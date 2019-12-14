V-E Day 2

Posted on 9:51 am, December 14, 2019 by Steve Kates

cover-image

All the great ones are known by their first names: Winston, Maggie and now Boris. And if you don’t know the reference in the heading, go to the link: V-E Day. The world is now a better place.

Given that Boris was born in New York, just like PDT, he could even become President after PDT has served his second term (well, technically). And who knows, the Anglo-sphere may about to be re-assembled.

Does the UK remain John Stuart Mill’s actual island? Can only hope. And there is more to it than just economics. As Alan says, every day is a new beginning coming with endless problems of their own. But for now, you have to celebrate when you can.

Mandate: Boris Johnson has won a mandate for a Tory manifesto which promises to take Britain out of the EU by January 31 and introduce a points-based immigration system

American Leftists Believed Corbyn’s Inevitable Victory Would Be Their Model. Hope they’re right.

11 Responses to V-E Day 2

  1. stackja
    #3261325, posted on December 14, 2019 at 9:56 am

    First we take Berlin then we take Downing Street. WSC lost after VE Day.

  2. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3261331, posted on December 14, 2019 at 10:01 am

    I knew this couldn’t be thecurrencylad posting this.

    Guess why!

  3. Roger
    #3261334, posted on December 14, 2019 at 10:02 am

    All the great ones are known by their first names: Winston, Maggie and now Boris.

    Johnson’s first name is Alexander.

    Bad omen?

  4. bemused
    #3261377, posted on December 14, 2019 at 10:35 am

    You know what’s great about this? All the Leftist wailing.

  5. Walter Plinge
    #3261381, posted on December 14, 2019 at 10:38 am

    Re Victory:

    https://imgur.com/gallery/KvdSK8x

    Extra points if you can guess where this comes from.

  6. bemused
    #3261387, posted on December 14, 2019 at 10:41 am

    Neither Their ABC or The Age seems to want to give this much coverage.

  7. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3261398, posted on December 14, 2019 at 10:52 am

    Doesn’t look like The Economist likes Boris.
    Which is another reason why I no longer subscribe.
    GWGB.

  8. mh
    #3261403, posted on December 14, 2019 at 10:56 am

    The Sun rises above the pack.

  9. Tim Neilson
    #3261410, posted on December 14, 2019 at 11:08 am

    Extra points if you can guess where this comes from.

    “I’m All Right Jack”?

  10. Walter Plinge
    #3261425, posted on December 14, 2019 at 11:30 am

    Extra points if you can guess where this comes from.
    “I’m All Right Jack”?

    Well done. Correct.

  11. Rob MW
    #3261453, posted on December 14, 2019 at 11:57 am

    I watched that Scottish socialist lady pumping the air when one of her other socialist party member’s won her seat and think, the Scottish irony would make William Wallace turn in his grave.

    After nearly succeeding to force English sovereignty out of Scotland back then, to now wanting to exchange largely modified English sovereignty for totalitarian European Union sovereignty is the stuff that only a (cis) Scotsprick (with or without the dick – pronoun ‘Them’) could come up with.

    It’s going to be interesting to watch Boris deal with remainers Scotland & Northern Ireland.

    With so much E.U law & mandatory decrees written into British statutes I think it’s going to be a bigger than monumental task for Boris’s team to go through all the laws and do the necessary repealing.

