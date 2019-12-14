Democracy, a precarious defender against national self-destruction

“Britain rejects descent into chaos”, writes Janet Albrechtsen. Boris now has a solid majority to get out of the EU and Janet’s views would be share by most of us.

But go easy on the jubilation! Less than 44 per cent of voters opted for the Conservatives and 12 million people voted for Labour and other far left parties. The SNP triumphed in Scotland with a policy hardly distinguishable from that of Labour.

And, as Janet points out, the well healed seats dominated by university graduates remained with Corbet, some shifting towards him in spite (or because of) an extreme socialist agenda further polluted by anti-semitism and affection for Islamic extremism. She wrotes

“Despite delivering Labour a thumping loss, the question remains: how did so many apparently smart people vote for him at all? The answer, in large part, is that despite the repeated failures of socialism, the ideology has conquered the universities.

“The left’s ideological march through British universities is surely complete when the most well-educated Brits chose Corbyn and Corbynism.”

Moreover, it is not that clear what the UK is escaping to. In the election, Boris promised more spending, especially on health and his energy policies are no different from those of Brussels. The dominant ideologies of human induced climate change and the miracle of renewable energy are apparent permanent fixations, evident in the idiocy of politicians -including those of the LNP – about the Australian fire situation and the elevation of Greta to Time Magazine’s Person of the Year.

Britain may have dodged a bullet but democracy remains a fragile bulwark against national self-destruction.