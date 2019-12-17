Confirmed: Australia cannot change the earth’s temperature

ANOTHER day, another ABC ‘story’ generated by its phony Australia Talks “national survey.” (It was actually a survey of dedicated ABC consumers). Today, the survey’s copy wranglers claim climate change is the “number one thing” keeping Australians “up at night.” Does that sound true? Not worry about their children’s progress in life or school, not inadequate wage growth, not their personal debts or home-loans, not whether their farms or businesses will stay afloat, not their marriage and relationship woes. None of those. The climate. That’s what’s keeping them awake. That egregious codswallop aside, Australians are prepared to spend on average $200 each a year to “prevent climate change,” the authors say. They then list all the things that could be bought each year with that $4 billion. The shopping list – and the way $4 billion is magicked into $8 billion – makes for hilarious reading. One thing is absent, though: a reduction in the temperature of the planet.

