Checks and balances

Francis Fukuyama has an interesting essay in the WSJ looking at the deep state:

Those attacking the “deep state” are really attacking the rule of law. Public officials in the executive branch are obligated to implement the policies of their political bosses, even if they disagree with them. But they have a higher obligation to uphold the Constitution, and they must exercise their own judgment if they see a policy that violates it.

Provocative – but I do have some sympathy for that viewpoint.

Fukuyama argues that managing the modern state is a complex thing and that professional bureaucrats are necessary for that to happen. He doesn’t make the point but I would add to that the need for professional politicians too. But … it also seems to me that the state does far too much and a lot of that complexity requiring professional bureaucrats results from over-reach.

But let’s examine Fukuyama’s point – attacking the deep state is attacking the rule of law. It can be, but I think that it isn’t that. Many people, including Hayek, have recognised that there are tensions between majoritarian democracy and the rule of law. Having a professional bureaucracy is one mechanism to manage and control those tensions. Okay.

There are, however, agency problems everywhere. What is the mechanism that constrains the professional bureaucracy? In theory the parliament. That is the whole purpose of Senate Estimates committees and the like. Question Time too is such a mechanism. (As an aside I enjoy explaining Question Time to Americans – they are often somewhat taken aback when you explain that the whole idea is make the PM look like an idiot). It isn’t clear to me, however, that those mechanisms work as advertised.

The rule of law is not code for bureaucratic dictatorship. Over time I’m coming around to the American model – all senior bureaucrats should be appointed by the government of the day.