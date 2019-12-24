Hong Kong gets the woke treatment

From Samantha Bee Horrified That Hong Kong Protesters Like Trump, Republicans. I don’t know who she is but assume she is supposed to be a comedian fake-news specialist from the woke side of the equation. Meaning she is a moron who is dealing with one of the major issue of our time, but cannot even hint a teeny weeny bit that perhaps the President is on the right side of an issue and has plenty of support in Hong Kong.

And you never know. She may even have been convinced that the President is acting correctly, wants to show it, but knows she cannot say so to the morons on her side of politics or to the people she works with and still keep her job. The message is, after all, extremely clear.