The Speaker

Posted on 5:35 pm, December 23, 2019 by currencylad

This entry was posted in American politics. Bookmark the permalink.

24 Responses to The Speaker

  1. bemused
    #3270756, posted on December 23, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    It’s the same mental gymnastics that every democrat struggles to contend with and fails, she’s simply the least articulate.

  3. Infidel Tiger
    #3270769, posted on December 23, 2019 at 6:02 pm

    She has very good bosoms for a 150 year old drunken lush.

  4. Andysaurus
    #3270777, posted on December 23, 2019 at 6:11 pm

    Don’t forget she is THIRD IN LINE for the presidency if anything happens to Trump and Pence! God save us all.

  5. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3270783, posted on December 23, 2019 at 6:14 pm

    whats with the double eyebrows… wierd

  6. NuThink
    #3270786, posted on December 23, 2019 at 6:19 pm

    Trial or whatever you want to call it.

    How about calling it a witch hunt as Trump does – but it is the witches doing the hunting.

  8. candy
    #3270789, posted on December 23, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    Dentures or drinking.
    Don’t think a mini stroke, she looks in good health.
    A real looker about 60 years ago.

  9. Zatara
    #3270790, posted on December 23, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    Don’t forget she is THIRD IN LINE for the presidency if anything happens to Trump and Pence! God save us all.

    Charles is first in line to the throne.

    What’s scarier?

  10. 59096
    #3270792, posted on December 23, 2019 at 6:24 pm

    Yeah! I agree with Infidel Tiger, she does have a great set of boobs for a drunken lush!

  11. Cui Bono
    #3270793, posted on December 23, 2019 at 6:24 pm

    Whereas Trump can do 2 hour standups leaving supporters entertained and inspired

  12. calli
    #3270794, posted on December 23, 2019 at 6:27 pm

    Nancy, here’s a tip. Use a beautyblender on those eyelids.

    Unless you truly are an alien*. Then having four eyebrows is quite okay.

    * this would explain your incoherence and our need for a Babelfish.

  13. C.L.
    #3270796, posted on December 23, 2019 at 6:31 pm

    Yeah – she has four eyebrows.
    LOL.

  15. OldOzzie
    #3270801, posted on December 23, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    Zatara
    #3270790, posted on December 23, 2019 at 6:23 pm
    Don’t forget she is THIRD IN LINE for the presidency if anything happens to Trump and Pence! God save us all.

    Charles is first in line to the throne.

    What’s scarier?

    Charles will have no power – Pelosi Dementia Drunk or Finger Sucking/Child Stroking Biden frighten the heck out of me

  16. C.L.
    #3270803, posted on December 23, 2019 at 6:37 pm

    Actually, that must have been a regular ball, not a deb ball.
    She’s not in white.

  17. OldOzzie
    #3270804, posted on December 23, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    In the Meantime – Your Vote for President Donald Trump Produced…

    Tax cuts and regulatory reform; USMCA trade agreement negotiated and passed; Mexico halting illegal migration flows; new central American amnesty agreements; border wall under construction; lower energy costs; lower and stabilized fuel costs; highest blue collar wage gains in decades; largest resurgence of manufacturing jobs in 50 years; Korea-US trade agreement (KORUS); U.S-Japan trade agreement; U.S-China trade agreement (phase-1); withdrawal from Trans-Pacific multinationals (TPP); dissolution of Paris climate treaty; approval for ANWR energy development; five new gasoline refineries; U.S. energy independence; U.S. worlds largest producer of energy; LNG energy exports; elimination of excessive federal regulations; SNAP reforms; 3.5% unemployment; largest employed U.S. workforce in history; 150,000 employer registrations to U.S. trade-skills apprenticeship; seven new industrial steel manufacturing plants; low and stable 1.5% inflation; highest GDP growth amid industrial nations; highest consumer confidence in decades; highest small business confidence in decades; 7.3 million jobs available (JOLTS); one year net employment gain 2.4 million workers; two supreme court justices; no new wars; NATO countries stepping up defense financing; troops coming home; pay raises for military; VA Choice created; right-to-try legislation passed; U.S. embassy in Jerusalem; North Korean hostages released; ISIS destroyed, caliphate dismantled; al-Bagdadi dead. These are just a few of President Trump’s recent accomplishments off the top of my head:

  18. C.L.
    #3270805, posted on December 23, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    Pelosi is second-in-line to the presidency, not third.

  19. Ellie
    #3270807, posted on December 23, 2019 at 6:43 pm

    If the excuse was that her dentures were loose she wouldn’t have bumped the microphone. She appears drunk. Was she doing sign language? As to being a lush – you go girlfriend!

  20. Ellie
    #3270809, posted on December 23, 2019 at 6:44 pm

    …not that I agree with your politics

  21. calli
    #3270815, posted on December 23, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    The Eye Makeup Sobriety Test remains unchallenged.

    Nancy ❌

  22. OldOzzie
    #3270819, posted on December 23, 2019 at 6:59 pm

    calli
    #3270815, posted on December 23, 2019 at 6:53 pm
    The Eye Makeup Sobriety Test remains unchallenged.

    Nancy ❌

    Callie

    As fully fledged member of the MCP Party who does not understand Ladies Makeup can you explain the
    Weird Pelosi 4 Eyebrows/Eyelash Panda Look

  23. Jannie
    #3270821, posted on December 23, 2019 at 7:01 pm

    Why does she always wave her hands about when she talks? Its like she is demonstrating karate to children.

  24. Roger
    #3270823, posted on December 23, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    Her dentures are loose.

    Yep.

    Why does she always wave her hands about when she talks?

    Italian.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.