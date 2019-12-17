A small request

With bushfires raging across Australia, there have been a large number of media reports about the need for ‘urgent action’ on climate change. These include a group of former fire chiefs “Emergency Leaders for Climate Action” and some medical practitioners who have said that smoke pollution from the fires justifies urgent action on climate change. For example GP Tim Senior wrote an article “The prime minister’s refusal to acknowledge climate change endangers us all” and ends his article with this

We are no longer asking for urgent action on climate change; we’re demanding it.

This is in line with various declarations of a ‘climate emergency’.

What these people don’t do is to recognise that Australian governments have already done quite a lot (subsidised wind farms and solar panels among other things) – even if most of that has been inefficient.

They also do not answer the fundamental questions:

what action is proposed?

what are the benefits of the proposed action (ie: in reducing the risk of climate change or bush fires etc)?

what are the costs of the proposed action (on the economy etc)?

Simply questions, but profoundly important to understand and decide on whether to take additional action or not and what type of action.

To act without understanding the costs and benefits is foolish.