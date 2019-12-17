Confirmed: Australia cannot change the earth’s temperature

Posted on 10:28 am, December 17, 2019 by currencylad

ANOTHER day, another ABC ‘story’ generated by its phony Australia Talks “national survey.” (It was actually a survey of dedicated ABC consumers). Today, the survey’s copy wranglers claim climate change is the “number one thing” keeping Australians “up at night.” Does that sound true? Not worry about their children’s progress in life or school, not inadequate wage growth, not their personal debts or home-loans, not whether their farms or businesses will stay afloat, not their marriage and relationship woes. None of those. The climate. That’s what’s keeping them awake. That egregious codswallop aside, Australians are prepared to spend on average $200 each a year to “prevent climate change,” the authors say. They then list all the things that could be bought each year with that $4 billion. The shopping list – and the way $4 billion is magicked into $8 billion – makes for hilarious reading. One thing is absent, though: a reduction in the temperature of the planet.

This entry was posted in Fake News, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to Confirmed: Australia cannot change the earth’s temperature

  1. stackja
    #3264142, posted on December 17, 2019 at 10:37 am

    ABC ‘comedy’ not funny.

  2. Craig Sargent
    #3264148, posted on December 17, 2019 at 10:40 am

    Renewable subsidies already cost taxpayers 3billion a year… we have already had an insulation fiasco thanks. Someone should stop funding these losers who think they know how to spend my money better than I do

  3. Andre Lewis
    #3264150, posted on December 17, 2019 at 10:40 am

    When will Scott Morrison and his merry band of ministers independently audit the BoM proceses and data plus dramatically cut the ABC budget?

  4. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3264154, posted on December 17, 2019 at 10:42 am

    but but but if scomo reduces our emissions won’t our temperature return to normal?

  5. Bronson
    #3264184, posted on December 17, 2019 at 10:59 am

    How did they get to $8 billion? Why do they think subsidizing batteries is a good idea?

  6. FelixKruell
    #3264186, posted on December 17, 2019 at 11:01 am

    I do love how one participant in the article suggested using the money for…more lobbying. Yeah that should do it.

  7. incoherent rambler
    #3264196, posted on December 17, 2019 at 11:08 am

    Australia cannot change the earth’s temperature

    Oh Cointreau.

    The BoM changed the temperature at Darwin and Rutherglen (amongst many many other places).
    Why can’t they do it for the world?

  8. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3264199, posted on December 17, 2019 at 11:10 am

    Confirmed: Australia cannot change the earth’s temperature

    Wrong.
    BoM is particularly adept at changing the earth’s temperature in the past.
    Why, it’s amazing how very hot days in the 1930’sand 1940’s were actually so frigid!
    Almost as if this quote applied:

    “Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.” ― George Orwell, 1984

  9. Up The Workers!
    #3264205, posted on December 17, 2019 at 11:16 am

    We don’t nee the B.o.M. (Bureau of Mendacity).

    We’ve already got the world’s most expensive politicians for that!

  10. RobK
    #3264216, posted on December 17, 2019 at 11:23 am

    The article is a wonderment of innocence or, more likely, group think by the ignorant.
    All the categories of subsidies, especially when combined, would only benefit the few who could afford to participate. A bit like solar panels. Absolutely no understanding of what they are talking about and drawing there assumptions from a weightless survey .
    Less than useless j’ism.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.