewis, currently losing his safe seat in Bury South:

    If you sneer at working Class voters, depart from the mainstream values of the British people and tolerate racism against a minority you get what you deserve. The Labour Party has no future unless and until Corbyns cult are defeated.

    A big Fuck You Very Much to the socially-aware, inner-urban, an-interesting-Cotes-de-Rhone-you-can-only-get-at-the-vineyard-if-M.Clochard-likes-you sipping, Grauniad-readers.

  138. Juan
    #3260477, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:14 pm

    Shhh.

    The monarchy is actually German, but was Scottish and Dutch.

    They just live in England.

    Descended from a Norman French family who for centuries lives in England like colonisers, speaking French among themselves, and using their occupation of England as a springboard for their main aim, which was to acquire the Crown of France for themselves.

    Only after they lost their last French possessions did the rulers see the virtues of becoming English.

  139. Infidel Tiger
    #3260480, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:15 pm

    Only after they lost their last French possessions did the rulers see the virtues of becoming English.

    There are many immigration lessons to be learned there.

  140. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3260481, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:15 pm

    run the mother of scare campaigns on Trump privatising the NHS

    My vote for the most preposterous fake news story of the year.

  141. Megan
    #3260482, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:15 pm

    The wailing of my English friends and family on FB is epic. They assume I sympathise. One has stated he is moving to Antarctica. Good luck with that!

  142. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3260484, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:16 pm

    The great swing to the glorious Remainer Lib-Dems seemingly hasn’t happened.

    Jo Swinson horror: Lib Dem leader set to LOSE seat to SNP shock exit poll predicts

    The exit poll, compiled for the BBC, ITV and Sky, shows that Ms Swinson will forfeit her seat to the Scottish National Party. She claimed the East Dunbartonshire seat two years ago, unseating SNP rival John Nicholson. But the new poll shows Mr Nicholson will reclaim the seat at the first time of asking.

    Bummer. So Labour and Corbyn sat on the fence re Brexit. The Tories under Boris went full Brexit. Farage pulled out of contests with the Tories to help them. Which left the SNP and Lib-Dems as the only Remainer mobs. And the Lib-Dems appear to have faceplanted.

    Well sucked in Remainers. You had your chance.

  143. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3260485, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:17 pm

    There are many immigration lessons to be learned there.

    We need Qatari Doctors, IT.
    Not Indian Uber drivers.

  144. anonandon
    #3260490, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:19 pm

    Just waiting for Iampeter to announce that Boris is left wing. It’s coming…..

  145. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3260494, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:21 pm

    A big Fuck You Very Much to the socially-aware, inner-urban, an-interesting-Cotes-de-Rhone-you-can-only-get-at-the-vineyard-if-M.Clochard-likes-you sipping, Grauniad-readers.

    Hi, Lilly Allen!

  146. Dr Faustus
    #3260495, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:21 pm

    Offering second referendum main reason for Labour doing so badly, says party chair Ian Lavery

    I think what we’re seeing in the Labour heartlands is that people are very aggrieved at the fact that the party has taken a stance on Brexit in the way they have; 17.4m people voted for Brexit, and basically being ignored is not a good recipe.

    Translation: A subset result of taking the piss out of your own base.

  147. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3260498, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:22 pm

    The exit poll, compiled for the BBC, ITV and Sky, shows that Ms Swinson will forfeit her seat to the Scottish National Party.

    This is why Musk or Fuckerberg cannot hold office. People turn on robots.

    Especially un-deprogrammable femme-bots.

  148. thefrollickingmole
    #3260500, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:24 pm

    According to the BBC, in the first 20 seats the average swing from Labour to the Conservatives was over 7%.
    https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2019/dec/12/general-election-2019-uk-live-labour-tories-corbyn-boris-johnson-results-exit-poll

  151. Juan
    #3260503, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:26 pm

    Actually, hold that thought.

  152. feelthebern
    #3260505, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:26 pm

    Neither of which the imbeciles are able to understand.

    It’s because of all the coal dust blocking their ears.

  153. Lee
    #3260506, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:27 pm

    Good to hear the leftists’ and Millennials’ heads exploding over this election result!

