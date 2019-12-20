The Worst Australian Prime Minister Since Whitlam

Good morning dear Cats. Hopefully the title of this post will have gotten your attention.

This is a time of reflection. A time of consideration. 2019 has witnessed a Federal election, which result both surprised and pleased TAFKAS. Not that TAFKAS thinks that Prime Minister Morrison is or will be a great Prime Minister, but rather that a Prime Minister Shorten could have been the worst Prime Minister Australia has seen since Whitlam.

That title, of worst Prime Minister Australia has seen since Whitlam, however falls to the Hon. John Winston Howard – in TAFKAS’ opinion.

There will no doubt be those who disagree, and strongly disagree with TAFKAS. However, in an and exceptionally target rich collection, TAFKAS would argue that John Winston, on a net basis has done more damage to Australia than anyone since Whiltlam.

TAFKAS is not going to argue that Prime Minister John Winston Howard (JWH) did nothing good. TAFKAS’ arguments is that, on a NET basis, JWH did more bad than good over the long term.

TAFKAS also can’t consider counter factuals of what might have been – had Simon Crean or Kim Beazley or Mark Latham or Peter Costello or Brendan Nelson – become Prime Minister. TAFKAS can only look at the results. And herewith TAFKAS’ arguments.

Middle Class Welfare – rather than return windfall tax revenues through tax cuts, JWH materially expanded and embedded middle class welfare to preference his preferred constituents. From baby bonuses to childcare rebates to healthcare rebates to seniors cards to whatever, the level of middle class welfare ballooned under JWH and is such that it is politically near impossible to reverse today. This will have baked in, forever, several points of GDP into non-productive expenditure and continue to drag on Australian economic growth.

Final Nails into Federation – JWH’s killed the Australian Federation. Ok, the Federation was sick when JWH came into office, but JWH killed, buried and cremated it.

From the nationalisation of industrial relations through the questionable use of the corporations powers, to the provision of direct funding to local government, first found unconstitutional by the High Court but then through a state grant workaround. To the management of the excise tax debacle (brought on by the Carr Government) which standardised and nationlised tobacco and alcohol taxes when prior the states competed on tobacco and alcohol tax rates.

And the jewel in the anti-federation crown, the GST. Yes, that GST which, through the GST distribution mechanism, rewards Tasmania and South Australia for destroying industry and prosperity and punishes NSW and Victoria for economic reform.

Don’t forget also the Kevin Andrews legislation to overrule the NT’s euthanasia laws. Irrespective of what you may think about euthanasia, that act took away the democratic preference of NT’s citizens. Imagine if the United Nations came in and overturned Australia’s immigration laws.

There were many other JWH “reforms”. However, since the JWH train started, State governments have become glorified local governments.

Energy Policy – Forget the hum in the background. The core damage to the Australian energy system in Australia was done by the Renewable Energy Scheme which was another gift to Australia from JWH. A program and act of parliament delivered by South Australian Senator Robert Hill.

This legislation created the foundation for the ultimate ramp up by subsequent governments as a carbon scheme by proxy, but much much worse one. As a carbon abatement scheme, you could not find a more expensive and destructive scheme. But it did not have carbon in the name, so it was politically easier (relatively) for Prime Minister Rudd and his successors to juice it up on steroids without calling it a carbon scheme.

Succession – Failing to read the clear electoral messages, JWH refused to get out of the way and thus created the conditions for the Prime Ministership of Kevin Rudd. Ok, perhaps Rudd might have won against Peter Costello or other, but it would have been unlikely with the majority achieved or the mandate acted upon.

People – There are others, but let TAFKAS offer just 2 names. Malcolm Turnbull who was talked out of resigning from Parliament and Arthur Sinodinos who has ridden his association with JWH to achieve ….. what?

Net net – Yes, OK. Those who followed JHW into the Lodge and Kirribilli House were everything from horrible to hopeless. But they have not done the long term damage that JWH has; especially to the Federation. Perhaps that is a function of JWH’s tenure, but damage is still damage.

It’s too early to tell whether Prime Minister Morrison’s net contribution will be positive, but it would have to be really really bad to cause the legacy of problems JWH has left.

Merry Xmas, Happy Chanuka and a Jolly Festivus to All.