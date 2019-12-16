On rentier capitalism

Alan Kohler has a confused column in the Australian today.

The British Conservative Party has managed to become the party of the working classes, as well as disaffected middle classes, while hanging on to a large part of its rich urban base.

Donald Trump did something similar, and the Australian Coalition is in the process of doing it too, although they tried hard to mess it up at first.

The key to it is the failure of rentier capitalism, and the growing backlash against wealth inequality and unfairness around the world. In Australia it is especially sharp because of the crushing rise in house prices and the blazing corruption of banking that has gone with it.

…

Rentier capitalism means an economy where certain players are able to extract a “rent” from everybody else, that is more money than is required for the supply of goods or services, because they have an excess of economic and/or political power.

There are two key manifestations of it apart from the huge accumulations of wealth by the “1 per cent”: the financialisation of society which has led to the ascendancy and arrogance of banks, and radical tax avoidance by both corporations and rich individuals.