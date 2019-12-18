PDT’s letter to the Speaker

I went looking for Donald Trump’s letter to Nancy Pelosi on google and eventually gave up since every one linked on the first six pages was from some deranged media source which meant to link I would have to also link to their comments that went straight into the headline. So here it is for you to read for yourself taken from The White House: Dear Madam Speaker. It is a statement for the record putting down for the sake of history a summary of the insanity that has gripped the American political system since 2016.

You can also find a discussion of the letter here: Trump Unbound posted at Powerline. Here is the conclusion from the letter also found at the link.

It is time for you and the highly partisan Democrats in Congress to immediately cease this impeachment fantasy and get back to work for the American People. While I have no expectation that you will do so, I write this letter to you for the purpose of history and to put my thoughts on a permanent and indelible record. One hundred years from now, when people look back at this affair, I want them to understand it, and learn from it, so that it can never happen to another President again.

These people he is dealing with are nutters. Beyond delusional, beyond even madness, but evil. The American economy is booming, constitutional freedoms are being entrenched more deeply and in every direction. There is no crisis, other than the terror no doubt felt among Democrats that they may really be about to lose their grip on power for a generation.

Nevertheless, impeachment next.