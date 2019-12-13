Liberty Quote
Good Conservatives always pay their bills. Not like the Socialists who run up other people’s bills.— Margaret Thatcher
-
Recent Comments
- Overburdened on UK Election 2019 Thread
- Woolfe on UK Election 2019 Thread
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: December 7, 2019
- Beachcomber on UK Election 2019 Thread
- Fisky on UK Election Open Thread
- Juan on UK Election 2019 Thread
- Terry on No, it isn’t that one of them has the teeth of Kingston Town
- Frank Walker from National Tiles on Open Forum: December 7, 2019
- Frank Walker from National Tiles on Open Forum: December 7, 2019
- feelthebern on Open Forum: December 7, 2019
- Delta A on Open Forum: December 7, 2019
- Dr Faustus on UK Election 2019 Thread
- Frank Walker from National Tiles on UK Election 2019 Thread
- Frank Walker from National Tiles on Pyrmonter: … and again.
- Yon Toad on UK Election 2019 Thread
- Delta A on Open Forum: December 7, 2019
- Yon Toad on UK Election 2019 Thread
- Dr Faustus on UK Election 2019 Thread
- 8th Dan on Open Forum: December 7, 2019
- incoherent rambler on UK Election 2019 Thread
- Old Lefty on A logical progression
- Frank Walker from National Tiles on UK Election 2019 Thread
- Top Ender on Open Forum: December 7, 2019
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on No, it isn’t that one of them has the teeth of Kingston Town
- Juan on UK Election 2019 Thread
- 8th Dan on No, it isn’t that one of them has the teeth of Kingston Town
- Indolent on UK Election 2019 Thread
- Lee on UK Election 2019 Thread
- feelthebern on UK Election 2019 Thread
- Top Ender on Open Forum: December 7, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- No, it isn’t that one of them has the teeth of Kingston Town
- Adjusting to climate risks is only prudent
- UK Election 2019 Thread
- Pyrmonter: … and again.
- While the Pell’s away, the church mice will play
- A logical progression
- The AEMO masterplan: what about the choke-point in unreliable energy?
- Brexit voting
- Our thoughts go out to Hillary this morning
- Pyrmonter on Paul Volcker
- Britain’s Winter of Malcontents
- Freedom is a fragile
- Mandatory Volunteering
- Red tape – Green tape – Masking tape – Amended
- Greta Thunberg is Time magazine’s Person of the Year
- Anthem opponents should try thinking for themselves
- Political Doppelgängers
- UK Election Open Thread
- Speechless
- In the interests of reason and science, I reluctantly step in …
- Climate collection 12 Dec
- Look at what they do not what they say
- Electricity supply continues is dismal march
- Saving our civilisation
- It is better to remain silent and be thought a fool …
- Math horror story
- An anomaly
- A Sunburnt Country, debris hoarding and boys with matches
- Arnold Kling on Facebook detractors
- The Horowitz Headstone
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
UK Election 2019 Thread
This entry was posted in 2019 election, International, Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
If Boris wins with a historic majority, I predict that this will happen…
p.s. Turn your volume up.
Corbynexit!
Nice one A Lurker !
We ❤️ BoJo!
Nice one Piers!
UK will have Boris, the US has Trump and we have a bunch of spinless wankers hell Ben on destroying our economy and way of life. Caving into green activists and importing middle eastern parasites by the score!
Not one single result has been declared and the progs are opening arteries.
…And a third thread. Most of us are over here.
The fruit doesn’t fall far from the tree.
Boris is more green than ScoMo.
Not the Bee…
Hillary Clinton, Chris Steele Allege Boris Johnson Is A Russian Stooge (12 Dec)
I wonder what that makes Jeremy Corbyn? Fun how people like Hillary seem now to believe they can say absolutely anything about anyone, no matter how bonkers, and get away with it.
Of course if the Conservatives win, the ‘loyal opposition’ could try for Boris’ Impeachment (sound familiar)? However the last two times it was attempted it failed (not guilty), and now apparently the recent Constitutional Reform Act has clouded things by removing the two key roles in the procedure (the Lord Chancellor and the Lord High Steward), thereby making it unclear who would preside over any impeachment trial. A case of the Progressives being hoist on their own petard? What fun.
A mirror image of the Norsefire guy.
First official results in from small electorates in the traditionally Labour NE England:
Labour holds 2 seats and loses Blyth to the Conservatives.
For people who like data and interactive maps and statistics and stuff.
