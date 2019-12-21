It’s a Christmas tradition here at the Cat …

… to play Mariah Carey’s All I want for Christmas is you.
… to play Mariah Carey’s All I want for Christmas is you.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Liberals want the government to be your Mommy. Conservatives want government to be your Daddy. Libertarians want it to treat you like an adult.
Christ Mass!
At last. Mariah. Where would Christmas be without her? Thanks Sinc.
Judith – I know how much you and Gab love Mariah. You know I would never forget to post this Christmas classic. 🙂
Judith & Gab, you might enjoy
video length – 25 seconds