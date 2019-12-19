Democrats impeach the American people

EVERYTHING that can be said about the true origins and nature of the Democrat Party’s impeachment of Donald Trump has been written, though variations on themes will continue to be published in the weeks and months ahead. It is accepted by all reason-adhering students of the long and contrived saga that the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives is punishing President Trump for his psychologically traumatic destruction of Hillary Clinton. That was the real motive. What was accidentally exposed as a result of the Trump victory – to wit: their collusion with Moscow and illegal surveillance of the President – added self-preservation to the visceral mix. To make matters infinitely more traumatising for vendetta-mongerers and the media, the new administration has been triumphant on the big policy fronts: peace-making, strategic reform of a failed foreign policy, deregulation, judicial appointments and – most spectacularly – the economy. The latter has been a crucial factor. If the US had been driven into a stagflationary crisis reminiscent of the early 1970s, for example, it’s doubtful Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, Jerry Nadler and other coup fanatics would have risked antagonising the US public with so preposterous a circus. They have literally bet the House on the US public taking their side and voting the President out of office next year.

But President Trump will not be exiting office after the Senate trial. The Democratic National Committee knows this and its pollsters must have dispatched a memo to that effect: no political benefit will be reaped from today’s vote. Three things have driven Democrats on, regardless. The first has already been mentioned: vengeance.

Second – and most importantly – the Democrats have long since come to believe (rightly) that the mainstream media will continue to promote impeachment as though it were real, as though it has some sort of basis in the law, as though it is “historic.” They also know the media will bury coverage of their own shocking crimes. This corrupt symbiosis between them and journalists has corroded the judgement of the former, made them lazy as polemicists and reckless as practitioners in the post-MSM age. It’s almost as though they really believe the public will accept as true what CNN and the New York Times say is true.

The third reason Democrats didn’t let up on impeachment mania is the most serious: notwithstanding the Horowitz report, they believe their allies and co-conspirators in the FBI and other permanent bureaux of government are impervious to either exposé or prosecution. While men like James Comey remain unindicted, the President – in the public’s eyes (they hope) – looks like the guilty one; the one without a chair as the music fades. But the music is not going to fade. Several Democrats are already claiming impeachment will stay on their agenda even when the Senate dismisses charges the President abused his power and obstructed justice. They intend to fight on. That will play directly into President Trump’s hands.

“It doesn’t feel like we’re being impeached,” Trump declared at today’s Battle Creek Michigan rally. He followed with a tweet that demonstrated exactly how he intends to campaign on impeachment. That’s right: not deflect or run from it but campaign on it. His use of ‘we’ is not only brilliant politics but morally and historically apt. It evokes the famous poem Muhammad Ali ad-libbed for Harvard students in 1975: “Me. We.”

Trump will make the case from now till the close of polls on election day that it is not merely his person that has been subjected to calumny and a show trial. What the Democrats have been perpetrating is cultural terrorism. Their objective is to make humiliating the Democrat-Deep State alliance a criminal offence. The Americans who voted for Donald Trump – or those like Brett Kavanaugh and Mike Flynn called to prominence by him – are being told that this is what happens when you step out of line. Today’s evil rites were even presided over by a House Speaker dressed in ISIS black. It was a sad day for a great country brought down to the gutter by haters. The choice for voters in 2020 is stark and epochal: Trump or Terror.