Paywallian:
Link.
Upper Left Quadrant politics wins again!
Whigs, libs and banksters report to The Tower!
Normal people do not want austerity, open borders, free markets and hyper individualism.
They want sound policy that supports the family and the nation.
Thatcherism and neoliberalism is dead. Let us rejoice. There is much to be done, but the working class ah e come home to the Cons.
If only they would listen.
“Normal people do not want austerity, open borders, free markets and hyper individualism.
They want sound policy that supports the family and the nation.”
Agree 100%
Fun to search the candidates. Ian Levy is a NHS wukka, and a long term local, so he neatly snookered Ms Dungworth on the NHS issue which she was pushing.
The Labour candidate selection back in October gave the win to Ms Dungworth:
So Susan Dungworth won the primary as the most local candidate, but Ian Levy whose family have been Bythians for 500 years won the general election. I love Poms, they’re totally parochial.
Ah yes, but these morons and dipsticks rarely encounter a normal person. Figuring out policies for these unsighted normals is in the realm of creating a map of the outer galaxies.
But what constitutes a family these days?
Christmas, which is almost upon us, shows us how fragmented families have become; with many so people attending multiple Christmases this year, due to the increasingly common blended families.
The working class are coming home! Welcome back comrades.
All we need do now is jail the banksters, spivs and anyone with a Twitter account.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Suck sh!t lefties.
Yes, 5 decades of anti family policy have ruined Christmas. Thanks lefties.
With time we will ban divorce and gay marriage. We must promote virtue and heavily punish vice. The family is all that matters.
“Just think: If the Western Left just focused on family and working-class concerns, it would do so well.”
A very simple statement but one that is completely lost to the modern progressive Marxist inner city middle class left…..because they are now so imbued with hatred of the family, hatred of the working-class, hatred of Christianity and most other religions (with one notable exception of course), of the nation state and its history and of western civilization as a whole.
Brexit Party costing the Cons Labour heartland seats.
Disgusting. Farage is a scam artist.
Exit poll results suggest conservatives up 51, Labour down 71 and SNP up 20. If correct Corbyn’s head will go and the Labour Party is stuffed. The Scots will blather on about another independence vote but they have Buckley’s chance.
But Cassie, the UK haven’t elected Mary Whitehouse or even Ann Widdecombe; they just elected a divorcé who lives with his girlfriend and who avoids like the plague the question: ‘How many children do you have, Boris?’
Boris stands for many things (primarily for Boris 😝) but he doesn’t stand for old fashioned family values of one man, one woman joined for life in a sexually exclusive marriage.
Every sinner has a future, every saint has a past.
Actually, it looks like Boris’s still married. He was of course previously divorced.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1145235/boris-johnson-divorce-is-boris-johnson-divorced-marina-wheeler-carrie-symonds
The ABC aren’t going to like the UK result. They might mention it from time to time.
Brexit Party costing the Cons Labour heartland seats.
Disgusting. Farage is a scam artist.
The question is whether those votes flowing from Labour to the Brexit Party would, in the absence of the Brexit Party, have stayed with Labour, been no-shows, or gone Tory.
If they would have stayed Labour or been no-shows the Brexit Party isn’t actually doing harm.
Not sure if it’s correct. So far most red seats went to Labour with over 50% of the votes. Nothing anyone can do about that.
But it’s commonly understood the sin must be repudiated and a life henceforth without sin must be lived, or at least attempted.
Juan, I am not about to cover for Johnson per se but I think most sensible people don’t particularly care about the imperfections of the leaders’ personal lives rather we care about the incentives that their policies will provide the rest of us.
Obviously, we might consider their personal lives in certain contexts such as their courage or honesty but I would vastly prefer an unmarried, childless leader who recognises that a man has a penis and a woman has a vagina than a married leader with kids who tells me that if I wear a dress then I too can become a woman.
Houghton & Sunderland South: Cons 13k, Lab 16k, TBP 6k.
Sunderland Central … Labour by 3,000-odd votes. TBP with 5,000-odd votes.
Seems like Washington & Sunderland West is the only one so far where Brexit Party might have caused a loss for Tories.
Your obsession with Boris’s sex life is unseemly.
OK. I was wrong. More than one.
Didn’t Farage agree not to field candidates in seats with a Tory candidate?
Agreed.
You do know Boris’s record at Mayor of London? On social issues he was very much to the left; some might say out of necessity, others would argue Boris is instinctively socially inclusive.
