Liberty Quote
When the far Left was a global force, the mainstream liberal Left had to draw dividing lines and defend itself from its attacks. Now that the far Left threatens no one, the borders have gone. The media would hound from public life any conservative who shared platforms with members of a neo-Nazi group. But respectable leftists can now associate with those who would once have been regarded as poisonous extremists — and no one notices.— Nick Cohen
-
Recent Comments
- John A on Christmas 2019
- Mother Lode on Christmas 2019
- Mother Lode on Christmas 2019
- Peter, formerly known as Memoryvault on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Ellie on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Ellie on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Peter, formerly known as Memoryvault on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Overburdened on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Ellie on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Ellie on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Peter, formerly known as Memoryvault on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Knuckle Dragger on Christmas Eve 2019
- Peter, formerly known as Memoryvault on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Overburdened on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Overburdened on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Ellie on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Peter, formerly known as Memoryvault on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- mh on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Ellie on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Ellie on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Overburdened on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Overburdened on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Ellie on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- MatrixTransform on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Ellie on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Christmas Eve 2019
-
Recent Posts
- Christmas 2019
- Christmas eve (2)
- Christmas Eve 2019
- Hong Kong gets the woke treatment
- The Speaker
- Culpable monsters
- Haters going to hate
- Checks and balances
- What could go wrong?
- David Leyonhjelm. Whose ethics make it ethical?
- Bosses cry out for more public money
- It’s a Christmas tradition here at the Cat …
- Peter van Onselen and logic
- Heavy blouses blamed
- Pet Gretas: the latest must-have for leftist parents
- Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- After Madrid the tear-droppers still rule climate policy
- A man is not a woman: the scientific truth now illegal in Britain
- The Worst Australian Prime Minister Since Whitlam
- ‘Exhausted majority’ can rejoice over a year of averted catastrophes
- Democrats impeach the American people
- Coal fires up in the heat contra Daniel Andrews
- David Bidstrup: Climate bullshit alert.
- Impeachment because the Dems have nothing else whatsoever
- JC: Ungracious developing world people demand more energy.
- Nukes: how good are they?
- Let me take a wild guess: because they’re not sick?
- PDT’s letter to the Speaker
- Captain Planet
- Journalists want Morrison girls punished for bush-fires
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Merry Christmas to all!
And in the Christmas spirit:
I was first. So youse can all suffer in ya jocks!
From a little later in Messiah, the sure hope, and why He came: