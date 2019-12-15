Has innovation stalled?

This sentence, from the Wall Street Journal, strikes me as being profoundly wrong:
Today, another half-century later, a coast-to-coast flight still takes you as long as it took your father in the 1970s. And with the major exception of computers, nothing in your luggage is likely to be much more useful or valuable than dad’s equivalent.
It may well be the case that aeroplanes fly at the same speeds that they did in the 1970s. I don’t know for sure, but my understanding is that supersonic speeds were banned due to noise factors. No doubt someone in the thread will clear that up. Let’s also concede the point about “major exception of computers” – like wow, let’s ignore the single greatest area of human innovation in the past 20 years.
Okay – the material your luggage is made out of is very strong and very light weight compared to luggage in the 1970s. Your luggage will have wheels on it now. Luggage with wheels would have been a luxury item in the 1970s. The entertainment on the flight will be much better than what it was in the 1970s. Remember the single movie in the cabin? That was a feature of flying until the late 1990s. I reckon the food the would be better too, today. Hard to believe, but yes.
Then what about the computers? Paper tickets? Movies on demand on your own device? Books loaded on your own device?
So while it may be true that the experience of flying is very similar – hurry up and wait, fly through the air, and arrive at a destination faster than all alternatives. But many, many aspects of the experience are very different and much improved. Cheaper too.
When thinking of innovation, it’s not just gadgets and new-fangled things that we should think about – it’s improved business models and improvements in pre-existing gadgets that we should think about too.
And the Thermomix, don’t forget the Thermomix.
Internet connection on the flight I too last night. Took my own device too. I reckon autopilot might be a bit better too. Not to mention the ticketing system.
That reminds me Sinc. How much is a $200.00 aeroplane ticket ?
Absent too many obstacles, it is more likely it will take about 1 hour to take that 1 hour drive 🙂
Sinc – you worry too much about what other people shouldn’t worry about.
I don’t think supersonic flying was banned. I think it died out because it was too expensive for economy passengers and did not develop economy of scale to make first class travel viable
Airline travel from point A to point B might be quicker but getting on and off is probably slower because of security. Why security? Naughty word?
Price as well. You can fly to Europe for less today than it cost to fly in 1988. That’s a result of continual, incremental improvements, even if the airframe was, until very recently, the same lumbering beast of a 747.
Much of recent development has been in bio sciences. Nanotechnology.
Wheels are mostly still round.
So called “brushless DC motors”, which are really a form of stepping motor with permanent magnets, have enabled 3D printing and 7axis milling machines, robotics etc.
Semi conductors enable so much more than just computers. Viz. power switching, inverters, PID control gear, geophysics of all sorts.
Sometimes journos report on their own bubbles.
High power lasers, rail guns.
Environment groups and NIMBYs around the world tried to make supersonic flight verboten.
They were largely unsuccessful, although I gather some of the compromise supersonic corridors were less than efficient.