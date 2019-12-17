A small request

With bushfires raging across Australia, there have been a large number of media reports about the need for ‘urgent action’ on climate change. These include a group of former fire chiefs “Emergency Leaders for Climate Action” and some medical practitioners who have said that smoke pollution from the fires justifies urgent action on climate change. For example GP Tim Senior wrote an article “The prime minister’s refusal to acknowledge climate change endangers us all” and ends his article with this
We are no longer asking for urgent action on climate change; we’re demanding it.
This is in line with various declarations of a ‘climate emergency’.
What these people don’t do is to recognise that Australian governments have already done quite a lot (subsidised wind farms and solar panels among other things) – even if most of that has been inefficient.
They also do not answer the fundamental questions:
- what action is proposed?
- what are the benefits of the proposed action (ie: in reducing the risk of climate change or bush fires etc)?
- what are the costs of the proposed action (on the economy etc)?
Simply questions, but profoundly important to understand and decide on whether to take additional action or not and what type of action.
To act without understanding the costs and benefits is foolish.
“No nation should handicap its economy and burden its citizens based on the sketchy conjecture that man is overheating his planet. ”
Climate Zealots, Firing Squads, And A Load Of Manure
“The United Nations’ 25th Conference Of The Parties climate summit ended Sunday with participants unable to agree on what are the media are calling “key” emissions targets.
Some participants are blaming America’s absence for the failure.
The more sober-minded, though, are grateful President Donald Trump has no time for the global warming nonsense.”
>>Winning.
There is another question to add to your list ” what are you doing to prevent climate change ? ” . I bet most are doing nothing , still driving cars , turning on the air conditioner etc.etc. .
Disconnect all hospitals from coal power. Only use solar/wind?
The benefit goes to global socialism and local rentiers.
The cost is whatever it takes from the tax payer’s pocket.
If these unelected blowhards think they can get that past the Australian electorate they’re dreamin’.
Besides which, as the chief scientist conceded, whatever we do will have negligible effect on the climate.
To act without understanding the mechanism of the threat is foolish.
The fires are not a result of climate change. The smoke, likewise.
Do your housekeeping to stay much safer.
It’s a little known fact that the few times that doctors have gone on strike, death rates actually decreased (to be fair, emergency medicine still continued). It happened in Israel once and when doctors realised that less people were dying they quickly went back to work before the populous woke up to the fact that doctors were society’s most dangerous people.
Far more dangerous than coal miners.
Can someone give a clear explanation of how supposed ‘climate change’ that these same people argue provides more drought and less plant growth actual could increase fire risk…rather than the opposite (which any skilled scientist would acknowledge…if climate change is substantial, and if it causes rough and less rain, then surely that means less fuel!)?
Otherwise move on from this moronic conflation of suppositions.
Just because someone say it does not make it true
I am getting a better understanding of what caused the Mayan chiefs to make sacrifices to the sun gods.
If it makes these people shut up, it could be worth it. But in reality they will never be satisfied until they’ve trashed everything.
What these people don’t do is to recognise that CO2 has ABSOLUETLY NOTHING TO DO WITH THE WEATHER, THE TEMPERATURE, THE CLIMATE OF ANY LOCALE, WILD FILRES, SEA LEVEL, OR ANYTHING OTHER THAN CROP YIELDS.
And the more we go on about how our “emissions” are less than that of China or India, and how much money we waste on unreliable nonsense, the more we are losing the argument.
Years ago I knew an old man whose grandfather had been one of the first white settlers on the High Plains ,he described the country as like a big park with big trees and grass ,no undergrowth to impede your spear when you threw it at prey . They burned it every year to get rid of tinder on the ground and encourage new grass to attract animals to hunt they never had killer fires as grass fires burn off quickly and do little damage to trees lightening strike fires caused little damae because there was nothing to burn . Mind you there people were totally unaware of climate crisis they werent t educated enough.
The government doesn’t own most of these properties. Why are they not demanding property owners in high risk areas be better prepared? Things like fire breaks, clearance around buildings, high capacity tank with fire pumps & irrigation system, fire resistant building construction, underground refuge. People in other countries build to suit and prepare for the the local conditions. Novel and hasn’t really caught on here yet, clever country and all.
