Brendan O’Neill on the revenge of democracy

Posted on 9:45 pm, December 14, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson

Already leftist elitists are demeaning this mass vote against anti-democrats as the work of racist idiots. These stupid voters remain in the intellectual stranglehold of evil tabloids and populist demagogues, they claim. They will never learn. This is precisely the kind of contempt that made people turn against the aloof left and technocratic elites. More importantly, yesterday’s election shows the opposite of what these anti-democrats claim. It shows that people can think and decide for themselves. 

RTWT.

This entry was posted in 2019 election, Hypocrisy of progressives. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to Brendan O’Neill on the revenge of democracy

  1. vlad
    #3261904, posted on December 14, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    Once upon a time if the crops failed you blamed witches, Jews or Jewish witches.

    Now if you’re on the left you blame Murdoch.

  2. Knuckle Dragger
    #3261906, posted on December 14, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    ‘democracy remains the greatest corrective to elitism and tyranny that mankind has ever invented.’

    Damn straight. Great article.

    Jeremy Corbyn should be beaten to the ground anywhere he shows up in public, and that scrawny foppish milquetoast Hugh Grant should scrub Corbyn’s fluid off the pavement with toothbrushes.

  3. candy
    #3261925, posted on December 14, 2019 at 10:32 pm

    I do think people were looking at Labour in their parliament and thinking all these guys and gals want to do is block Brexit for no good reason, and had no policies or plans of their own.
    It’s not an alternative government that has no solid policies and plan, but relies on gender politics and calling anyone a conservative voter a racist moron.

    People don’t like that, they need to feel confidence in the opposition party before they vote for them.

  4. RobK
    #3261926, posted on December 14, 2019 at 10:33 pm

    I think Brexit, as painful as it has manifest itself, is a powerful pushback to command economy technocrats and an historic action that will play an important part in the struggle for survival of the west. Long may the momentum gain pace. Heaven knows it’s a desperate situation.

  5. Zatara
    #3261965, posted on December 14, 2019 at 11:13 pm

    Mark Steyn:

    …put crudely, historically Labour working-class constituencies in northern England that voted Leave and were then screwed over by the subversives of a Remainer Parliament abandoned century-old tribal loyalties to Labour and shifted to pro-Brexit parties.

    Now it’s time to give them what they voted for and keep them onside for other issues.

    Heaven help Boris and Britain if he fecks this up.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.