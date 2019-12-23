Culpable monsters

The Greens, of course. Everyone cares about the environment with no exceptions. But really, first the response from Scott Morrison (now back in Oz): Action to be taken on managing fuel loads: Scott Morrison.
Scott Morrison has flagged a push to overhaul the management of fuel loads in national parks as well as the rules around land and native vegetation clearing as he warned the fires would rage on after the Christmas period.
In a media blitz this morning, the Prime Minister stood firm against ramping up Australia’s climate change commitments after meeting with NSW fire crews and opening the door for compensation for volunteers fighting the nearly 200 blazes across the nation.
Speaking on 2GB, Mr Morrison said that action was “absolutely” needed to better address “how fuel loads are managed in national parks” and said a greater focus should be placed on the “rules that sit around clearing trees” close to properties.
He warned that some people had been “quite difficult” in preventing progress in these areas but agreed it was necessary to change the existing rules.
“Some people” is it? Who are these people, which party are their representatives and who are their leaders?
Everyone is a “green” in some sense but not when it comes to this: Bushfires: More than 1000 homes set to be destroyed, and dead people as well. There are people who are personally responsible for this devastation which has nothing to do with global warming, but quite a lot to do with global idiocy.
Greens are never held responsible for their policies. SHY said drowning boat people was accident. Bush fires another accident?
Amidst the clown show of general uselessness that has characterised the Photios Party since about 6 months into the Abbott government, this response by ScoMo is actually quite encouraging.
Of course it remains to be seen whether there’ll be a microjoule of energy spent on implementation.
And pouring more people into the country each year? More people escaping the city and building in forests Population: the issue no one wants to talk about
Morrison is much better on the front foot.
Hopefully when he sees that going after the greens and their policies is a vote winner, despite the media bubble backlash, he will continue down that path.
Hopefully, he will see (like the rest of us already do), that progressive media backlash is exactly what he should be aiming for, since that is a reliable indicator of sensible policy.
It’s working for Trump.
I would urge the PM to upgrade the arson laws to terrorism and have harsh penalties for all caught at it. No matter the age or mental state arsonists are guilty of murder in the bushfires surrounding us. The penalties must reflect the extreme nature of the crimes even for children.
Clean up the forests.
@Deplorable – Lets add to that culpability be determining the motives of the arsonists. Is there underlying activism and/or terrorism already at work?
The on-line pages at The Australian over the past two weeks of bushfire news have been replete with comments to the effect that authorities are to blame for allowing fuel loads to accumulate so much across State forests, National parks and private land. Anyone trying to blame climate change gets very short shrift.
I have never seen a more puerile discussion of a serious issue. We have people demanding the PM not take a week’s Xmas holiday. We have people demanding instant remedies to a very long drought. Lots of ideas to spend money. I’m waiting for the nitwit who wants Governments to turn down the temperature.
That said, the PM did not help by saying he was going to fix fuel loads in National Parks. For two reasons. 1. He can’t – they are State Government problems and 2. There is no way the fuel loads from Sussex Inlet to Nerriga or the fuel load from Lithgow to Bilpin or that from Walcha to Gloucester can be “managed” when we have this sort of drought and this hot, dry weather. Ask a fireman, like TA.