Luvvies angry new bill revokes licence to attack Christianity

Olympic champion Ian Thorpe leads high-profile Australians blasting Scott Morrison for ‘dividing the community’ – saying he will ‘give people a licence to discriminate’.
I’ll tell you what’s not OK: calling these tick-a-box victims from central casting “high profile Australians.”
UPDATE: From 2017 …
Coalition MPs have attacked Benjamin Law, the author of the latest Quarterly Essay, after he defended the “good humour” of a controversial tweet in which he jokes about “hate f..king” the homophobia out of “anti-gay MPs” …
Speaking on ABC TV, Law said: “I am not going to retract anything I say. It is in good humour.”
Thorpies a bit of a lost soul looking for some cause to latch onto.
I can’t even attempt to watch this crap!
Probably to be expected. He did take a long time to admit to his sexuality and probably feels the religious community rejects him. Why did he hide his homosexuality for so long I wonder?
Thorpy’s issue is with God , not the PM .
So protecting Christians from discrimination is divisive?
What an obnoxious self-righteous bunch of bigots these qwerty activists have become.
WTF are these lot telling people what is and isn’t “okay” to say?
Who is oppressing who exactly?
We don’t need protection on religious grounds.
Just enshrine our right to freedom of speech to prevent abuse from these thought Nazis.
Once upon a time Ian Thorpe was a great swimmer who made Australians proud….however that is a long time ago and he is now spruiking, screeching and begging for attention and relevance….Thorpe cuts a sad and pathetic figure.
Benjamin Law has accomplished nothing for this country….he is a creep and an utter mediocrity who was vomited up…his whole unfunny and tedious shtick is the fact that he is Asian homosexual…..oh and remember this is the same [fellow] who happily announced on twitter how he would like to “raaaaaape” a conservative MP and suffered zero censure from the usual luvvies…..imagine if a conservative commentator had made a similar remark…even on twitter. The fact that this [fellow] and utter mediocrity named Benjamin Law is given any media time in this country says a lot about just how far “their ABC” has sunk and also just how much of our Australian media landscape is a haven of venal, supine, talentless and mediocre scum.
Once again the vocal minority is given a platform by the MSM.
It’s sad when people get butt-hurt. Not such a cheery bunch…
Yeah, he has not managed to marshal the kudos from his Olympic career into a lucrative revenue stream.
Probably the most natural opportunity would have been Thorpedo swimwear, but how many blokes want to go round in a gay man’s scungies?
After gorging himself on ta payers money at the Institute of Sport, he had a brief but splendid career in competition and now needs to fasten himself to other government teats on panels, committees, boards etc.
Was that intentional?
I recall a swimming meet years ago when Thorpe was on a relay team and after the swim the team lined up for a poolside interview. All the guys were very happy with their result but Thorpe was standing back, aloof and when it came to him to speak he offered some scripted platitudes, very false. I think that was around the time he was first signed up by sponsors for mega bucks. I thought to myself what an arrogant prick. It was too beneath him to be happy along with his team. Thorpe was a mere record-breaker. He was never a great sportsman.
These two hate the religious community so why should they care what the religious community thinks of them? Then never likely to want to join one or work for 1 and would hate to do so. They are unlikely ever to lead a religious life of any sort and even if they wanted ti there are gay friendly pseudo churches around that can pamper to whatever figment of God lies in their imagination.
We don’t need protection on religious grounds.
Just enshrine our right to freedom of speech to prevent abuse from these thought Nazis.
Exactly.
The best way to protect religious freedom is to protect freedom.
I’m very sceptical of this “oh look, the government is here to save you from religious discrimination” schtick.
This will be administered by people like Triggs or Sook-Ponce-and-Smarm, and will end up being just another weapon for a certain sector of society not known for their respect for women, LGBTQI’s or descendants of Jacob.
Is tyere a Licence to Discriminate Shop where people will be able to get such s licence? Clearly Ian Thorpe doesn’t understand there are laws prohibiting discrimination against any person based on their sexuality, their sexual preferences, their race, their gender , their pronouns, their disability and their age though the Human resources of most corporates do it all the time – water-logged ears maybe
Cassie, thumbs up. Forget a commentator, imagine if I a nobody commenting on a blog said something like that about a Labor or Green female. Guarantee the plods would be around for a chat quick smart. I’d also be a prop for all the rpculture stuff as well. LBGTIQP privilege. As for Thorpe a great athlete who was also an attention whore now looking for some of that sweet attention. It was as if he was the first former sports person who’s time had come and hadn’t planned for life after sport.
As mentioned by Cassie, Benjamin Law wants to hate f-ck those whose views he doesn’t like.
