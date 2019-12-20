A man is not a woman: the scientific truth now illegal in Britain

IT’S not true that mental illness isn’t contagious. The transgender psychosis that affects hardly anybody has nevertheless infected politicians, celebrities (always an epidemiologically prone cohort), journalists and even medical ‘doctors.’ (Who don’t hold doctorates and are certainly not expounders of truth, as the Latin roots of that word demand). Add judges to the growing list. In Britain, Judge James Tayler has ruled that tax expert Maya Forstate was licitly fired from her position at the Centre for Global Development for tweeting that “men cannot change into women.” She had challenged the legality of her dismissal. By definition, anyone who denies the axiomatic status of that statement is mentally and/or morally disturbed – including Judge Taylor. To him, Ms Forstate’s beliefs are “absolutist” and “not worthy of respect in a democratic society.” To her credit, writer JK Rowling – F.U. rich enough to be indifferent to cancel-Himmlers – has come to the defence of Ms Forstate. She is now being denounced as a TERF (Trans Exclusive Radical Feminist).

