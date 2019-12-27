2019: peak stupidity? Can Donald help?

We live in a weird world, at least in those western countries wealthy enough to afford indulgences and inefficiencies that are not able to be tolerated in poorer countries. For superstition has returned with a force not seen since medieval periods before the great gifts of the renaissance, the enlightenment and the industrial revolution. I just hope that 2019 represents peak stupidity and we see rationality and the traditional virtues of dignity, humour, mercy, humility, prudence, courage, justice, patience, and kindness gradually reasserting themselves.

But what we observe now belies those virtues.

Rather than defining a person by his character or abilities, it has morphed to the opposite: identity. And heaven help anyone who dares to question the identity of someone who has asserted something as a fact. And there is excessive pride – the opposite of a virtue – in one’s identity. This has led to a whole industry of so-called academic studies which would cease to exist without government support. Gender studies, while studies, critical race theory and so on. Fields of study with negative value to society, not too far from eugenics.

Where instead of giving a gift to a family member, a person donates to a charity of his or her choice on “behalf” of the family member yet keeps the tax deduction for themselves. At once being able to virtue signal and feel morally superior. Hint: if you want your family member to donate, give them cash and request that they donate to a charity of their choice.

Where supposedly intelligent people think that climate can be controlled, with ‘warming’ kept to temperatures with such precision merely by taking some actions. (We can’t even control bushfires let alone climate).

Where certain beliefs have to be publicly acclaimed frequently such as an acknowledgement of country.

Where we celebrate claimed victimhood rather than achievement.

Where we obsess about diversity of identity, rather than character, ability, logic and morality.

Where evidence is a tweet and all opinions are equally valid irrespective of how ill informed or illogical they might be.

Where mathematics and formal logic are considered signs of western imperialism.

Where being woke and the ability to emote are rated higher than the ability to write or understand complex mathematics

Where the greatest education of children is to build a existential fear of climate catastrophe, hatred of the achievements of western civilisation.

Where the worst sin is western imperialism and white (male) privilege.

Where asking about the costs and benefits of proposed actions to mitigate climate change is evidence of climate denialism, a mortal sin which is joined by such evils as mis-genderism or opposition to same sex marriage.

Where scientific consensus is more important than proof, testable hypotheses and falsifiability.

Donald Trump is in a unique position to help hasten the end of irrationality by coming out as a transgender woman of colour. He would at once be the first female president of the United States, the first transgendered president, the first lesbian president – the ultimate victim. And how the left would seethe, but could they say anything since they have long held that a person’s identity is sacrosanct? Surely this absurdity would hasten the end of the era of irrationality?

Meanwhile, China watches on with bemusement which reminds me of the episode of Fawlty Towers called ‘The Germans’. At the end of the episode we see:

As one of the Germans breaks down into tears, Basil starts into war jokes and mocks Hitler’s goose-stepping. Dr Finn arrives, prompting Basil to try to escape, Manuel giving chase. However, Basil hits the wall where he hung the moose head, which falls, knocks Basil out again, and lands on Manuel’s head. As the Germans look on in disbelief, the Major comes out and thinks the moose is speaking to him again. The Germans ask aloud how the British could have won the war. (source)