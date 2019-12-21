Peter van Onselen and logic

For a man who majored in philosophy and therefore should have a reasonable grasp of classical logic, van Onselen’s latest op ed “Too small to matter doesn’t cut it” has an appalling lack of logic and an over reliance on faith.

His thesis (if that is what one would call it) is a critique of those who point out that it is not effective for Australia to cut CO2 emissions in isolation.

Opponents of action on climate change have one simple argument they fall back on time and time again: what’s the point of Australia doing more to reduce its emissions when they account for less than 2 per cent of global emissions?

Van Onselen then uses some red herring examples – donating money to charity, voting, recycling avoiding taxes.

There would be little point in individuals giving money to charity. Why donate $100 when the amount of money is no more than a tiny fraction of the millions received by an organisations? Much less than 2 per cent in fact. Why vote? One vote is so insignificant in a nation of millions …

What he is trying to refer to is the free-rider problem in economics, except his grasp of the concept is weak.

Of course there are individuals who will free ride – including the many woke climate warriors who parade their moral superiority by moaning about climate change inaction while continuing to fly to Davos in a private jet.

What van Onselen neglects is a calculation of costs and benefits and the threat of being caught out as a free rider (and the cost of being caught).

The actions proposed by activists in Australia seem to be build more solar and wind farms (which Australia is already doing more than most other countries), but never building nuclear power stations. Other actions are never really specified, nor are the costs of these actions calculated. And the benefits never explained – if we spend an additional $100 billion on climate change mitigation measures what will be the benefits in terms of a reduction in global warming? Well it will be zero.

But will the $100 billion encourage other countries to increase their mitigation efforts – would Australia lead by example? Again, this is hardly likely – countries will make their own assessments and it is delusional to think that Australia damaging its economy and living standards will encourage others to follow.

And what of the cost – the $100 billion – or maybe it includes measures to reduce coal use or exports. These have opportunity costs, including measures to assist in adaptation to climate change.

John Howard was correct when he said that Australia should meet but not exceed its global commitments. To exceed the already agreed mitigation path would be to achieve no benefit and incur a large cost. That is foolish and illogical. That is why it is critical that Australia considers the costs and benefits of mitigation strategies it agrees and which it argues in international fora. Our policies in climate mitigation have been incredibly wasteful and ill informed, while we have neglected the one technology that is able to lead to long-term emission reductions while maintaining or improving living standards: nuclear power.

Meanwhile, van Onselen and his ilk are proposing measures that will harm the poor of the world who rely on our coal exports and who (without our exports) would source from more expensive and more environmentally harmful sources. This is fundamentally immoral and achieves nothing in mitigation.

And his concerns with per capita emissions are just as foolish – Australia is a resource rich country with a low population. Of course per capita emissions are high. So too Antarctica and Monaco. But if you want to reduce emissions you have to focus on gross emissions – China, India, the United States. And adaptation and technology will be critical – not a welfare harming obsession with reducing carbon emissions at any cost.

As for van Onselen’s red herring examples:

I donate $100 to a charity (or other amounts) because I consider that the charity will achieve something. I have done my own assessment of the costs and benefits. I do not donate to charities which cannot achieve a net benefit – hence I would not donate to a charity that just wants to reduce carbon emissions.

I vote because I consider that democracy has a strong net benefit. And the cost of my participation is minimal.

Many of the people who are avoiding tax or evading tax are among those woke folk who flaunt their moral superiority. But one would be mad to pay more tax than one is legally obliged to. I suppose some could donate to the ATO – there is no law against paying more tax than is required. But I’m not sure that the Government is so wise in its expenditure to justify a donation.

Ultimately it comes down to an assessment of the costs and benefits of a proposal. And van Onselen’s proposals would involve a net cost to Australia. If he made a passionate argument for increased research investment in technology and nuclear power I would be much more sympathetic. But simply appeasing activists by reducing emissions at high cost and without reducing global warming is both illogical and foolish and reduces Australia’s capacity to adapt to climatic conditions of the future.