Happy Christmas, Your Eminence

Mark Judge at First Things explores what two films, Clint Eastwood’s latest (Richard Jewell) and the 1946 French classic, Panique, tell us about the apparently limitless human capacity for mob justice driven by hatred and hysteria. It’s a brief essay and worth reading. Any thoughtful Australian at the end of this infamous year couldn’t help but see Mr Jewell and Monsieur Hire brought to life in the dock of Victoria’s County Court and brought to grief by exactly the same forces:

While both Panique and Richard Jewell are commentaries on particular cultures and particular times, they share a message that is archetypal and timeless: Without due process, without law, without the presumption of innocence, people submerged in an environment of hysteria quickly devolve into wolves. Members of the press are usually the worst offenders, taking sides and fueling the carnival atmosphere rather than searching for the truth—which usually comes out long after it’s too late.

Sound familiar? Let’s also take a moment to give thanks for Clint Eastwood. Richard Jewell was eventually exonerated and received official apologies. But he died a young man of 44 from heart failure. Eastwood’s film ensures what he endured will never be forgotten. Would that Australia had even half an Eastwood.