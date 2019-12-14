Democracy, a precarious defender against national self-destruction

“Britain rejects descent into chaos”, writes Janet Albrechtsen. Boris now has a solid majority to get out of the EU and Janet’s views would be share by most of us.
But go easy on the jubilation! Less than 44 per cent of voters opted for the Conservatives and 12 million people voted for Labour and other far left parties. The SNP triumphed in Scotland with a policy hardly distinguishable from that of Labour.
And, as Janet points out, the well healed seats dominated by university graduates remained with Corbet, some shifting towards him in spite (or because of) an extreme socialist agenda further polluted by anti-semitism and affection for Islamic extremism. She wrotes
“Despite delivering Labour a thumping loss, the question remains: how did so many apparently smart people vote for him at all? The answer, in large part, is that despite the repeated failures of socialism, the ideology has conquered the universities.
“The left’s ideological march through British universities is surely complete when the most well-educated Brits chose Corbyn and Corbynism.”
Moreover, it is not that clear what the UK is escaping to. In the election, Boris promised more spending, especially on health and his energy policies are no different from those of Brussels. The dominant ideologies of human induced climate change and the miracle of renewable energy are apparent permanent fixations, evident in the idiocy of politicians -including those of the LNP – about the Australian fire situation and the elevation of Greta to Time Magazine’s Person of the Year.
Britain may have dodged a bullet but democracy remains a fragile bulwark against national self-destruction.
Well it could have been worse…
The loonies may not be in charge of the asylum but big mobs of them are at the gates gathering their breath before having another go at breaking in and taking over. This scenario is not limited to the UK or Australia because the USA is under attack from the the moronic left as well.
Why do the mid range rich and powerful vote for socialism? Because they are rich and powerful and the way to consolidate that is to have a leftist government. Socialism does not allow movement in the economy, it freezes the current situation. So they are under no threat from below. The leftist politicians and bureaucrats are easily bought and provide a humanist and sentimental front. The basis of Fabianism. To consolidate the struggle within the rich and powerful, one group will support a communist group, who will eventually win full power.
It’s the dialectical dance.
Marx was wrong footed. One step forward two steps back.
It’s the Trotsky Troika!
