Checks and balances

Francis Fukuyama has an interesting essay in the WSJ looking at the deep state:
Those attacking the “deep state” are really attacking the rule of law. Public officials in the executive branch are obligated to implement the policies of their political bosses, even if they disagree with them. But they have a higher obligation to uphold the Constitution, and they must exercise their own judgment if they see a policy that violates it.
Provocative – but I do have some sympathy for that viewpoint.
Fukuyama argues that managing the modern state is a complex thing and that professional bureaucrats are necessary for that to happen. He doesn’t make the point but I would add to that the need for professional politicians too. But … it also seems to me that the state does far too much and a lot of that complexity requiring professional bureaucrats results from over-reach.
But let’s examine Fukuyama’s point – attacking the deep state is attacking the rule of law. It can be, but I think that it isn’t that. Many people, including Hayek, have recognised that there are tensions between majoritarian democracy and the rule of law. Having a professional bureaucracy is one mechanism to manage and control those tensions. Okay.
There are, however, agency problems everywhere. What is the mechanism that constrains the professional bureaucracy? In theory the parliament. That is the whole purpose of Senate Estimates committees and the like. Question Time too is such a mechanism. (As an aside I enjoy explaining Question Time to Americans – they are often somewhat taken aback when you explain that the whole idea is make the PM look like an idiot). It isn’t clear to me, however, that those mechanisms work as advertised.
The rule of law is not code for bureaucratic dictatorship. Over time I’m coming around to the American model – all senior bureaucrats should be appointed by the government of the day.
USA had ‘spoils’ system that some people viewed as ‘corrupted’.
I agree on the senior appointments by incoming govt.
However, not the sanction of Senate.
Senate can remove a senior appt by majority vote for misdemeanours only.
Ridiculous that trump still has senior positions to fill 3 years post election.
We used to have a professional and impartial i.e. conservative bureaucracy. In those days I think the corporate knowledge built up by bureaucrats was a big advantage. However, since the Left completed its long march so that now the bureaucracy sees itself as morally superior activists, of course the system has broken down. Previous governments have simply sacked department heads they felt weren’t impartial but nowadays our leaders are too gutless. Morisson just flew home in a panic and apologized over another Greens driven agenda. For gawds sake. Is there any hope?
Except that they don’t.
Exactly, bemused, and they illegally work against a president or other leader that they don’t like. They hardly uphold the constitution. They get away with whatever they can.
The rule of law is not synonymous with the Deep State. Rule of law should reference laws made by a legislature and which apply to everyone- including lawmakers, law enforcers, and judges. The “Deep State” refers to officials who conspire to act counter to that principle.
Attacking the Deep State could well involve actions to prevent arbitrary restrictions of liberty and to restore accountability.
The reality is that conservatism has hit rock bottom a long time ago and just kept digging.
Today it is a movement of kooks and grifters who don’t know anything about politics, or the more fundamental knowledge areas, or where to even begin.
So instead they just make up terms to keep pretending to be discussing politics. Terms like deep state, open borders, globalist. These are nonsense terms that amount to nothing more than package deals.