Which is it? Well with a stonking majority we will likely see the real Boris.
A hint was provided here at just after the 32 minute mark of a recent Electioncast podcast, when Guto Harri — who worked for Boris Johnson when he was Mayor of London — talks about his interview with his former boss for his Welsh radio programme:
Farage is a grifter.
Yes, which helped the Tories defend seats but not to take seats in the North.
I also believe there’s another angle which makes this a strategic error — if they had run against the incumbents, many Tory MPs would have had to take a harder line on Brexit which they could be held to as they cast their votes in the Commons’ lobbies in the next five years.
Yeah, but the may be Labour seats that may have fallen Conservative, but for a Brexit candidate stealing part of their lunch.
Optional preferential would at least allow a Brexit-leaning voter to put 1. Brexit and 2. Tory, if they wanted to deprive Labour of a vote. As it is they have to second-guess which of the two to vote for, along with their fellow travelers.
Yes I do know.
That is why I said:
My point was simply a generic one and I believe (although I can’t read his mind) so was IT’s.
How long before Boris walks his BREXIT stance back.
Well, if you can spare me the claims Boris’s victory is a victory for traditional family values; I’ll be able to spare you the inconvenient fact he’s no model of such values.
Deal?
Boris will not walk back.
We are now more likely to see a hard Brexit. Europe is in disarray
Calm down you spivs and whigs.
Next up a cockney Obama!
Fake moderate. Well trained. Black. Yummy looking.
Not Dianne Abbott, who has two left feet.
Footwear mystery as Diane Abbott votes in two left-footed shoes (12 Dec)
She’s gone in with both feet.
I demand Ladbrokes to pay out all my bets.
Every single one came in.
The biggest wedge was on the over/under Tory seats.
I took the overs at 340.5.
Pay me now!
I need to bring my January Trump2020 stake forward to now.
Boris will not walk back.
You idiot.
The Boris was born to walk back BREXIT.
Donald Trump is a noted pantsman and has done more for the American family than any President in living memory.
Social cons are ascendant. Whigs and libs to The Tower.
Hate to be a worrywort — and, yes, it’s early in the count — but a 2.6% swing to the conservatives in the electorates declared so far isn’t quite the robust move I would like to see.
How long before Gina Miller launches a Supreme Court challenge?
The easiest trade deal to do, and probably the only one feasible by 31 December 2020, is one which would look awfully like Theresa May’s ‘Max Fac‘ deal.
Won’t be called that, of course.
“Juan
#3260313, posted on December 13, 2019 at 11:47 am”
You are a moron….go back to playing with children….actually perhaps that is not a good idea.
Apologies, “The Boris was born to walk back BREXIT,” was meant to be in blockquotes, not “Your obsession with Boris’s sex life is unseemly.”
There’s a direct correlation between mashed potatoes & winning elections.
Trump, Boris, ScoMo, all love their mash.
Hillary, Corbyn, Shorten hate the mash & would rather fellate someone than eat the potato.
“Infidel Tiger
#3260357, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:13 pm
Donald Trump is a noted pantsman and has done more for the American family than any President in living memory.
Social cons are ascendant. Whigs and libs to The Tower.”
You’re on fire today IT.
Farage is a grifter.
And the odds of the Brexit referendum even being held without Farage promoting it for a decade or so would be less than nothing.
The Brexit mob probably wont pick up even one seat, their entire reason for existing has pretty well been achieved.
Running a few candidates and costing Boris a handful of seats *might* remind him that going particularly wobbly could cost him many seats later on.
If you come from the point of view Farage has been playing the game straight its pretty masterful stuff.
If you suspect hes a grifter then your conclusion is probably the same, but for different, self serving reasons.
The Sun has already called it.
Plus their page 3 girl is delicious.
Nothing gives me more pleasure than the tears of the neoliberals.
Not with Momentum holding stay.
If the old rules applied, Chuka Umunna might have fit the bill, but he’s flown the coop.
Nothing gives me more pleasure than the tears of the neoliberals.
Says the West Australian teacher.
Some glimmers of self reflection from the Labour mob.
@GoodwinMJ
Follow Follow @GoodwinMJ
More
‘The narrative’ is already emerging. Replace Mr Corbyn and all shall be well. Not so. Labour’s problem is that it’s breaking into 3 parties (1) liberal degree-holding Brahmin Left, (2) dwindling blue-collar, socially conservative Traditional Left, (3) students + ethnic minorities
I am certainly a teacher. Some would even say a prophet. But they are a bit balmy.
