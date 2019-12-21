Heavy blouses blamed

Posted on 10:08 am, December 21, 2019 by currencylad

435 people died in an 1896 heatwave — but scientists say the extreme heat events of today are still hotter.

“Back then everyone wore a lot more clothing than what they do now …”

11 Responses to Heavy blouses blamed

  1. stackja
    #3268585, posted on December 21, 2019 at 10:12 am

    ABC rushing to defend ‘AGW’?
    I am shocked.
    Of course, ABC happy to use coal fired power stations electricity to broadcast.

  2. stackja
    #3268590, posted on December 21, 2019 at 10:18 am

    BOM issues a warning for a strong southerly change for Sydney.
    I am shocked!
    Southerly Buster!
    1950s hot then cool.
    ‘AGW’ hadn’t seen invented.

  3. RobK
    #3268596, posted on December 21, 2019 at 10:22 am

    They didn’t have aircon but had a relatively small carbon footprint.

  4. Derp
    #3268598, posted on December 21, 2019 at 10:23 am

    When did the ABC become a wishcaster rather than a broadcaster?

  5. Bruce
    #3268604, posted on December 21, 2019 at 10:27 am

    You can’t run fifty and hundred Kilowatt transmitters, 24 hours a day, from solar panels.

    And never mind the juice sucked up by all those TV and radio studios. And the “on-line services”.

    No sane person thinks that all that propaganda gets out there by being wafted on unicorn farts.

    Maybe they should go “organic” and use message sticks and (topically) smoke-signals.

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #3268606, posted on December 21, 2019 at 10:28 am

    Against my better judgement, i went to the link.

    This is the sort of turgid bilge that can only come from fever deams or a meth binge.

  7. Leo G
    #3268607, posted on December 21, 2019 at 10:28 am

    Back then everyone wore a lot more clothing than what they do now …

    Hats off to us for having more to do than wearing more clothing.

  8. Tel
    #3268609, posted on December 21, 2019 at 10:29 am

    The same people accuse Trump of being a liar.

  9. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3268612, posted on December 21, 2019 at 10:33 am

    but scientists say the extreme heat events of today are still hotter

    To make matters even worse, “it’s a different kind of heat”*.

    *Comment posted by one the most irredeemable imbeciles to have blighted this site.

  10. egg_
    #3268620, posted on December 21, 2019 at 10:44 am

    ABC happy to use coal fired power stations electricity to broadcast.

    Broadcasting is 100 y.o. steam meja – viz Netflix.

  11. duncanm
    #3268622, posted on December 21, 2019 at 10:46 am

    Yeh man, but its a dry heat.

