All the great ones are known by their first names: Winston, Maggie and now Boris. And if you don’t know the reference in the heading, go to the link: V-E Day. The world is now a better place.
Given that Boris was born in New York, just like PDT, he could even become President after PDT has served his second term (well, technically). And who knows, the Anglo-sphere may about to be re-assembled.
Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his great WIN! Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT. This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U. Celebrate Boris!
Does the UK remain John Stuart Mill’s actual island? Can only hope. And there is more to it than just economics. As Alan says, every day is a new beginning coming with endless problems of their own. But for now, you have to celebrate when you can.
American Leftists Believed Corbyn’s Inevitable Victory Would Be Their Model. Hope they’re right.
First we take Berlin then we take Downing Street. WSC lost after VE Day.
Johnson’s first name is Alexander.
Bad omen?
You know what’s great about this? All the Leftist wailing.
Neither Their ABC or The Age seems to want to give this much coverage.
Doesn’t look like The Economist likes Boris.
Which is another reason why I no longer subscribe.
GWGB.
The Sun rises above the pack.
I watched that Scottish socialist lady pumping the air when one of her other socialist party member’s won her seat and think, the Scottish irony would make William Wallace turn in his grave.
After nearly succeeding to force English sovereignty out of Scotland back then, to now wanting to exchange largely modified English sovereignty for totalitarian European Union sovereignty is the stuff that only a (cis) Scotsprick (with or without the dick – pronoun ‘Them’) could come up with.
It’s going to be interesting to watch Boris deal with remainers Scotland & Northern Ireland.
With so much E.U law & mandatory decrees written into British statutes I think it’s going to be a bigger than monumental task for Boris’s team to go through all the laws and do the necessary repealing.