All of UK Labour’s problems can be fixed with Big Black C0ck?
Could be a code in amongst that…
https://youtu.be/JikhuJjM1VM
Sadly, I don’t think any of the Western cons leaders have the guts to go full Orban – like not paying tax ever, if you have four or more kids.
Orban is the leader we wish we had.
Inspirational.
Now Cassie, I’ve never spoken to you in such a way. I’ve always been polite and courteous and never gone anywhere near slanderous innuendo, in jest or otherwise.
I’d appreciate if you would treat me with the same courtesy.
Thanking you in advance, ma’am.
Workington falls to the Tories!
I’d appreciate if you would treat me with the same courtesy.
You walked into the wrong saloon, sonny.
Twitterati already going insane
Yep, we all remember BoJo announcing he’d unplug the life support machine of the nation… and Corbynites will be providing us with the documentary proof of that Tory plan announcement in 8999, 8998, 8997, 8996…
While we’re waiting for that proof, a quick fact check.
That would be a plan to “end the NHS as we know it” by giving it 20 billion pounds per year more than it gets now. Hmmm.
You’ve got to feel sorry for these people at some level because they aren’t lying, they’re repeating false information that they consume from sources they trust, no different to Conservatives in that regard.
The working man of Workington just said “Pay your own feckin’ bills.”
“Infidel Tiger
#3260380, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:24 pm
Orban is the leader we wish we had.
Inspirational.”
Yes…love Orban
This is probably a bad sign.
The partys chairman nearly lost his seat.
Ian Lavery, the Labour party chairman, has held his seat in Wansbeck. It went to a recount.
Can England build a wall to block out Scotland from the UK?
What a ignorant bunch of tax hoovers.
They need to recant.
Look closely at the photo of the inside of Greta’s Tesla.
Holy potatoes!
This will teach Labour to be embarrassed of the White Van Man vote.
Darlington … high profile Labour member Jenny Chapman loses to a Conservative!
This is all Monty’s fault.
Ain’t that true. 🤣 One can still try!
It’s sad Bruce.
Hoarding is a sign of real mental issues.
This does not surprise me.
Classic case of “sour grapes.”
Lots of wall is still there. Just needs a bit of maintenance and updating with modern motion sensors wired to automatic 50 cals.
If the SNP gets more than 5o seats, will Holyrood try to stage IndyRef2 in defiance of Westminster, á la Catalonia?
All the good Scots got out of there years ago.
The only ones left resemble Trainspotting.
I expect him to claim responsibility in 17,592,186,044,415, 17,592,186,044,414 …
The Guardian columnist Hannah Jane Parkinson is Jane Carosene’s twin.
Hadrian’s Wall, or the Antonine Wall? How far north do you want England’s border to be?
I love this stuff.
And then they’re surprised when mk 1 deplorable voters don’t believe them when they say the wuuurld is ending in 8 years unless we all stop using plastic bags.
All the good Scots got out of there years ago.
The only ones left resemble Trainspotting.
There are no good Scots.
You don’t reward a people who created cross dressing AND tartan and exported it to the world.
They should be fenced off and forgotten.
How far north do you want England’s border to be?
Hard to be sure.
Better to be on the safe side.
Nuke the place.
No need.
If Scotland gained independence, the Wee Krankie would have to build a wall to keep people in her glorious Peoples’ Republic.
With only 20 seats declared Labour has lost 4 seats. Looks like it may be a very bad night for Labour.
Labour at every election: The Tories will gut the NHS.
Labor at every election: The Libs will gut Medicare.
Change the channel, Marge.
Juan
The Scot harridan has already risen on its hind trotters and been squealing for a new body it can be subservient to.
Quite why they want to obtain dependence on the EU is beyond me.
https://www.bbc.com/news/election-2019-50632400
Labour blames Boris for a child having to sleep on a public hospital floor.
Corbyn tweets ‘He just doesn’t care.’
A caring Boris responds on poll day cradling his wiry Jack Russell and kisses him before the cameras.
Consummate politician.
I identify as Workington man.
I’m with you bruvvas.
Scots. I have met some good whisky making/smuggling Orcadians and Highlanders.
They’re not all bad.
Scotland is what we would call ‘a remote community’.
Dysfunctional, and forever demanding to be funded otherwise they will hurt themselves and you will feel guilty.
Littered with alcoholics too.
For shame, Stimpson. They can at least distill drinkable whisky, which is more then the Irish or Americans can do.
