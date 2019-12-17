ANOTHER day, another ABC ‘story’ generated by its phony Australia Talks “national survey.” (It was actually a survey of dedicated ABC consumers). Today, the survey’s copy wranglers claim climate change is the “number one thing” keeping Australians “up at night.” Does that sound true? Not worry about their children’s progress in life or school, not inadequate wage growth, not their personal debts or home-loans, not whether their farms or businesses will stay afloat, not their marriage and relationship woes. None of those. The climate. That’s what’s keeping them awake. That egregious codswallop aside, Australians are prepared to spend on average $200 each a year to “prevent climate change,” the authors say. They then list all the things that could be bought each year with that $4 billion. The shopping list – and the way $4 billion is magicked into $8 billion – makes for hilarious reading. One thing is absent, though: a reduction in the temperature of the planet.
Liberty Quote
Whenever is found what is called a paternal government, there is found state education. It has been discovered that the best way to ensure implicit obedience is to commence tyranny in the nursery.— Benjamin Disraeli
-
Recent Comments
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: December 14, 2019
- RobK on Confirmed: Australia cannot change the earth’s temperature
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: December 14, 2019
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: December 14, 2019
- C.L. on Open Forum: December 14, 2019
- Peter, formerly known as Memoryvault on Open Forum: December 14, 2019
- Mater on Open Forum: December 14, 2019
- C.L. on Open Forum: December 14, 2019
- Woolfe on Open Forum: December 14, 2019
- Woolfe on Open Forum: December 14, 2019
- Iampeter on The Pell Prequel
- Scott Osmond on Luvvies angry new bill revokes licence to attack Christianity
- Up The Workers! on Confirmed: Australia cannot change the earth’s temperature
- Roger on Luvvies angry new bill revokes licence to attack Christianity
- dover_beach on Open Forum: December 14, 2019
- Porter on Luvvies angry new bill revokes licence to attack Christianity
- Delta on Luvvies angry new bill revokes licence to attack Christianity
- dover_beach on Open Forum: December 14, 2019
- Bruce of Newcastle on Confirmed: Australia cannot change the earth’s temperature
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: December 14, 2019
- Roger on Open Forum: December 14, 2019
- incoherent rambler on Confirmed: Australia cannot change the earth’s temperature
- Up The Workers! on Luvvies angry new bill revokes licence to attack Christianity
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: December 14, 2019
- C.L. on Open Forum: December 14, 2019
- Iampeter on The Pell Prequel
- Cassie of Sydney on Luvvies angry new bill revokes licence to attack Christianity
- incoherent rambler on A small request
- Bruce of Newcastle on Inflation and its consequences
- Porter on Luvvies angry new bill revokes licence to attack Christianity
-
Recent Posts
- Inflation and its consequences
- Confirmed: Australia cannot change the earth’s temperature
- A small request
- Luvvies angry new bill revokes licence to attack Christianity
- On rentier capitalism
- The Pell Prequel
- Apologies everywhere but no remorse
- Has innovation stalled?
- Brendan O’Neill on the revenge of democracy
- “… against the wall …”
- ABC analysis: to succeed, Boris must become more left-wing
- Facebook and pornography cannot just be left to the market
- V-E Day 2
- Democracy, a precarious defender against national self-destruction
- Roundup 14 Dec
- Open Forum: December 14, 2019
- Thank A-Bombs, muzak and Linda Lovelace for quick checkout
- She missed the biggest political scandal in American history
- David Bidstrup: When did we have the driest spring in Adelaide?
- No, it isn’t that one of them has the teeth of Kingston Town
- Adjusting to climate risks is only prudent
- UK Election 2019 Thread
- Pyrmonter: … and again.
- While the Pell’s away, the church mice will play
- A logical progression
- The AEMO masterplan: what about the choke-point in unreliable energy?
- Brexit voting
- Our thoughts go out to Hillary this morning
- Pyrmonter on Paul Volcker
- Britain’s Winter of Malcontents
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
ABC ‘comedy’ not funny.
Renewable subsidies already cost taxpayers 3billion a year… we have already had an insulation fiasco thanks. Someone should stop funding these losers who think they know how to spend my money better than I do
When will Scott Morrison and his merry band of ministers independently audit the BoM proceses and data plus dramatically cut the ABC budget?
but but but if scomo reduces our emissions won’t our temperature return to normal?
How did they get to $8 billion? Why do they think subsidizing batteries is a good idea?
I do love how one participant in the article suggested using the money for…more lobbying. Yeah that should do it.
Oh Cointreau.
The BoM changed the temperature at Darwin and Rutherglen (amongst many many other places).
Why can’t they do it for the world?
Wrong.
BoM is particularly adept at changing the earth’s temperature in the past.
Why, it’s amazing how very hot days in the 1930’sand 1940’s were actually so frigid!
Almost as if this quote applied:
We don’t nee the B.o.M. (Bureau of Mendacity).
We’ve already got the world’s most expensive politicians for that!
The article is a wonderment of innocence or, more likely, group think by the ignorant.
All the categories of subsidies, especially when combined, would only benefit the few who could afford to participate. A bit like solar panels. Absolutely no understanding of what they are talking about and drawing there assumptions from a weightless survey .
Less than useless j’ism.