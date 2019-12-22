Haters going to hate

2013.
It was always going to be interesting to see what the nascent prime minister would do once we entered bushfire season. As a long-term volunteer member of the NSW Rural Fire Service, would he continue to undertake this community service or play the statesman instead?
It turns out we found out quicker than anticipated with the early onset of bushfire season.
In some ways Abbott was faced with an invidious choice. He could continue the practice he’d established as opposition leader (fight fires when he’s on call and his unit is deployed) and risk being seen to be exploiting a potentially tragic event for a photo opportunity. Or he could put his new higher duties first and be accused retrospectively of only having done it for the cameras when in opposition.
2019.
People are angry about Morrison’s mini-break because it symbolises the lack of leadership he has shown on the bushfires; the lack of principled leadership Australia showed last week in Madrid on climate change and the Coalition’s indefensible record on climate at home; the lack of velocity in the government’s response to Australia’s stuttering economy, which was underscored by the latest midyear economic forecast, which had downgrades as far as the eye could see.
The Morrison holiday has accumulated public outrage because it symbolises absence: a prime minister missing in action on important things. A prime minister too regularly substituting rhetoric for action. A prime minister apparently too pleased with himself to understand that people need more from government than they are getting.
Politically it was perhaps a dumb move by Morrison, more so as it gave Albanese a chance to make political hay at Morrison’s expense. But even if Morrison had not gone on his holiday and showed up at the fire scenes, he would have been lambasted by Labor and the MSM for making political hay from the fires.
In the long run, there’s nothing that Morrison could do to assist in the fire fighting other than offer platitudes and sympathy. The climate issue will always be raised and I can’t for the life of me understand why no Liberal politician doesn’t pose the bleeding obvious to the climate worriers and ask then exactly what can Australia do that hasn’t already been done and which is more than what just about any other country has done.
And what will doing more do to stop bushfires? The only thing that will mitigate bushfires is appropriate forest management, which is a state responsibility and which the states have failed to address and now abrogate responsibility, blaming the fires on climate change and the Federal government.
To be a liberal prime minister is to be the country dog in the city. If he stands still they try to fuck him and if he runs they bite him on the arse.
You gotta reap what you sow, and Morrison perpetuates the UN doomsday global warming scam.
Time to pay the piper and cut the family Christmas holiday short to spout more UN doomsday bullshit.
Can’t waste a good crisis.
Of course there is another way.
The winning way:
US rules out any talk of a climate crisis in trade negotiations
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2019/dec/21/us-bans-mention-of-climate-in-uk-trade-talks
Scomo is criticised for doing something or criticised for not doing something. Some people seem happy to always find fault with only side of politics. Of course, I am happy to always criticise leftists.
Excellent post!
People need more from government than they are getting? Gobsmacked!
Never ever bow to the mob.
Morrison has just made a huge mistake.
He should have extended his holiday.
Mark M – Hysterical MSM and ‘scientists’ insist that there is a problem.
I don’t think it’s the same thing. Much as I loathe Abbott, you can see the legit dilemma he faced in this situation. Morrison on the other hand, demonstrated pretty bad judgement and created a problem for himself that didn’t need to be there.
I can’t imagine what he was thinking.
Spot on. When it comes to global warming, the Liberals have been either too cowardly to argue for common sense or have seen it as an opportunity to expand their empires and feather their own nests.
Morrison deserves all he gets on this issue.
The problem is that there are too many ‘believers’ in the Liberal party, it doesn’t matter what Morrison actually thinks. Morrison is hamstrung on what he can publicly say without some ambitious minister challenging his views, which then get taken up by Labor and the MSM.
Just look at what happened to Abbott when he called the climate change argument crap. The Liberal Party got that festering sore called Turnbull.
Thoughts:
*ScoMo should be at least visible in times of crisis
*That said there is an acting PM whose name escapes me and the purpose of having an acting Om is to give the PM a break. I can’t remember his name as he is such a non entity. Clearly he isn’t visible to anyone else either. The nationals really need to fire his arse. Is he a real national or one of those Photios types that seem to have recently infested the place?
* ScoMo probably should have camped at home if he needed a break.
That said, this will be a true fuck it not because of ScoMo’s mind snap, but due to the inevitable overreaction which will be another nail in the coffin of federalism. Disaster response is a state responsibility. The feds get involved with $ in the disaster recovery phase, but even then delivery is by the state. Megalomaniacs in Emergency Management Australia will use this to build their empire and force a role for the federal government in overseeing disaster response. Another layer of reporting for the workers on the ground.
And you think the states are failing at forest management. Wait till EMA try and assert control.
You only had to watch Morrison with his arm around Turnbull and gushing over him like a stupid school kid to know what kind of prime minister he would make. Hopeless.
Considering the many policies in place at all levels of government in Australia that acted acted together to increase the likelihood, severity and extent of extreme bushfire events, perhaps the PM should have been better placed to acknowledge government responsibility.
Enhancing natural sequestration of carbon from the atmosphere as a major offset mechanism for man-induced emissions of carbon dioxide was not smart policymaking.