  154. Indolent
    #3260507, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:28 pm

    Nigel Farage is on Sky News walking back from his previous position Boris’s Withdrawal Agreement is a real Brexit.

    Nigel Farage has never to my knowledge said that Boris’ Withdrawal Agreement was a real Brexit. However, I have heard him say many times that it wasn’t.

    Someone above called him a grifter. Even if he is, we need more like him. There would be no hope of a Brexit of any sort without him. He’s spent the last quarter of a century fighting to get Britain out of the EU. There would not have been a referendum in the first place without him.

  155. Juan
    #3260509, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:31 pm

    IDS retains his seat.

    Remain-voting constituencies in the South-East aren’t falling.

  156. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3260512, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:33 pm

    Juan

    The popular story about English history is really twisted, particularly regarding the Normans.

    The monarchy was English until the Stuarts.

    The Normans married into the English royal family.

    The Saxons did not live in a paradise and the Normans did not invent thralls and hflafords.

    If you think The Anarchy or Wars of the Roses was bad, name a dynasty of Northumbria…it was so violent that there was never a dynasty at all.

    The Angevins may have been terrible, brutal Kings, but were they any worse than Offa?

    The 17th-19th C poms invented stories about the evil Normans to both claim they were true Brits and justify attacks on the Roman Catholics and global colonisation.

    Very convenient for Charles II’s absolutism or the Hanoverians.

    Also convenient for left wing northern whingers complaining about liberty being imposed on them by an awful Londoner who looks like a Sheepdog.

  158. Dr Faustus
    #3260516, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:34 pm

    Forget impeachment: Trump2020 looks like becoming collateral damage of the UK election:

    Nigel Farage reveals he will campaign for Donald Trump next year as Brexit Party set to win no seats – live

    If the poll results show anything, it is that 100% of the Farage/Brexit Phenomenon was an accidental creation of the appalling Theresa May and her ham-fisted attempt to strangle Brexit at birth.

    Expect Farage to perish in an unexplained house fire.

  159. Yon Toad
    #3260517, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:35 pm

    Trauma counselors are descending on the ABC.

  160. Yon Toad
    #3260519, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:36 pm

    JK Rowling, Emma Thompson & Hugh Grant are on suicide watch.

  161. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3260521, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:38 pm

    I hope Fat Natalie* (plumpy) is okay.

    *Better than Nigella.

  162. Dr Faustus
    #3260522, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:39 pm

    Remain-voting constituencies in the South-East aren’t falling.

    Unlikely to.
    The Home Counties is the heartland of the conservative Remainer.

  163. Juan
    #3260528, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:42 pm

    Nigel Farage has never to my knowledge said that Boris’ Withdrawal Agreement was a real Brexit.

    I should have clarified: Boris’s deal accompanied by a video on a tweet.

    At the 2 minute mark:

  164. Beachcomber
    #3260530, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:42 pm

    Remember that the treasonous May-Hammond remainers almost lost to Corbyn.

    The Conservatives made themselves a clear vote for Brexit and won easily. The problem is that they will again betray the voters and fiddle and fudge Brexit until it is nothing more than a “surrender deal”.

  165. Woolfe
    #3260532, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:44 pm

    So the SNP want to change from being ruled by Westminster to being ruled by Brussels?

  166. Overburdened
    #3260533, posted on December 13, 2019 at 1:44 pm

    There are enough people old enough to remember certain values and standards (agreeing the low values and standards of politics seem to remain constant) to make a decision based on history and observed failure of the alternative in other Countries.

    Due to the progressive reduction of these people and the destruction of rational thought and objective reporting and analysis due to the Long March of Socialism, and the narcissism and nihilism of electronic social media, the end is nigh.

    Chapter 2 of the UK election-

    British version of the anti Trump campaign, and one that will be more acute, destructive and violent because of the lack of the thread of consciousness of National identity that many Americans seem to have.

    Hats off to Boris Johnson for his pragmatism and compromise.

    Naturally he will be criticised for things by people who are the cocky on the biscuit tin, tapping away usually in an echo chamber.

