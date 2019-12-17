Here’s a man who could definitely move heavy robes aside

December 17, 2019

“I certainly agree the ethics were fucked.”

– Simon Overland at the Lawyer X Royal Commission.

Overland admits police may have perverted justice.

One Response to Here’s a man who could definitely move heavy robes aside

  1. stackja
    #3264443, posted on December 17, 2019 at 2:51 pm

    Overland seems to believe that he is above all the usual expectations.
    Victoria police seem to be ‘different’.