One thing Scottish independence would do is to entrench the Tories on the Treasury Benches in Westminster.
Reluctantly allowing IndyRef2 and running dead for the ‘No’ side sounds very much like a Dom Cummings strategy.
Labour blames Boris for a child having to sleep on a public hospital floor.
Corbyn tweets ‘He just doesn’t care.’
Jeremy is not wrong,
but this is actually Boris on his best behavior.
At least the child is still alive.
Albo in tears.
He loves fighting Tories.
Why anybody would vote for the SNP is beyond me. I mean Scottish nationalism was mostly invented in the mid 1800s to amuse Queen Victoria. Highland games, military tattoos, tartan, kilts-most of it is from the 1800s. It’s not even really a tradition
For shame, Stimpson. They can at least distill drinkable whisky, which is more then the Irish or Americans can do.
Just put really big metal pipes through the fence.
You forgot the molestation of cats (bagpipes)
Tories have recaptured Peterborough, which they lost earlier this year in a by-election.
Monster Raving Loony Party garnered 113 votes.
“feelthebern
#3260421, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:43 pm
Albo in tears.
He loves fighting Tories.”
Albo also loves Jeremy Corbyn
In time, having Scottish heritage will be something a family covers up.
Like having a Nazi or a Dutchman in your family tree.
You forgot the molestation of cats (bagpipes)
I didn’t actually.
I am being benevolent but only because of Copperhead Road and It’s A Long Way To The Top.
That’s it.
That’s all they get.
Matt cartoon
I did love seeing Boris pick up and cuddle his little dog after leaving the polling booth…it warmed my kishkes.
Cassie here
it warmed my kishkes.
Please Cassie, no Scottish talk on this thread.
It’s unseemly.
In several seats the Labor vote went down by almost the same number as the Brexit Party received, which obviously helped the Conservatives.
I know an Englishwoman who is passionate about rugby and intensely proud of the England team. One day I caught up with her and she seemed a little down, I asked her why; she said she had just found out she had Welsh heritage and was struggling to come to terms with it.
Anyone heard from John Major?
Talk to Emperor Hadrian.
Labor already tearing themselves apart. The cherry on top is it’s about the white working class.
JEZ DOESN’T GET IT Impassioned ex-Home Sec Alan Johnson says ‘disastrous’ Corbyn couldn’t lead the working class out of a paper bag
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/10541333/alan-johnson-slams-disastrous-jeremy-corbyn/
Welsh constituency results are announced in two languages. Interesting.
“mh
#3260439, posted on December 13, 2019 at 12:54 pm
Cassie here”
Thanks MH…just looked at it again.
Welsh constituency results are announced in two languages. Interesting.
They’ve been doing that annoying shit for ages haven’t they?
The Welsh are a bunch of weirdo’s who played exciting rugby up until this world cup.
They have other positives. They can also sing. 😇
Labour voters not happy.
Momentum you can F*** off! Labour voters savage Corbynista Marxists for DESTROYING party
I can’t wait for the ABC to ask GetUp! about this story.
Nigel Farage is on Sky News walking back from his previous position Boris’s Withdrawal Agreement is a real Brexit.
Shhh.
The monarchy is actually German, but was Scottish and Dutch.
They just live in England.
Neither of which the imbeciles are able to understand.
Despite having run the mother of scare campaigns on Trump privatising the NHS, and running tactically dead on Brexit, the Corbynistas are now claiming that great policies were run off the road by biased media and Get It Done.
However, the majority of the Labour Party knows that Corbyn was always unelectable.
Example: Labour MP, Ivan Lewis, currently losing his safe seat in Bury South:
A big Fuck You Very Much to the socially-aware, inner-urban, an-interesting-Cotes-de-Rhone-you-can-only-get-at-the-vineyard-if-M.Clochard-likes-you sipping, Grauniad-readers.
Descended from a Norman French family who for centuries lives in England like colonisers, speaking French among themselves, and using their occupation of England as a springboard for their main aim, which was to acquire the Crown of France for themselves.
Only after they lost their last French possessions did the rulers see the virtues of becoming English.
There are many immigration lessons to be learned there.
My vote for the most preposterous fake news story of the year.
The wailing of my English friends and family on FB is epic. They assume I sympathise. One has stated he is moving to Antarctica. Good luck with that!
The great swing to the glorious Remainer Lib-Dems seemingly hasn’t happened.
