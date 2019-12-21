It’s a Christmas tradition here at the Cat …

Posted on 11:09 am, December 21, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson

… to play Mariah Carey’s All I want for Christmas is you.

 

4 Responses to It’s a Christmas tradition here at the Cat …

  2. Judith Sloan
    #3268649, posted on December 21, 2019 at 11:31 am

    At last. Mariah. Where would Christmas be without her? Thanks Sinc.

  3. Sinclair Davidson
    #3268659, posted on December 21, 2019 at 11:39 am

    Judith – I know how much you and Gab love Mariah. You know I would never forget to post this Christmas classic. 🙂

  4. Some History
    #3268684, posted on December 21, 2019 at 12:14 pm

    Judith & Gab, you might enjoy

    video length – 25 seconds

