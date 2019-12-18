Most boys are lucky to get an engine for Christmas

Fire chiefs’ climate group a pet ‘project’ of activist Tim Flannery.
Climate activist Tim Flannery is the force behind a band of former state fire and emergency chiefs accusing Scott Morrison of abandoning bushfires across the nation and demanding an immediate end to the burning of fossil fuels.
The Australian has confirmed Emergency Leaders for Climate Action — 29 ex-fire chiefs led by former NSW Fire and Rescue commissioner Greg Mullins — is funded by Professor Flannery’s crowd-funded Climate Council as an official “project”…
Professor Flannery said he had no comment about his council’s link to Emergency Leaders.
we Need a cull. $2 for each pair of ears and no bag limit!
Are trees fossil fuel? But not ground leaf litter? NSW fires burning fossil fuel? Hazard reduction might have reduced the problem? Tim not comment?
We need to watch these apocalyptic cultists, fantical zealots will do anything to push a cause, like starting fires.
Old Flannelpants should be shot with a ball of his own shit.
You’re convinced the world is literally going to end unless the people “wake up”.
What’s a little bushfire compared to the death of humanity right?
An interesting thought!
OK, no more for YOU! Show us you’re serious!
Boys & Girls,
We need to do exactly as Flannery says, stop burning all fossil fuels immediately, we need the near destruction of our civilisation to put an end to all this climate alarmism.
Lets all get behind it now.
By the way Tim, please explain how stopping 0.000o18% carbon dioxide emmissions will change the climate.
Former bureaucrats searching for relevance.
Will we ever reach a point in time when even the media begins to call out this bullshit?
Full marks to Flim Falmmery. He got in on the Giggle early and it was an earner for a long while. But I notice his long run of fails in the Climate Prognostication Scam have seen him sidelined for a while. Still, defying his own predictions of giant walls of Pacific destroying everything we hold dear, he lives in Manly-on-Sea which I, a poor polluter can’t afford.