Those aren’t questions to be asked. What needs to be asked is:
‘If Australia reduced it’s CO2 emissions to an absolute zero ie, no industry, no cars, no farming – absolutely nothing – what would the impact be on Australia’s and the worlds emissions?’
If they don’t know the answer, then shut up. If they know the true answer, then also shut up.
Perhaps if all the Leftard carpet-bagging fraudsters and religious devotees of the scientology of gerbil-worming apocalyptic catastropharianism were to pull some tightly-fitting plastic bags over their heads for just 5 minutes or so, they could show their personal commitment to their own cause and significantly cut their own carbon dioxide emissions, and thereby “save the planet”.
Surely 5 minutes is not too much to ask.
Professor Mickey Mouse, Flim Flannery, Fat Al bore, the Unripe Swede and that sleazy bloke with the dirty book franchise on Indian Railways, would all be proud of you.
You know it makes sense!
what would the impact be on Australia’s and the worlds emissions?’
Or better still, what would the impact be on Australia’s and the world’s temperatures?
It’s worse than that Chris. Governments are actually stopping people from managing their own properties to prepare for bushfires. Bans on removing dead wood and fines for making fire trails “too wide” (if there is such a thing). Plenty of stories on this issue.
To act without understanding the cause, which is nothing do with climate change, is even more foolish.
Real reasons; build up of undergrowth and debris, lack of clearing, a spell of hot weather, lightning, arson, electrical faults, and sparks from vehicles are some of the key ingredients. Nothing to do with so-called man made climate change.
Its all to late, of course, with thermageddon already under way in SA this week.
for my sins I decided to watch a bit of The Drum last night. Relentless. Some tosser by the name of Moses (el presidente Law Council) and a Change.Org yap harpy and others were meant to be addressing the dangers of smoke inhalation but you know how it goes…. Even the bride -who’s a bit more tolerant than me – had enough after about 10 minutes.
To dauf at 10.05am:
You raise a good point.
Similarly, we are assailed by these A.L.P./Green scientific illiterates with the prospect that we are being “warmed to death” by vast quantities of man-made carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. The actual concentration of man-made carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is equivalent to one hairs’ breadth in a kilometre of distance. This barely-detectable concentration is supposed to be warming us all to death and drying out the earth, destroying watercourses and causing universal drought.
At the same time, we are told that it is causing the sea levels to rise, drowning whole populations. Where? How? When?
Will we be boiled before we are baked? Or will we be baked before we are boiled? Will we be drowned by the rising sea levels in those dry, parched deserts? If the sun is that hot, wouldn’t it just evaporate the supposedly rising sea levels?
If you are going to professionally gillard for a living, shouldn’t you first make at least a token attempt at cobbling together a half-way credible fairy tale of bovine excrement to suck in your egregiously gullible Leftard victims?
Also, as far as carbon dioxide is concerned, the catastropharian cranks are gillarding that it caused the firestorms and wildfires that have been burning in Qld and NSW lately.
Carbon dioxide is the main ingredient in most domestic fire extinguishers.
It puts out fires – it does not propagate fires.
No wonder these clue-phobic Leftard fools keep losing “Unloseable elections” in America, Australia and UK.
Governments are actually stopping people from managing their own properties to prepare for bushfires. Bans on removing dead wood and fines for making fire trails “too wide” (if there is such a thing).
Indeed. A cowardly submission to the mad urban dwelling Greenies.
But recently the ABC reported on an indigenous “fire practitioner” in north Qld who wants indigenous input into bushland management practices.
When you unwrap the core of what he’s on about from the mysticism of “reading the bush with native eyes” etc. he means regular burn offs in the cooler weather and fire breaks around communities and individual dwellings.
I don’t know if he’s having a lend of gullible ABC types or not but good luck to him.
Interesting statement by the doctor the response to bushfire is to increase mitigation work (read planned burning) to reduce and remove hazardous fuel loads. It means you still get smoke just at a different time of year and as Stephen Pyne said, and I paraphrase, you can chose when you get the smoke but you will still get smoke.
Worth repeating.