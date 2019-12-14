Unfortunately, we probably already know the outcome. World leaders are still trying to run away from their responsibilities but we have to make sure they cannot do that.
We will make sure that we put them against the wall and they will have to do their job to protect our futures.
If you have ten thousand regulations, you destroy all respect for the law.— Winston Churchill
Poster girl
That would have raised a wry smile with Adolf and Heinrich.
She sounds like a really well-adjusted kid. Well done to the responsible adults in her life.
Careful what you wish for Princes.
About time Greta hooked up with David Hogg
What* Stoopid ipad
She’s just a silly child, who cares what she says. I’d focus more on her parents who appear to have abused her mind and filled her with despair.
Remember this ?
YES!!! Please give the puppet a rest.
Greta Thunberg says she ‘needs a rest’ as she heads home to Sweden after year of global climate activism
After being named Time magazine’s Person of the Year – and attacked on Twitter by jealous US president Donald Trump – the 16-year-old Swede joined thousands of students in the northren Italian city of Turin on Friday to pressure the country’s government into cutting carbon emissions.
… “It is not fair that the older generation are handing over the responsibility to solve this crisis to us young people who have not started this crisis. It’s not fair that we have to do all this,” she told the youthful crowd.
“The adults are behaving as if there is no tomorrow but there is a tomorrow, it is the tomorrow where our young people will live and we have to fight for that tomorrow. We can no longer take that tomorrow for granted.
“What we decide to do or not to do in this decade we will have to live with for the rest of our lives. And our children and our grandchildren will also have to live with it,” she continued.
“2019 is almost over. We must make sure that 2020 is the year of action, is the year when we bend the global emissions curve.
“We are going to put pressure on those in power, we are going to make sure that they will act and they will take responsibility.”
RTWT
https://www.independent.co.uk/environment/greta-thunberg-climate-change-rest-protest-trump-bolsonaro-turin-environment-a9246641.html
Ambition makes you look pretty ugly.
We must act, not think. We must think, not dream. We must dream, not act.
Tomorrow is the yesterday for the future older generation of today’s youth who dare to dream of a world where we think that dreaming of acting is the denial of a present past the future.
Put everyone against the wall! Put MORE than everyone against the wall!
Put everyone more than no-one’s past future thinkers acting about dreaming against the wall of today’s irresponsible denialist anti-wall young generation against the wall!
As a young boy I dreamed of being a baseball.
Greta also reminds me of Karma Police:
Arrest this girl, her Hitler hairdo
Is making me feel ill and we have crashed her party
Act! Think! Dream! Wall! Words! Sound! Jizz hands!
Enough to make Janet Rice orgasmic.
Sadly the responsibility of world leaders is to put her into an asylum until she detoxes from this heady cocktail of lies and gains somewhat of an education in reality.
Although to do that it might be necessary to put her parents in straight-jackets in padded cells.
She has been blighted by her family and the people around her. I hope she survives this episode in her life to eventually find peace and recovery.
And no, nothing much is happening climate wise. Certainly nothing that deserves the hysteria Greta is presently advocating.
Someone writes those words for Greta. A 16 year old does not think about the future of her children and grandchildren. It is all scripted.
There’s money involved somewhere.