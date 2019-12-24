Christmas eve (2)

Posted on 5:11 pm, December 24, 2019 by Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus

About Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus

I'm a retired general who occasionally gets called back to save the republic before returning to my plough.
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to Christmas eve (2)

  1. Some History
    #3271617, posted on December 24, 2019 at 5:21 pm

    A joyful Christmas & New Year to all.

  2. bemused
    #3271634, posted on December 24, 2019 at 5:51 pm

    It may not be Christmas music, but I much prefer to listen to this orchestra:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.