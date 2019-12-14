Brendan O’Neill on the revenge of democracy

Already leftist elitists are demeaning this mass vote against anti-democrats as the work of racist idiots. These stupid voters remain in the intellectual stranglehold of evil tabloids and populist demagogues, they claim. They will never learn. This is precisely the kind of contempt that made people turn against the aloof left and technocratic elites. More importantly, yesterday’s election shows the opposite of what these anti-democrats claim. It shows that people can think and decide for themselves.
RTWT.
Once upon a time if the crops failed you blamed witches, Jews or Jewish witches.
Now if you’re on the left you blame Murdoch.
‘democracy remains the greatest corrective to elitism and tyranny that mankind has ever invented.’
Damn straight. Great article.
Jeremy Corbyn should be beaten to the ground anywhere he shows up in public, and that scrawny foppish milquetoast Hugh Grant should scrub Corbyn’s fluid off the pavement with toothbrushes.
I do think people were looking at Labour in their parliament and thinking all these guys and gals want to do is block Brexit for no good reason, and had no policies or plans of their own.
It’s not an alternative government that has no solid policies and plan, but relies on gender politics and calling anyone a conservative voter a racist moron.
People don’t like that, they need to feel confidence in the opposition party before they vote for them.
I think Brexit, as painful as it has manifest itself, is a powerful pushback to command economy technocrats and an historic action that will play an important part in the struggle for survival of the west. Long may the momentum gain pace. Heaven knows it’s a desperate situation.
Mark Steyn:
Now it’s time to give them what they voted for and keep them onside for other issues.
Heaven help Boris and Britain if he fecks this up.