Is population the “principal driver” of GDP?

Bloomberg has published a fascinating analysis of GDP concentration by geography in the United States:
Just 31 counties, or the top 1% by share, made up 32.3% of U.S. gross domestic product in 2018, according to data released last week by the Bureau of Economic Analysis that included nearly 20 years of county-level GDP data…
Looking at the largest counties by output, Los Angeles County, which has a GDP equivalent to Saudi Arabia, added $395.2 billion to total U.S. GDP from 2001 to 2018. New York County, home to Manhattan, added $340 billion.
The top 1% of counties were spread across 16 states and the District of Columbia, and populous states like California, Florida and Texas each had multiple counties make the cut. But all 31 counties either included or were near major U.S. cities.
As US stocks rise for a fourth straight day to a record high – largely on the optimistic reception of the so-called ‘phase one’ trade deal between the US and China – the figures show where the realised production will come from but only to a lesser extent why. This caught my attention because of an argument made by Paul Keating in his November Australian Strategic Forum speech:
I think [President Trump] fails to understand that the industrial revolution broke the nexus between population and GDP and that globalisation – with the transfer of capital and technology – has restored that nexus. Population is now again the principal driver of GDP.
The fact that the Chinese population is four times that of the US is the key metric.
Granted, the importance of population in the GDP hierarchy of domestic jurisdictions within one economy is not necessarily a guide to its importance in a national economy’s competitiveness with another national economy. Yet those county figures are still telling. The 31 powerhouses of wealth have become so …
… despite these counties only having 26.1% of employed Americans and 21.9% of the population.
Last year, these counties represented $1.3 trillion more of nationwide GDP than the share of workers alone would account for. Looking at population, their combined share of GDP rose even as their share of overall population fell. The difference may stem from other aspects of a city, such as clusters of activity or networks, that improve productivity.
I think it would be truer to say globalisation has allowed high population countries to generate wealth but that is not the same thing as an automatic “nexus” existing between high population and GDP supremacy.
There is no causal relationship between population growth and economic development. How would we explain populous countries with laggard or barely existent economies?
The critical relationship is between investment, productive work and wealth creation. Broadly, this occurs in complex places where there are numerous relationships of exchange and trade. These are mostly city and city regions. You can see the same processes at work in Australia and the UK, Italy and Germany.
What globalisation has done is extend production supply chains more widely, although this is not a new phenomenon; while it also allows the development of new markets for established goods and services.
As ever, as I feel the good Dr Kates would agree, growth is predicated on investment, risk, and the application of technologies to processes and to new goods and services.
Other types of region may also prosper, for example those supplying food to cities, or exporting commodities like coal or iron ore to other city regions in other countries. Regions can also stagnate.
Agreed. Humans are one type of economic capital, but not the only type, and if all you have is lots of people and nothing much else then it’s highly inefficient.
Interestingly … Russia was in this position about the time they turned Communist and the central planners wanted to industrialize so in a nutshell they simply consumed people (they had plenty) to achieve other industrial capital which was the basis of their modern economy. Horribly ruthless for the people involved but in a cold hearted way it achieved the re-balancing that they set out to do.
Makes you wonder what else might have happened in Russia … suppose the Provisional Government had somehow successfully put down Bolshevik uprising and decided to emulate rural America instead. Peasant families would have stayed on their small farms and simply kept farming like always, maybe at an increase in efficiency over time but rationally no individual wants to sacrifice themselves for the “greater good” walking away from the farm and building a steel mill or chemical processing plant with bare hands. A quick calculation and understanding of comparative advantage would demonstrate that a moderately open Russia in the early 20th Century would ALWAYS import advanced industrial machinery and NEVER attempt to make it at home. Thus they would have specialized in other activities like hand crafts, artwork, labour intensive industries that don’t require much infrastructure. They would never have become a military power to speak of.