Pet Gretas: the latest must-have for leftist parents

First: terrify them by dragging them to noisy rallies of scary, weird people. Once you’ve done that, share your smarmy tips for managing the anxiety you caused: How to talk to children about climate change.
But one protest, against the Adani coal mine, sparked a “tough moment” for her son, who was around six at the time.
He became “absolutely devastated” about global warming and damage to the Great Barrier Reef.
“He cried, and he was so distressed, and I was quite taken aback just how strong his feelings were,” Ms Roberts says.
Fiona Boyer knows that feeling as well.
The worries occupying the mind of her 15-year-old son Charlie sometimes leave her speechless.
“It makes me actually feel quite worried for him because we don’t know how to pacify his thoughts. We don’t know how to quiet his mind,” she says.
Charlie says concerns about our planet’s extreme temperatures sometimes make him want to “give up on things”.
There are usually no fathers in these stories for some mysterious reason. There are exceptions, however:
Astonishing moment a young girl bursts into tears but stands her ground as police threaten to ARREST her and her father ‘with force’ at a protest in front of the prime minister’s residence.
No, it’s actually the “astonishing moment” a boy-man in a baseball cap put a little girl in harm’s way, taught her to accept lies and encouraged her to blame the innocent; all to bring meaning to his otherwise pathetic life.
Parental neuroses will impact their offspring.
So is this like 13 year old girls being abused by the authorities at a football match for calling some dickhead an ape?
The fact that she named her son “Charlie” says it all. Maybe he has brothers named Jack, Max and Oscar.
It must be a delicate balance for leftoid ‘tard parents. You want to brainwash your kids enough to make them compliant with your commie approach to life but not so much that they curl up into a ball sobbing on the floor where you might trip over them.
It’s a tough one.
Now imagine if someone of the right were to protest outside a labor politicians home. Do it at the office if you must but the home should be off limits. Now as for parents doing this sort of thing, charge them with child abuse. Mental abuse is as damaging as physical abuse or so the experts tell us.