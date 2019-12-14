“… against the wall …”

Posted on 9:40 pm, December 14, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson

Unfortunately, we probably already know the outcome. World leaders are still trying to run away from their responsibilities but we have to make sure they cannot do that.

We will make sure that we put them against the wall and they will have to do their job to protect our futures.

Greta Thunberg

17 Responses to “… against the wall …”

  2. mh
    #3261903, posted on December 14, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    That would have raised a wry smile with Adolf and Heinrich.

  3. Fisky
    #3261911, posted on December 14, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    She sounds like a really well-adjusted kid. Well done to the responsible adults in her life.

  4. Rohan
    #3261916, posted on December 14, 2019 at 10:23 pm

    Careful what you wish for Princes.

  7. Chris M
    #3261919, posted on December 14, 2019 at 10:26 pm

    She’s just a silly child, who cares what she says. I’d focus more on her parents who appear to have abused her mind and filled her with despair.

  8. Nick
    #3261932, posted on December 14, 2019 at 10:39 pm

    Remember this ?

    As jokes go, Sir Tim Hunt’s brief standup routine about women in science last week must rank as one of the worst acts of academic self-harm in history. As he reveals to the Observer, reaction to his remarks about the alleged lachrymose tendencies of female researchers has virtually finished off the 72-year-old Nobel laureate’s career as a senior scientific adviser.

    What he said was wrong, he acknowledges, but the price he and his wife have had to pay for his mistakes has been extreme and unfair. “I have been hung out to dry,” says Hunt.

    His wife, Professor Mary Collins, one of Britain’s most senior immunologists, is similarly indignant. She believes that University College London – where both scientists had posts – has acted in “an utterly unacceptable” way in pressuring both researchers and in failing to support their causes.

    Certainly the speed of the dispatch of Hunt – who won the 2001 Nobel prize in physiology for his work on cell division – from his various academic posts is startling. In many cases this was done without him even being asked for his version of events, he says. The story shows, if nothing else, that the world of science can be every bit as brutal as that of politics.

  9. Some History
    #3261933, posted on December 14, 2019 at 10:39 pm

    YES!!! Please give the puppet a rest.

    Greta Thunberg says she ‘needs a rest’ as she heads home to Sweden after year of global climate activism

    After being named Time magazine’s Person of the Year – and attacked on Twitter by jealous US president Donald Trump – the 16-year-old Swede joined thousands of students in the northren Italian city of Turin on Friday to pressure the country’s government into cutting carbon emissions.

    … “It is not fair that the older generation are handing over the responsibility to solve this crisis to us young people who have not started this crisis. It’s not fair that we have to do all this,” she told the youthful crowd.
    “The adults are behaving as if there is no tomorrow but there is a tomorrow, it is the tomorrow where our young people will live and we have to fight for that tomorrow. We can no longer take that tomorrow for granted.
    “What we decide to do or not to do in this decade we will have to live with for the rest of our lives. And our children and our grandchildren will also have to live with it,” she continued.
    “2019 is almost over. We must make sure that 2020 is the year of action, is the year when we bend the global emissions curve.
    “We are going to put pressure on those in power, we are going to make sure that they will act and they will take responsibility.”

    RTWT

    https://www.independent.co.uk/environment/greta-thunberg-climate-change-rest-protest-trump-bolsonaro-turin-environment-a9246641.html

  10. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3261936, posted on December 14, 2019 at 10:43 pm

    Ambition makes you look pretty ugly.

  11. Muddy
    #3261943, posted on December 14, 2019 at 10:51 pm

    We must act, not think. We must think, not dream. We must dream, not act.
    Tomorrow is the yesterday for the future older generation of today’s youth who dare to dream of a world where we think that dreaming of acting is the denial of a present past the future.
    Put everyone against the wall! Put MORE than everyone against the wall!
    Put everyone more than no-one’s past future thinkers acting about dreaming against the wall of today’s irresponsible denialist anti-wall young generation against the wall!

  12. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3261946, posted on December 14, 2019 at 10:54 pm

    We must act, not think. We must think, not dream. We must dream, not act.

    As a young boy I dreamed of being a baseball.

  13. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3261952, posted on December 14, 2019 at 11:01 pm

    Greta also reminds me of Karma Police:

    Arrest this girl, her Hitler hairdo
    Is making me feel ill and we have crashed her party

  14. Muddy
    #3261954, posted on December 14, 2019 at 11:01 pm

    Act! Think! Dream! Wall! Words! Sound! Jizz hands!

  15. Snoopy
    #3261957, posted on December 14, 2019 at 11:05 pm

    Enough to make Janet Rice orgasmic.

  16. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3261958, posted on December 14, 2019 at 11:07 pm

    Sadly the responsibility of world leaders is to put her into an asylum until she detoxes from this heady cocktail of lies and gains somewhat of an education in reality.

    Although to do that it might be necessary to put her parents in straight-jackets in padded cells.

    She has been blighted by her family and the people around her. I hope she survives this episode in her life to eventually find peace and recovery.

    And no, nothing much is happening climate wise. Certainly nothing that deserves the hysteria Greta is presently advocating.

  17. candy
    #3261963, posted on December 14, 2019 at 11:12 pm

    Someone writes those words for Greta. A 16 year old does not think about the future of her children and grandchildren. It is all scripted.

    There’s money involved somewhere.