Benjamin Law is also a kiddies reading ambassador. IIRC, Mark Scott (now secretary of the New South Wales Department of Education) made sure Benji Boy got a gig going into schools to promote this. And NSW Premier Bjerkoff’s SFLs are quite ok with this.
“Benjamin Law
For me, reading does two opposite but equally important things: it gives me a sense of companionship and self-identification – the sensation that someone else understands my interior world – and introduces me to people and worlds I’d never have encountered otherwise. Good books aren’t just an education, but a gymnasium for human empathy.”
The point these people miss is that those who believe certain things that they find offensive, won’t change their beliefs because a law says you can’t express it. They are not dealing with the issue of discrimination.
Many forms of discrimination are useful. Can you discriminate a ripe apple from an unripe one, for example.
Everyone does it all the time.
The ad conflates several issues. Many types of discrimination are unlawful now.
Define ‘high profile’ and who cares what they think/say? We’ve all got opinions some of us keep them to themselves least we be accused of being ‘bankers’.
“[A few edits made – C.L.].”
I see that C.L….pourquoi? By being constantly timid…we have only emboldened these fascist creeps.
Ian and Benji Boy – Freaks and weirdos of the Left, exhibit no. 3,266.
+1
I am glad we have the rule of law to protect us from those who seek to cause harm. But [j]ust enshrine our right to freedom of speech to prevent abuse from these thought Nazis. Agreed. And [o]nce again the vocal minority is given a platform by the MSM. Indeed!
Unfortunately, what is not mentioned is how guilt drives some people. And how others are driven by sadism. And, further, how others are driven by masochism. Hence, there is “no rest for the wicked” [Isaiah 48:22 says, “There is no peace, saith the LORD, unto the wicked.” And Isaiah 57:20 says, “But the wicked are like the tossing sea, For it cannot be quiet, And its waters toss up refuse and mud.”]
Everyone is free to choose, but there is still the offer of hope, even for these dudes, in the atoning and pardoning work of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
I noticed we now have to not accept, not tolerate, but celebrate “queer culture”. And as Oriel pointed in the Australian this week, queer culture is not gay culture it is the fringe lunatics, who even most gays and lesbians reject.
We have defamation laws, Cassie.
Translation: me, me, me , me, me, it’s all about me.
I don’t think any parent would want their child to understand the interior world of an Asian homosexual who wants to “hate f***” other people.
I see that C.L….pourquoi? By being constantly timid…we have only emboldened these fascist creeps.
We have defamation laws, Cassie.
I am aware of that C.L….however the word and particularly the context that the word was used is not defamatory.
“…Mark Scott (now secretary of the New South Wales Department of Education)…”
Isn’t that the same job that was held down by a certain convicted former heroin-dealer and spouse of the Deputy Federal Leader of the A.L.P.?
It is a pity that Ivan Milat dropped off his twig when he did, or he too could probably have held down the same job.
Since when does the State decide about religion? I thought there was supposed to be a separation between Church and State and for very good reasons. The idea of legislation to protect against or on religious grounds is dangerous. Who decides what constitutes a religion? Suppose I decide to establish the new All Enlightened Way, will I have to apply to the government for a licence or the ATO for an ABN? Will I need to establish a business complying with ASIC criteria and so on? This is absurd no matter what Ian Gay Thorpe or his luvvies say, about which I don’t give a stuff.
As for people being offended by being told that they are not married in the sight of God, in the (real) old days here in Australia when there was the Roman Catholic / Protestant divide, I had that argument with some Catholic kids one day when they told me that my parents weren’t married in the sight of God! What a hoot! I told them to get stuffed and that was the end of that.
We don’t need religious anti-vilification laws. We need less regulation and not more. As has been said here, we don’t need protection on religious grounds. Just enshrine our right to freedom of speech to prevent abuse from the thought Nazis.
Tim I agree. But we do not have a single politician who understands that or is willing to argue for that. Maybe Mark Latham but he’s one lonely senator in the New South Wales parliament. I also don’t think that the average punter understands that either. Most Australians think the government should be their nanny. We’ve also had two or three generations now raised on all this anti-discrimination rubbish.
Good books aren’t just an education, but a gymnasium for human empathy.
And if you don’t agree with me I’ll hatefuck you.
Here is a question to all the weirdos. If there is nothing wrong with you and your life choices, why are you desperately requiring them to be celebrated? why the need for all criticism to be silenced? I have no problem with my interest in the female chest being criticised or that everyone join in my interest. That’s the difference between the normally adjusted human being and the mentally ill. Even if you silence everyone and have train reading hour the self-doubt and hatred in your subconscious won’t leave you alone.