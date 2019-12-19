JC: Ungracious developing world people demand more energy.

HOW DARE THEY! Let them use plastic panels and propellers on sticks.

A story that’s bound to upset the holiday season ( Christmas in Greenspeak) was published in the Australian today. Clench your fists, take a deep breath and push down.

Australian coal exports set to keep rising

Coal exports are tipped to defy the global climate policy push, climbing to satisfy Asian demands for the fossil fuel. Australian coal exports are set to rise until 2024 as demand from developing Asian nations offsets falls in the use of the fossil fuel in the US and Europe, the International Energy Agency forecasts. Global coal demand grew by 1.1 per cent in 2018 and is expected to steadily increase over the next five years, driven by demand in India, China and South-East Asia. Despite efforts to cut use of the polluting fuel to combat global warming, it remains the world’s largest source of electricity, with 38 per cent of the global share. Power generation from coal rose by almost 2 per cent in 2018 to reach an all-time high. Australian coal production is forecast to rise 1.4 per cent annually to 444m tonnes in 2024 from 409 million tonnes in 2018.

Really, HOW DARE THEY demand more energy!