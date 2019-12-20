A man is not a woman: the scientific truth now illegal in Britain

Posted on 11:19 am, December 20, 2019 by currencylad

IT’S not true that mental illness isn’t contagious. The transgender psychosis that affects hardly anybody has nevertheless infected politicians, celebrities (always an epidemiologically prone cohort), journalists and even medical ‘doctors.’ (Who don’t hold doctorates and are certainly not expounders of truth, as the Latin roots of that word demand). Add judges to the growing list. In Britain, Judge James Tayler has ruled that tax expert Maya Forstate was licitly fired from her position at the Centre for Global Development for tweeting that “men cannot change into women.” She had challenged the legality of her dismissal. By definition, anyone who denies the axiomatic status of that statement is mentally and/or morally disturbed – including Judge Taylor. To him, Ms Forstate’s beliefs are “absolutist” and “not worthy of respect in a democratic society.” To her credit, writer JK Rowling – F.U. rich enough to be indifferent to cancel-Himmlers – has come to the defence of Ms Forstate. She is now being denounced as a TERF (Trans Exclusive Radical Feminist).

This entry was posted in Ethics and morality, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to A man is not a woman: the scientific truth now illegal in Britain

  1. Chris
    #3267673, posted on December 20, 2019 at 11:22 am

    Courtesy is one thing; but YOUR mental illness does not change OTHERS reality.

  2. stackja
    #3267678, posted on December 20, 2019 at 11:27 am

    Does Judge James Tayler have a male appendage?

  3. Andre Lewis
    #3267681, posted on December 20, 2019 at 11:29 am

    Can we but hope that the newly elected UK government will have sufficiently unwoke MPs to shut down this legal attack on common sense? Or at the least openly and publicly challenge the nonsense of sex transitioning.

  4. bemused
    #3267683, posted on December 20, 2019 at 11:31 am

    When is it going to become illegal to call anything male or female, even yourself?

  5. stackja
    #3267701, posted on December 20, 2019 at 11:41 am

    bemused
    #3267683, posted on December 20, 2019 at 11:31 am
    When is it going to become illegal to call anything male or female, even yourself?

    They will decide. You will became they.

  6. Zatara
    #3267703, posted on December 20, 2019 at 11:42 am

    I’d like to support Rowling on this but I just so love watching the left eat one of its own.

    Perhaps she could write something about sewing and reaping. Toss in some wizards and a tranny dragon.

  7. Tel
    #3267705, posted on December 20, 2019 at 11:43 am

    How can you be any sort of feminist without also being trans exclusive?

    The whole point about having an identity group is to exclude the people outside that group … duh!

    Not saying whether you should or should not be doing that, but otherwise just admit you don’t have any particular group.

  8. lotocoti
    #3267706, posted on December 20, 2019 at 11:43 am

    In other LARPing news, our Callum Hannah was turfed from the team because chicks don’t like to shower with blokes.

  9. Boambee John
    #3267712, posted on December 20, 2019 at 11:47 am

    stackja
    #3267678, posted on December 20, 2019 at 11:27 am
    Does Judge James Tayler have a male appendage?

    Possibly, but it seems unlikely that he is aware of more than one use for it. And he probably uses it sitting down for that purpose.

  10. Tim Neilson
    #3267731, posted on December 20, 2019 at 11:58 am

    lotocoti
    #3267706, posted on December 20, 2019 at 11:43 am

    So one single 188cm 100kg XY chromosome person has decided to “identify” as the same gender as a group of XX chromosome people – check the onfield action photos at the link – and the XX chromosome people don’t “identify” as the same gender as the XY person.
    So who gets their way?
    Why should one XY chromosome person’s views get imposed on a whole group of XX chromosome people?
    As locototi says, how could the feminists possibly be expected to accept that?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.