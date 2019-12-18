Most boys are lucky to get an engine for Christmas

Fire chiefs’ climate group a pet ‘project’ of activist Tim Flannery.

Climate activist Tim Flannery is the force behind a band of former state fire and emergency chiefs accusing Scott Morrison of abandoning­ bushfires across the nation and demanding an immediat­e end to the burning of fossil fuels.

The Australian has confirmed Emergency Leaders for Clima­te Action — 29 ex-fire chiefs led by former NSW Fire and Rescue commissioner Greg Mullins — is funded by Professor Flannery’s crowd-funded Climate Council as an official “project”…

Professor Flannery said he had no comment about his council’s link to Emergency Leaders.