Ellie – New Zealand carbon pollution

Posted on 2:08 pm, December 17, 2019

  1. stackja
    #3264385, posted on December 17, 2019 at 2:12 pm

    NZ PM JA must be prosecuted immediately!

  2. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3264404, posted on December 17, 2019 at 2:24 pm

    lol, Ellie. Very pertinent and very amusing. Poor twisted little girl that she is, the feted Greta; but as the face of the anti-carbon ‘I can see CO2’ movement she is very apposite.

    The face of that needs to be shown as juvenile and ugly, and utterly irrelevant to Gaia’s outbursts of fury.

  3. John64
    #3264407, posted on December 17, 2019 at 2:26 pm

    Must be photoshopped.

    No way Saint Greta of Gaia would catch a ride on a diesel engine powered vessel.

  4. Old School Conservative
    #3264418, posted on December 17, 2019 at 2:31 pm

    Hope this goes viral!

  5. Bruce
    #3264426, posted on December 17, 2019 at 2:37 pm

    There’s the fine dust.

    Then, there are all the other goodies:

    Radon, Xenon, water-vapour, Carbon dioxide, Sulphur Dioxide, nitrogen, argon, helium, neon, methane, carbon monoxide, etc. See also: Hydrogen chloride, hydrogen fluoride, hydrogen bromide, nitrogen oxide, sulfur hexafluoride, carbonyl sulfide………

    The quantities and proportions of all this stuff are monitored on “lively” volcanoes because changes, especially sudden ones, usually presage “something ” happening, be that an eruption or a collapse of the magma chamber, or some-such.

    Having the caldera floor fall out from under a boat-load of tourists would be at least as nasty as what happened on White Island.

