Is population the “principal driver” of GDP?

Bloomberg has published a fascinating analysis of GDP concentration by geography in the United States:

Just 31 counties, or the top 1% by share, made up 32.3% of U.S. gross domestic product in 2018, according to data released last week by the Bureau of Economic Analysis that included nearly 20 years of county-level GDP data… Looking at the largest counties by output, Los Angeles County, which has a GDP equivalent to Saudi Arabia, added $395.2 billion to total U.S. GDP from 2001 to 2018. New York County, home to Manhattan, added $340 billion. The top 1% of counties were spread across 16 states and the District of Columbia, and populous states like California, Florida and Texas each had multiple counties make the cut. But all 31 counties either included or were near major U.S. cities.

As US stocks rise for a fourth straight day to a record high – largely on the optimistic reception of the so-called ‘phase one’ trade deal between the US and China – the figures show where the realised production will come from but only to a lesser extent why. This caught my attention because of an argument made by Paul Keating in his November Australian Strategic Forum speech:

I think [President Trump] fails to understand that the industrial revolution broke the nexus between population and GDP and that globalisation – with the transfer of capital and technology – has restored that nexus. Population is now again the principal driver of GDP. The fact that the Chinese population is four times that of the US is the key metric.

Granted, the importance of population in the GDP hierarchy of domestic jurisdictions within one economy is not necessarily a guide to its importance in a national economy’s competitiveness with another national economy. Yet those county figures are still telling. The 31 powerhouses of wealth have become so …

… despite these counties only having 26.1% of employed Americans and 21.9% of the population. Last year, these counties represented $1.3 trillion more of nationwide GDP than the share of workers alone would account for. Looking at population, their combined share of GDP rose even as their share of overall population fell. The difference may stem from other aspects of a city, such as clusters of activity or networks, that improve productivity.

I think it would be truer to say globalisation has allowed high population countries to generate wealth but that is not the same thing as an automatic “nexus” existing between high population and GDP supremacy.