Right on, Barnaby. Merry Christmas to all. Except government.

Posted on 9:11 am, December 25, 2019 by currencylad

10 Responses to Right on, Barnaby. Merry Christmas to all. Except government.

  1. Karabar
    #3271952, posted on December 25, 2019 at 9:16 am

    Barnaby’s RIGHT!
    (Except that he doesn’t understand what the term “climate” means, or how it is measured, or that it is strictly regional)

  2. Tom
    #3271963, posted on December 25, 2019 at 9:34 am

    There’s not a single problem government can’t make worse or a service that private providers can’t make available at less than half the cost.

  3. Sinclair Davidson
    #3271967, posted on December 25, 2019 at 9:40 am

    This man wants government off his back but has done nothing to get government off our backs.

  4. A Lurker
    #3271978, posted on December 25, 2019 at 10:03 am

    Canberra, and more specifically, Parliament House, is a bubble of hot air polluted with politics, corruption and power.
    The only way to think clearly and rationally is to get out of the place.
    Latham discovered that.
    Barnaby apparently has had his ‘road to Damascus’ moment as well.
    In the middle of a drought affected paddock feeding hay to your stock with nothing above you but the sky, then yes, thoughts can turn to matters higher than Government.

    It’s clear that Australia has lost its way, and perhaps more people should stand in the middle of a dry paddock to get a better perspective on things.

  5. Cassie of Sydney
    #3271982, posted on December 25, 2019 at 10:12 am

    Agree Sinc however I am glad he is now speaking his mind……I am finding Barnaby quite refreshing and I think it is because of the personal turmoil he has endured over the last three years…he knows now he has nothing to lose…..pity that when he was in power he wasn’t so plain speaking but who in Canberra on the centre right is…..David L was but he has gone…..anyway…..Merry Christmas Sinc.

  6. Cardimona
    #3271986, posted on December 25, 2019 at 10:14 am

    I’ve been trying to feed the lad the accumulated wisdom of Cats.
    Who knows what effect that might have…?

  7. Up The Workers!
    #3271988, posted on December 25, 2019 at 10:19 am

    The outback paddock may be as dry as a dead dingo’s donger, but the Canberra slops-trough overflows with the good stuff for all those pollies whose greedy snouts are in it.

    Sanctimony and pollies go together like a politicians’ hand and a taxpayers’ pocket.

    Don’t speak, DO!

  8. Cassie of Sydney
    #3271989, posted on December 25, 2019 at 10:20 am

    I would also add that I think that Barnaby is in a good place with Vicki and I say to him and Vicki……Kol Hakavod!

  9. egg_
    #3271990, posted on December 25, 2019 at 10:27 am

    Barndoor is landed gentry, one of the ruling class.
    Kudos for smacking down Turnbull’s climate facade – the cur who ousted him from leadership.

  10. C.L.
    #3271991, posted on December 25, 2019 at 10:30 am

    I see the former Mrs B has done the post-breakup body-building thing.
    Always makes me wonder.

