Haters going to hate

2013.

It was always going to be interesting to see what the nascent prime minister would do once we entered bushfire season. As a long-term volunteer member of the NSW Rural Fire Service, would he continue to undertake this community service or play the statesman instead?

It turns out we found out quicker than anticipated with the early onset of bushfire season.

In some ways Abbott was faced with an invidious choice. He could continue the practice he’d established as opposition leader (fight fires when he’s on call and his unit is deployed) and risk being seen to be exploiting a potentially tragic event for a photo opportunity. Or he could put his new higher duties first and be accused retrospectively of only having done it for the cameras when in opposition.