Record temperatures and random chance

This is something I have been thinking about for a while but has been brought to a head by this article: Extreme weather in 2019 broke over 120,000 records in US: report.

Note that these records are not just about heat, as in global warming, but about cold, and rain and other climate events that ended up breaking whatever had been the previous record. My quesion therefore is this, and I will stick to just record high temperatures.

If there are 365 days in a year, and a weather station has been in existence somewhere for say 120 years, how many days during any normal year will turn out to produce a record high temperature just by random chance?

As far as I can tell, there should be approximately three such record temperatures a year for each and every weather station. And if the station has only been running for 60 years say, then there should be around six days during the year that should produce a record high temperature. A new station should have 365 records a year and after a year 183. Indeed, the same temperature on any given day would be described as equalling some previous high and be seen as evidence of a warming trend and be described in that way.

This looks obvious to me. So is this right or wrong, and if it’s wrong, why is it wrong?

And of course, if it is right, then these weather cranks should shut up every time some record is broken somewhere since a new record is in itself meaningless.