Jo Swinson horror: Lib Dem leader set to LOSE seat to SNP shock exit poll predicts
Bummer. So Labour and Corbyn sat on the fence re Brexit. The Tories under Boris went full Brexit. Farage pulled out of contests with the Tories to help them. Which left the SNP and Lib-Dems as the only Remainer mobs. And the Lib-Dems appear to have faceplanted.
Well sucked in Remainers. You had your chance.
There are many immigration lessons to be learned there.
We need Qatari Doctors, IT.
Not Indian Uber drivers.
Just waiting for Iampeter to announce that Boris is left wing. It’s coming…..
Hi, Lilly Allen!
Offering second referendum main reason for Labour doing so badly, says party chair Ian Lavery
Translation: A subset result of taking the piss out of your own base.
This is why Musk or Fuckerberg cannot hold office. People turn on robots.
Especially un-deprogrammable femme-bots.
According to the BBC, in the first 20 seats the average swing from Labour to the Conservatives was over 7%.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2019/dec/12/general-election-2019-uk-live-labour-tories-corbyn-boris-johnson-results-exit-poll
Corbyn about to concede.
BREXIT THE MOVIE – FULL FILM – Martin Durkin Crowdfunded Documentary
Actually, hold that thought.
Neither of which the imbeciles are able to understand.
It’s because of all the coal dust blocking their ears.
Good to hear the leftists’ and Millennials’ heads exploding over this election result!
Nigel Farage has never to my knowledge said that Boris’ Withdrawal Agreement was a real Brexit. However, I have heard him say many times that it wasn’t.
Someone above called him a grifter. Even if he is, we need more like him. There would be no hope of a Brexit of any sort without him. He’s spent the last quarter of a century fighting to get Britain out of the EU. There would not have been a referendum in the first place without him.
IDS retains his seat.
Remain-voting constituencies in the South-East aren’t falling.
Juan
The popular story about English history is really twisted, particularly regarding the Normans.
The monarchy was English until the Stuarts.
The Normans married into the English royal family.
The Saxons did not live in a paradise and the Normans did not invent thralls and hflafords.
If you think The Anarchy or Wars of the Roses was bad, name a dynasty of Northumbria…it was so violent that there was never a dynasty at all.
The Angevins may have been terrible, brutal Kings, but were they any worse than Offa?
The 17th-19th C poms invented stories about the evil Normans to both claim they were true Brits and justify attacks on the Roman Catholics and global colonisation.
Very convenient for Charles II’s absolutism or the Hanoverians.
Also convenient for left wing northern whingers complaining about liberty being imposed on them by an awful Londoner who looks like a Sheepdog.
https://www.xe.com/currencycharts/?from=AUD&to=GBP&view=12h
https://www.xe.com/currencycharts/?from=GBP&to=USD&view=1D
Forget impeachment: Trump2020 looks like becoming collateral damage of the UK election:
If the poll results show anything, it is that 100% of the Farage/Brexit Phenomenon was an accidental creation of the appalling Theresa May and her ham-fisted attempt to strangle Brexit at birth.
Expect Farage to perish in an unexplained house fire.
Trauma counselors are descending on the ABC.
JK Rowling, Emma Thompson & Hugh Grant are on suicide watch.
I hope Fat Natalie* (plumpy) is okay.
*Better than Nigella.
Unlikely to.
The Home Counties is the heartland of the conservative Remainer.
I should have clarified: Boris’s deal accompanied by a video on a tweet.
At the 2 minute mark:
Remember that the treasonous May-Hammond remainers almost lost to Corbyn.
The Conservatives made themselves a clear vote for Brexit and won easily. The problem is that they will again betray the voters and fiddle and fudge Brexit until it is nothing more than a “surrender deal”.
So the SNP want to change from being ruled by Westminster to being ruled by Brussels?
There are enough people old enough to remember certain values and standards (agreeing the low values and standards of politics seem to remain constant) to make a decision based on history and observed failure of the alternative in other Countries.
Due to the progressive reduction of these people and the destruction of rational thought and objective reporting and analysis due to the Long March of Socialism, and the narcissism and nihilism of electronic social media, the end is nigh.
Chapter 2 of the UK election-
British version of the anti Trump campaign, and one that will be more acute, destructive and violent because of the lack of the thread of consciousness of National identity that many Americans seem to have.
Hats off to Boris Johnson for his pragmatism and compromise.
Naturally he will be criticised for things by people who are the cocky on the biscuit tin, tapping away usually in an echo chamber.