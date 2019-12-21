Pet Gretas: the latest must-have for leftist parents

First: terrify them by dragging them to noisy rallies of scary, weird people. Once you’ve done that, share your smarmy tips for managing the anxiety you caused: How to talk to children about climate change.

But one protest, against the Adani coal mine, sparked a “tough moment” for her son, who was around six at the time.

He became “absolutely devastated” about global warming and damage to the Great Barrier Reef.

“He cried, and he was so distressed, and I was quite taken aback just how strong his feelings were,” Ms Roberts says.

Fiona Boyer knows that feeling as well.

The worries occupying the mind of her 15-year-old son Charlie sometimes leave her speechless.

“It makes me actually feel quite worried for him because we don’t know how to pacify his thoughts. We don’t know how to quiet his mind,” she says.

Charlie says concerns about our planet’s extreme temperatures sometimes make him want to “give up on things”.