Goodness gracious. Coal blamed for great balls of fire:

Cattle have stopped breeding, koalas die of thirst: A vet’s hellish diary of climate change.
“Bulls cannot breed at Inverell. They are becoming infertile from their testicles overheating … The government has no idea …
Its members don’t know how much it hurts when they just say yes to another coal mine.”
– Gundi Rhoades of Veterinarians for Climate Action.
Gundi Rhoades, Bull dust!
and Gundi’s clinic is just a tent in the open? No A/C, running water, flushing toilets, street lights; you know the usual benefits of a modern, coal fired powered democracy. Bloody hyprocrit and if the bulls balls are getting hot when theres no heiffers or cows to join with, then what does it matter. you can allways use A I and most breeders will have straws of prime bull semen under refrigeration. She knows this but omits the fact.
With voters like this no wonder we goverend by idiots
Where is our Aussie Trump
Get out of Paris accord NOW
So those bulls that breed in SE Asia and in equatorial Africa…
A pisstake, Shirley.
That’s the nub of it. The rest is emotional flummery and hand waving.
Nuts!
I would google ‘Testicle Coolers’ but since I am at work I’m a bit concerned at what the search result would be.
Hang on.
As a Veterinarian for Climate Action, shouldn’t she be celebrating the reduction of greenhouse gas emitting ruminants?
Old and busted: Cow farts.
The new hotness: Bull balls.
At least the cattle are still alive and will breed again.
Who remembers the the BoM’s unpredicted deadly floods of 2019. 101% Fail:
Up to 500,000 drought-stressed cattle killed in Queensland floods
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2019/feb/11/up-to-500000-drought-stressed-cattle-killed-in-queensland-floods
And, another coal mine would bring rain. Science:
GREENS leader Bob Brown says the coal mining industry should foot the bill for the floods because it helped cause them.
https://www.news.com.au/breaking-news/coal-miners-to-blame-for-queensland-floods-says-australian-greens-leader-bob-brown/news-story/cbfe12042fa9c4149ea3c10524f57344
>> There is not a climate emergency in Australia, but a mental health emergency for the people who claim it.
Maybe she should move to China and do something about all those coal mines nice Mr Xi has been building. Lots and lots of coal mines.
China plans new coal mines despite curbs (2 Sep)
They could probably use a good pig vet too.
How come so many “educated” women become diseducated animist savages unable to process the actual physics and chemistry of science that debunk the climate scam? This is what you get when you allow emotion to pollute your intellect and so many women are unable to resist it.
Their abc is going klimate krayzeee.
Extreme heat due to climate change could send cricket’s Boxing Day Test into extinction, researchers say
“The Boxing Day Test may need to be moved to November or March in the future to avoid extreme heat, which is a danger to players and cricket fans, a new report has suggested.”
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-12-27/climate-change-could-end-boxing-day-test-cricket-report-claims/11827720
This failed prediction is like the Olympics:
Global warming could make 2016 Games ‘the last Olympics in the history of mankind’, says Tokyo governor
https://www.reuters.com/article/olympics-tokyo-environment-idUSLU38985020090930
Maybe a switch from jocks to boxers would help.
just sounds like a great load of old bollox to me
A quick check on the name Veterinarians for Climate Action Ltd shows that it’s ABN was registered on 21 Oct 2019 and it was registered at the ACNC on the same day.
Main business location Qld postcode 4300 which is a rather long way from Inverell, NSW postcode 2360.
I wonder how many vets it has on its membership register?
Since there seems to be only one vet in Inverell, according to the SMH puff piece, I am guessing Not Many.
The koalas are doing quite well our way.
1. Hot nuts in bulls are common in studs and breeders that feed corn. If the lady has been supplementing her bulls with grain then it may well cook the nuts and make the bulls infertile. This can be permanent. Nuts are shaded by the body, and hang away from the body to allow them to be cooler than body temp which will render them infertile. We cryptorchid, which is to raise the testicles into the body cavity and place a ring on the external sack. This gives them some of the normal hormones a bull would have with out the worry of bulls breeding. They still have the desire, but can only achieve a soft on.
2. If the lady is in drought, her females not likely to be cycling. If the female is not cycling, there is no reason for the bull to do his Daddy thing.
It is like the witch trials, except Glowball Warmening or Cooling or anything in between that suits the narrative of the day is to blame.
Politicians must be sacrificed, and big coal, and big oil, and plastic straws to appease the Klimate God.
Did the Beetrooter inform her of this “fact”?
At least there’ll never be a shortage of bullsh*t nowadays.
Im surprised that this vet was not taught about drought impact on animals and historical precedents she could expect. Most Ag Dept memos to farmers are all over it.
Thought I’d post a considered rebuttal of the “emotional flummery and hand waving” (h/t Calli) at the SMH but I see that comments are closed. Damm.
If she speaks about the cruelty to wombats by the indig. police chap, well you could take her more seriously perhaps.
Vets should care about animal cruelty – we expect them to.
So if this vet does not worry about that, it might mean she is politically minded and what she says has a political motive and to be taken with a big grain of salt.
Helen and RobK, there is obviously a known problem with drought and hand-feeding grain and fertility. This drought is nothing special in that regard. This citified vet needs to read some of the Australian histories of droughts and get up to speed on the nature of this wide brown land. She’d find she was not the first to be force off her property, or at least who had to wait till better times, because of Australia’s normal and natural climate. It’s not any worse now than it ever was. The hysteria though, is supremely advanced because Gaia is a new god of natural causes, and one to be appeased. Science just doesn’t come into such ‘climate science’.
Hey Candy, I am all on the side of the wombats too.
This witteringly stupid female vet who is jumping on a current bandwagon could do much more good for animals, and people too, by being political on many other things that the left choses to ignore.
Helen, how about dropping this silly woman a line kindly telling her of your experiences of bulls, bullshit and the fertility of cattle during a drought? She needs educating on these matters by real farmers and experienced cattle breeders and with comments being closed in the SMH no-one can reach her to speak reason. As Calli has suggested, self-interest seems to have clouded her professional thinking.
But then she’d be attacked by the Left and her reputation would be tarred. Can’t have that.
NT station owner gives brainless NSW frightbat vet a free cattle breeding lesson. You’d think they would have taught her that stuff in vet school.
Thanks, Helen.
A female vet who is as mad as a hatter. How the hell did she get a degree in a subject that actually requires more than a modicum of intelligence?
Mark M, you have nailed it
Along with the trans crap and all the other isms that abound in today”s world, the root cause is mental illness.
Unfortunately there are unfathomably large dollars at stake and it appears that there is a race to the bottom for those dollars.
Ahh. I use the phrase often.
The reports are usually written by me.
Third wave feminism has a lot to answer for.
This wave has ruined a lot of women both emotionally and psychologically (not to mention aesthetically).
Far too many sheilas who can’t get a decent man and or a decent root, are screaming at things.
Far too many of these emotional wrecks are in charge of things.
Give up feminism.
Find a strong blue collar bloke.
Get a good root and get back to reality.