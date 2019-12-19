David Bidstrup: Climate bullshit alert.

Posted on 2:00 pm, December 19, 2019 by Guest Author

Here in Adelaide we are expecting the next few days to be above 40 C. Our morning newspaper carried a “report” in which a spokesman, (or person), from the BoM was quoted as saying that there was “the potential to exceed the warmest average temperature on record for Australia as a whole”. Apparently the benchmark was set on 7 January 2013 when the “Australian average maximum temperature” was 40.3 C.

Averaging usually ends up with some nonsensical statistic that has absolutely no relevance to reality and I think an “Australia wide” average is just another example. Put 9 ordinary people in a room with Andrew Forrest and the “average” wealth is $900 million but in reality Andrew still has $9 billion and the rest have bugger all.  Average every phone number for the name Smith and then ring it to see if a Smith answers.

Just for fun I found the maximum temperatures for 9 locations for 7 January 2013. See table below.

Place Place T max BoM T max Avg Aust Difference
Adelaide 41.2 40.3 0.9
Hobart 27.9 40.3 (12.4)
Melbourne 32.5 40.3 (7.8)
Sydney 27.5 40.3 (12.8)
Perth 37.8 40.3 (2.5)
Brisbane 30.5 40.3 (9.8)
Cairns 31.6 40.3 (8.7)
Alice Springs 43.1 40.3 2.8
Darwin 34.2 40.3 (6.1)
Average 34.0 40.3 (6.3)

I guess about 90% of the total population live in these places. Note that 2 of them are above the “record” and 7 are below, some by substantial margins. See chart below.

The Bureau say they will be “closely monitoring the heat”, which is code for recording the temperatures, as they think “we could approach or exceed our warmest Australian day on record”.

Of course they “expect December temperature records to fall this week”. These will be the adjusted records that leave out anything before 1900. Everyone is in a tizz because the weather is “extreme” and we are doomed.

This entry was posted in Guest Post. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to David Bidstrup: Climate bullshit alert.

  1. Lee
    #3266631, posted on December 19, 2019 at 2:18 pm

    I was flabbergasted last night, when on Channel 9’s supposedly serious news report, a reporter talked nonsensically about Australia’s “average hottest December day on record” coming up.

    How can a country have an “average temperature”?

  2. duncanm
    #3266648, posted on December 19, 2019 at 2:30 pm

    .. and today ‘Sydney to hit 41C!’

    A sea breeze has kicked in, and observatory hill got to 37.6 max this arvo.

    I posted this in the open thread, but its worth repeating:

    duncanm
    #3266028, posted on December 18, 2019 at 10:14 pm
    A random sample of ‘the hottest evah!’ day in Aus. Remote stations with some sort of history, so we can ignore UHI. This is BOM’s own data.
    I’ve picked what looks like a common hot day in the past for the following sites.

    Site / Today / 2Jan1973
    Bourke NSW: 40.4 / 43.6
    Broken Hill NSW: 41.3 / 41.8
    Birdsville QLD: 47.2 / 45.5
    Halls Creek WA: 43.8 / 41.5
    Giles WA: 42.9 / 44.5
    Oodnadatta SA: 43.8 / 45.3

    mean: 43.2C / 43.7C

    Sure, this isn’t comparing apples, but it shows that this random scattering of remote sites had a least one hotter day in the past (and I just randomly poked around, so I am certain this is not the highest).

    Giles only goes back to 1956. I’d love to see the homogenization bullshit the BOM came up with to determine older records. I wonder just how old their ‘Australian average’ number goes back.

  3. The Missing Link
    #3266649, posted on December 19, 2019 at 2:31 pm

    Well we wont be breaking any records in Perth today, currently 20 deg C , wet and windy!

  4. bemused
    #3266655, posted on December 19, 2019 at 2:37 pm

    Looking at Their ABC online news and you’d think that we’re about to face Armageddon. Where’s Bruce Willis when you need him?

    On another note, Their ABC seems to be able to post constant reports about the Trump impeachment, which is quite different to how things rolled with the UK elections. I wonder why?

  5. stackja
    #3266658, posted on December 19, 2019 at 2:39 pm

    Site name: CENTENNIAL PARK ROUND HOUSE
    Site number: 066009
    Latitude: 33.90 °S Longitude: 151.23 °E
    Elevation: 38 m
    Commenced: 1907 Status: Closed 31 Dec 1967
    Latest available data: 31 Dec 1967
    The pdf contains no data
    SYDNEY AIRPORT AMO
    Site name: SYDNEY AIRPORT AMO
    Site number: 066037
    Latitude: 33.95 °S Longitude: 151.17 °E
    Elevation: 6 m
    Commenced: 1929 Status: Open
    Latest available data: 19 Dec 2019
    1939 2019 Mean December 25.9
    Mean December 3pm 23.9

  6. stackja
    #3266661, posted on December 19, 2019 at 2:41 pm

    bemused
    #3266655, posted on December 19, 2019 at 2:37 pm

    ABC reporting?
    I am shocked!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.