After Madrid the tear-droppers still rule climate policy

This is an abridged version of a piece I have in the Spectator on-line

The objective of the successive biennial UN climate change Conference of Parties, like the one just finished in Madrid, is to replace the messy cacophony of market capitalism by one that operates under the guidance of the intellectual elites.

They and their subsidy-seeking allies have marched through the institutions and assembled signatures of people, real and imagined, in support of zero emissions. They have persuaded mainstream media and politics that their prescriptions would not de-rate developed world economies and retard the growth of others.

Marxist UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, was disappointed that the Madrid conference failed to agree on further damaging measures. The Climate Action Network declared, “many countries — fronted by the United States, Australia and Brazil — once again exposed their apathy to the suffering of millions and a willful rejection of the science”.

Regrettably, however, only the US has disavowed its previous commitments. And in doing so, President Trump excuses his actions, not on the farcical falsity of the need for emission reductions, but on the claim that the US is being forced to carry an excessive burden.

Australia too is virtue siganlling, yet gets a bum rap from the activists. Australia’s has actually assumed a “leadership” role in implementing energy price-boosting policies involving subsidies to bring about the replacement of low-cost dependable fossil fuel energy by high-cost intermittent renewables. Australia’s investment in (subsidised) “clean energy” is double that of Japan and the US and four times that of the EU.

Similarly, heavily subsidised rooftop solar is far more prevalent in Australia than in other countries.

That high rooftop solar installation rate is not due to some advantage Australian has in solar radiance — in areas of high population, Australia is not especially rich in sunlight.

But triumphalism at the failure of this conference is misplaced. The Paris targets have been progressively suppressing activity and are deeply embedded into the political, social and business landscape in nations around the world.

We can see that in the corporate ethical movement, with Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse the latest banks to say they will no longer finance coal developments. And, ominously, we see it in the EU Green Deal with its proposals to place carbon tax related import duties on goods from less enthusiastic implementers of their ideologically-driven policies.