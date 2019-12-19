Let me take a wild guess: because they’re not sick?

Medevac asylum seekers detained in a Melbourne hotel for months.

Australian Border Force, the federal government agency responsible for the detention, would not say why the men are in a hotel rather than hospital …

A picture of the sufferers is also a picture of how the old law was going to be rorted before it was amended.

    Maybe their feelings have been hurt and they are just waiting for a more appropriate safe space to become available.

    I notice India is currently offering citizenship to anyone fleeing a mooselimb country because of fear of religious persecution.
    I wonder why these medical refugees haven’t considered that Indian option (…at least once they all have their penises repaired of course)
    Ah right …
    lightbulb moment…
    I get it…

    Maybe it’s their ‘safe place’?

    A’int it marvellous how easy it is to spend/waste other peoples money!

    But hey, Liebor promised us that there would be no rorting…yeah, right!

