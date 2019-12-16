On rentier capitalism

Alan Kohler has a confused column in the Australian today.
The British Conservative Party has managed to become the party of the working classes, as well as disaffected middle classes, while hanging on to a large part of its rich urban base.
Donald Trump did something similar, and the Australian Coalition is in the process of doing it too, although they tried hard to mess it up at first.
The key to it is the failure of rentier capitalism, and the growing backlash against wealth inequality and unfairness around the world. In Australia it is especially sharp because of the crushing rise in house prices and the blazing corruption of banking that has gone with it.
…
Rentier capitalism means an economy where certain players are able to extract a “rent” from everybody else, that is more money than is required for the supply of goods or services, because they have an excess of economic and/or political power.
There are two key manifestations of it apart from the huge accumulations of wealth by the “1 per cent”: the financialisation of society which has led to the ascendancy and arrogance of banks, and radical tax avoidance by both corporations and rich individuals.
Okay – so definitions first. By rentier capitalism Kohler means crony capitalism. Yes – we can all agree crony capitalism is some that annoys everyone, except the cronies.
I first encountered the idea that Australia was a rentier capitalist economy in this op-ed piece from 2015. I remain underwhelmed.
In the first instance it is not clear that “the banks” – damn those evil banks – are being arrogant or corrupt. The business of banking – borrowing short and lending long – is very risky. More importantly, there is no evidence, beyond tall-poppy syndrome, of radical tax avoidance.
What Kohler does get correct is this:
The lesson of the UK election and the Australian one earlier this year seems to be that this battleground suits conservative parties over Labour (and Labor) because they understand that the losers simply want to start winning – they don’t want to destroy the system.
I wouldn’t use the term “losers” though. The Howard battlers we used to call them. Maybe Morrison’s quiet Aussies.
What, like green energy promoters tripling the cost of electricity to line their own pockets?
Betcha Alan forgot to mention them in his article.
He’s right about house prices.
Oh look over there.
The most blatant form of crony capitalism in the country today is in the energy sector and Kohler has been puffing renewables for years.
A google search of ‘Alan Kohler + renewable energy’ yields 10 pages of relevant results.
As far as the elites are concerned, anyone that isn’t part of the elite, are ‘losers’.