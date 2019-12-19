Coal fires up in the heat contra Daniel Andrews

Premier Daniel Andrews fingered unreliable coal-fired power as an issue when confronted with some problems with the power supply on Wednesday.
The problem with coal-fired power is when you need it most it is the least reliable. On the really extreme demand days, where we need the most energy, we have over recent years seen that form of electricity generation be least reliable. That’s why we are investing like no other government in renewable energy.
I don’t have time for more investigation but I note that the record shows in recent days brown coal has been running up to 4.2GW on a steady basis compared with 2.2 months ago when some generators were down. To see that clearly, eliminate black coal from the picture by unchecking the box at the bottom of the display. Black coal has been ramping up and down as usual to compensate for lows in sun and wind. On Wednesday it peaked at 15.4GW, the highest I have seen since I started to take notice. Today it peaked at 15.3 at sunset while demand was on the way down from the evening peak.
So coal is hitting its straps while this week the wind has been mostly under 20% of plated capacity and delivering in the order of 5% of the demand for power.
So you can rely on coal to deliver near 70% of the power required all the time while you can rely on the sun being down almost half the time and the wind is all over the place. On my figures for the evening peak in recent months wind has provided under 10% of demand on most days. So work out how many extra windmills will be required to replace a single coal-fired power station on the days when the wind is below 10% of plated capacity.
Doing some back of the envelope maths, to replace 2GW of coal power with windmills running at 10% of plated capacity you need 20GW of plated capacity, that is three times the current wind fleet (6.7GW). And don’t forget the new cross country transmission lines as well!
Whenever I looked today Victoria after midday was in deficit as was Sth Australia with the shortfall covered by Tasmania via Basslink and Qld via NSW. Friday will be interesting.
If the coal plants are careful during the surge of peak demand, and they only run the plant comfortably within capacity then we get investigations into how the electricity generators are deliberately holding back supply from the market in a dreadful collusion.
But then, if they run the plant hard, do their best to make up the shortfall they get blamed for unreliability should anything not be able to handle the load.
You can rely on RE to be unreliable.
The abc and other pushers like to label coal unreliable- it’s a sad joke.
RE gets a guaranteed RET sweetener for producing low grade power when ever it takes a fancy, irrespective of market demands and picks up fee for production, as if it were as good as dispatchable power.What a con.
