Brown coal is back for Christmas!

Not long ago the wind warriors were celebrating a quarter when unreliable energy beat brown coal. They conceded that a couple of generators were down but they declared that this was a tipping point in the green energy transition.

At the time brown coal was running steady near 3GW and black coal was ramping up and down between 9.5 and 14. Since then brown edged up to 3.8 and then to 4 and recently 4.2. Yesterday, Christmas Eve, it went up to 4.5 between morning and afternoon tea. It is running steady at 4.5 today. A few days ago black coal went up to 14.5 for a short time, indicating that there is some slack there to take up when the sun and wind are lazy.

4.5GW from brown coal is a 50% increase from the low point at 3 and it means that a lot more windmills are required to get over brown coal, not to mention black.

Think about the windmills required to to replace the 1.7GW coming 24/7 from Liddell. At the common low point of wind, under 10% of plated capacity, 1.7GW translates into 17GW and that is more than twice the current plated wind capacity (6.7GW). And it gets well below 10% on occasion just in case you really want to put the wind up the wind warriors!