David Bidstrup: Climate bullshit alert.

Here in Adelaide we are expecting the next few days to be above 40 C. Our morning newspaper carried a “report” in which a spokesman, (or person), from the BoM was quoted as saying that there was “the potential to exceed the warmest average temperature on record for Australia as a whole”. Apparently the benchmark was set on 7 January 2013 when the “Australian average maximum temperature” was 40.3 C.
Averaging usually ends up with some nonsensical statistic that has absolutely no relevance to reality and I think an “Australia wide” average is just another example. Put 9 ordinary people in a room with Andrew Forrest and the “average” wealth is $900 million but in reality Andrew still has $9 billion and the rest have bugger all. Average every phone number for the name Smith and then ring it to see if a Smith answers.
Just for fun I found the maximum temperatures for 9 locations for 7 January 2013. See table below.
|Place
|Place T max
|BoM T max Avg Aust
|Difference
|Adelaide
|41.2
|40.3
|0.9
|Hobart
|27.9
|40.3
|(12.4)
|Melbourne
|32.5
|40.3
|(7.8)
|Sydney
|27.5
|40.3
|(12.8)
|Perth
|37.8
|40.3
|(2.5)
|Brisbane
|30.5
|40.3
|(9.8)
|Cairns
|31.6
|40.3
|(8.7)
|Alice Springs
|43.1
|40.3
|2.8
|Darwin
|34.2
|40.3
|(6.1)
|Average
|34.0
|40.3
|(6.3)
I guess about 90% of the total population live in these places. Note that 2 of them are above the “record” and 7 are below, some by substantial margins. See chart below.
The Bureau say they will be “closely monitoring the heat”, which is code for recording the temperatures, as they think “we could approach or exceed our warmest Australian day on record”.
Of course they “expect December temperature records to fall this week”. These will be the adjusted records that leave out anything before 1900. Everyone is in a tizz because the weather is “extreme” and we are doomed.
I was flabbergasted last night, when on Channel 9’s supposedly serious news report, a reporter talked nonsensically about Australia’s “average hottest December day on record” coming up.
How can a country have an “average temperature”?
.. and today ‘Sydney to hit 41C!’
A sea breeze has kicked in, and observatory hill got to 37.6 max this arvo.
I posted this in the open thread, but its worth repeating:
Well we wont be breaking any records in Perth today, currently 20 deg C , wet and windy!
Site name: CENTENNIAL PARK ROUND HOUSE
Site number: 066009
Latitude: 33.90 °S Longitude: 151.23 °E
Elevation: 38 m
Commenced: 1907 Status: Closed 31 Dec 1967
Latest available data: 31 Dec 1967
The pdf contains no data
SYDNEY AIRPORT AMO
Site name: SYDNEY AIRPORT AMO
Site number: 066037
Latitude: 33.95 °S Longitude: 151.17 °E
Elevation: 6 m
Commenced: 1929 Status: Open
Latest available data: 19 Dec 2019
1939 2019 Mean December 25.9
Mean December 3pm 23.9
ABC reporting?
I am shocked!