Roundup 14 Dec

Windwatch. Yesterday morning 6%, evening 11% this morning 5%. That is the contribution to demand, the figures for the % of plated capacity are approx 20, 40 and 15.

Double or triple those numbers and see how much of the load the windmills will deliver. Then contemplate the choke points, the many times in the year when the delivery is under 10% of plated capacity and the odd occasions when it is down to 2%. What is the AEMO plan to handle this? This is the view of unreliable energy and batteries expressed by Bill Gates. In brief, forget it!

Catching up on Jo Nova, a backlog of posts on fire trails (what is a fire trail?), thoughts on the UK election, has the next Ice Age started? Time takes out the Woke Joke of the year. And Christmas drinks in Perth, Newcastle and the Sunshine Coast. And Burnie Tasmania! A collection of tags from Jo’s site Local Councils.

Another Nobel Nightmare reported by Patrick Michaels at the CEI. Totalitarian world government on stilts.

The 2018 Nobel Laureate in Economics is proposing that an (unspecified) group of nations form a “club” that sets what he calls “harmonized emission reductions” (whatever that means) and that club members who do not meet these reductions will be penalized. The reductions are determined by agreeing to set a minimum price to emit a ton of carbon dioxide. Where this money goes isn’t said, but who it comes from (you and me) is obvious.

What is so scary? After all, the penalties only apply to members of the “club,” right?

Wrong. Nordhaus proposes that club members then penalize—globally—the non-members.

Read the whole paper!

