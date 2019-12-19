Coal fires up in the heat contra Daniel Andrews

Premier Daniel Andrews fingered unreliable coal-fired power as an issue when confronted with some problems with the power supply on Wednesday.

The problem with coal-fired power is when you need it most it is the least reliable. On the really ­extreme demand days, where we need the most ­energy, we have over recent years seen that form of electricity generation be least reliab­le. That’s why we are investing like no other government in renewa­ble energy.

I don’t have time for more investigation but I note that the record shows in recent days brown coal has been running up to 4.2GW on a steady basis compared with 2.2 months ago when some generators were down. To see that clearly, eliminate black coal from the picture by unchecking the box at the bottom of the display. Black coal has been ramping up and down as usual to compensate for lows in sun and wind. On Wednesday it peaked at 15.4GW, the highest I have seen since I started to take notice. Today it peaked at 15.3 at sunset while demand was on the way down from the evening peak.

So coal is hitting its straps while this week the wind has been mostly under 20% of plated capacity and delivering in the order of 5% of the demand for power.

So you can rely on coal to deliver near 70% of the power required all the time while you can rely on the sun being down almost half the time and the wind is all over the place. On my figures for the evening peak in recent months wind has provided under 10% of demand on most days. So work out how many extra windmills will be required to replace a single coal-fired power station on the days when the wind is below 10% of plated capacity.

Doing some back of the envelope maths, to replace 2GW of coal power with windmills running at 10% of plated capacity you need 20GW of plated capacity, that is three times the current wind fleet (6.7GW). And don’t forget the new cross country transmission lines as well!