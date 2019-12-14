Open Forum: December 14, 2019

Posted on 12:01 am, December 14, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
22 Responses to Open Forum: December 14, 2019

  2. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #3261145, posted on December 14, 2019 at 12:01 am

    Good morning!

  3. Peter, formerly known as Memoryvault
    #3261146, posted on December 14, 2019 at 12:03 am

    No Kittehs.
    Must be time for bed.

  4. Knuckle Dragger
    #3261147, posted on December 14, 2019 at 12:03 am

    The last OT could have run to 21 pages, had it not been for the UK election.

    Poor start, Boris. Poor darts indeed.

  5. zyconoclast
    #3261148, posted on December 14, 2019 at 12:03 am

    NSW board accepts complaint against Folau

    Campaigner Garry Burns wrote to the board’s president in early December complaining about Folau’s infamous April Instagram post in which he warned hell awaits homosexuals.

    Mr Burns also complained about the rugby player’s comments seen in a video sermon linking severe droughts and unprecedented bushfires to the legalisation of same-sex marriage in late 2017.

    He wrote that Folau’s statements were “objectively capable of incitement of contempt and or hatred of homosexual persons on the ground of their homosexuality”.

    The anti-discrimination board on Friday informed Mr Burns his complaint had been accepted under the state’s Anti-Discrimination Act.

    Once a complaint is accepted it normally goes to conciliation.

    If that fails to resolve the matter it can be referred to the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal for a legal decision.

  6. zyconoclast
    #3261149, posted on December 14, 2019 at 12:04 am

    Garry Burns

    “Mark my words, Mr Folau is about to cop a dose of third-degree Burns,” Mr Burns said in a statement.

    Mr Burns gofundme

    $6,935 of $100,000
    Raised by 158 people in 22 days

  7. Knuckle Dragger
    #3261150, posted on December 14, 2019 at 12:07 am

    I have reflected on the current sausage-fastness of the last OT, and have developed a theory.

    Unlike climaticians, however, I will wait until the end of the weekend before declaring the science settled in this matter.

  8. Knuckle Dragger
    #3261151, posted on December 14, 2019 at 12:08 am

    *sausage-festness*

    Shit.

  9. classical_hero
    #3261153, posted on December 14, 2019 at 12:09 am

    Part of the team.

  10. Old School Conservative
    #3261154, posted on December 14, 2019 at 12:10 am

    And now for something completely different – a strong criticism of Netflix’s “The Crown” in the Oz.
    Tilted Crown an exercise in cruelty to royal family and the people of Britain
    Basic premise – recent series is intrusive, cruel, breaches privacy, full of mistakes and falsehoods, takes constant liberties with history.
    Reserves a lot of its criticism for the implication that Prince Philip as good as killed his sister.
    Worth buying the paper for this article alone – let alone the photo of Smith’s wonderful catch!

  11. zyconoclast
    #3261156, posted on December 14, 2019 at 12:13 am

    Why waste money investigating something they do not plan to do?

    Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Angus Taylor has poured cold water on calls to partially lift Australia’s moratorium on nuclear power to allow investigation of emerging technologies.

    A Coalition-dominated parliamentary inquiry found next-generation technologies such as small modular reactors should be explored by experts for use in Australia.

    “If we’re serious about reducing greenhouse gas emissions, we can’t simply ignore this zero-emissions baseload technology,” committee chairman and LNP MP Ted O’Brien said. “Australia should say a definite ‘no’ to old nuclear technologies but a conditional ‘yes’ to new and emerging technologies such as small modular reactors.”

    But Mr Taylor said the government had “no plans” to lift the moratorium, which has been maintained by Labor and Coalition governments since 1998. “Any changes to the moratorium would need bipartisan support and broad community acceptance,” he said.

    Australian Conservation Foundation spokesman David Sweeney said lifting the ban would start a “conga line of supplicants to Canberra promising low carbon energy and seeking high public subsidy”.

  13. Peter, formerly known as Memoryvault
    #3261159, posted on December 14, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Good morrow Helen.
    Great to see there is at least one Lady Cat on air.

  14. Pete of Perth
    #3261164, posted on December 14, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Watching Revenge of the nerds II. Takes me back..

  15. zyconoclast
    #3261165, posted on December 14, 2019 at 12:31 am


    Great to see there is at least one Lady Cat on air.

    Just for you you some other late night cat ladies.

  16. Arky
    #3261167, posted on December 14, 2019 at 12:36 am

    While I understand the celebratory instinct in the face of an immediate awful alternative and the desire to stick it up some truely shit people, all this election has done is ensure a watered down version of brexit, a continuation of deindustrialisation and a ratcheting up of the government take over of health and education.
    Of late it is the health juggernaut that most worries.
    Some truly evil things building there, plus the lost opportunities as government crowd out the driving force of the market.
    This man is no Trump.

  17. classical_hero
    #3261169, posted on December 14, 2019 at 12:40 am

    Helen, it’s still night out West.

  18. areff
    #3261182, posted on December 14, 2019 at 1:04 am

    Between BoM and ABC, the bullshit never stops:

    Australia could experience its hottest day on record next week as a hot air mass building in Western Australia makes its way east.

    Perth is enduring an unprecedented heatwave for December, with the city expected to hover close to 40 degrees for four consecutive days until Sunday.

    But the Bureau of Meteorology has warned that as a cool change sweeps in on Monday, the blistering heat will travel interstate.

    “We’re expecting some incredibly warm conditions as we head into next week, potentially record-breaking for a number of areas across southern Australia over the next seven days or so,” BOM meteorologist Diana Eadie said.

    I’m not posting a link because it only encourages them.

  19. Leigh Lowe
    #3261184, posted on December 14, 2019 at 1:08 am

    areff at 1:04.
    It’s the BoJo effect.

  20. Steve trickler
    #3261185, posted on December 14, 2019 at 1:09 am

    Looking at the full Moon from over in the West.



  21. struth
    #3261186, posted on December 14, 2019 at 1:10 am

    Good moaning Vietnam.

    There’s a few pussies there that you’d like to get a- purring Zyco

