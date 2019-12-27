Just bulldoze it

CCTV installed at Karl Marx’s grave in Highgate cemetery – deterrent after it was twice defaced this year.
CCTV installed at Karl Marx’s grave in Highgate cemetery – deterrent after it was twice defaced this year.
People of the same trade seldom meet together, even for merriment and diversion, but the conversation ends in a conspiracy against the public, or in some contrivance to raise prices…. But though the law cannot hinder people of the same trade from sometimes assembling together, it ought to do nothing to facilitate such assemblies, much less to render them necessary.
No don’t bulldoze. Don’t disappear him from history. Let the young learn.
Looks fine to me.
Seems to be better quality addition to the monument than the more common graffiti, with accurate spelling and coherent expression.
It should score well in English and History exams at VCE.
Nice solid block on top to keep the bas.ard in
cui boner:
I have a nephew who is absolutely mad keen on Socialism. Him and his missus.
They are doing very well for themselves – him a sparky and her in the teaching game, both in their early 40’s.
They literally believe that Socialism, which has done little more than produce piles of dead people, has never been done right.
They refuse to learn and they refuse to think. They will be the ones who, languishing in an Arctic Gulag, will say “Oh! If only Stalin knew!”
Any positive depiction of that vile hypocritical parasitic dunderhead is an obscenity.
There’s a ‘Marx Grave Trust’?
Do they own their house?
Mmm…isn’t that a bit hypocritical?
If Socialism were ever implemented as they wish and “done right”, it would be taken from them by the government as all private property would be socialised. That also includes the nephew’s business.
Of course, their taxes would also go up to feed the leviathan of central bureaucracy which undertakes all the economic and social planning in a Socialist society. Not to mention the funding of the huge secret police apparatus that would be required to surveille dissenters and subversives. Not that thered be much in the way of consumer goods to spend their hard earned on in any case. A noble sacrifice for the Cause?
Do they enjoy overseas holidays?
That wouldn’t be allowed, or at least only the higher ups in the Party would be permitted it.
And how do they feel about the rationing of food and clothing?
That seems to be a feature of Socialist economies too.
Methinks perhaps they haven’t thought this through.
turn it into a pissoir…
Tombell, I suspect it already is. A squirt of luminol and an als will confirm. The only mystery will be whether they reached his head.
Looks like another fine Hosier Lane Socialist “artwork”.
(Personally, I always much preferred his brothers, Groucho, Harpo, Chico, Gummo and Zeppo, to Karl the Commo).
Ponder then how a doctrine founded upon envy and hatred has made such progress in the West…
— Norman Thomas (6 x Socialist Party of America presidential candidate), sometime in the 1940s.
Or a full-on latrine!
When it was just a grave it would have been wrong or distasteful to have attacked it.
Now its a monument attacking and desecrating it is exactly the right thing to do.
There’s a sector of my family – a couple, who are university educated professionals – who believe the same. “The gap between the rich and poor in this country shouldn’t be as wide as it is. If the wealthy paid their fair share of tax, everything would be fine.”
I pointed out that they owned their own home, courtesy of a sizable inheritance from her grandparents, and I’ve been off the guest list ever since.
Disgraceful vandalism.
As an appropriate mark of respect for the deceased, I’d be more inclined to bore a large hole under the headstone, and flush all the contents of a Septic Tank pumper-truck down there.
After all, “Dust to dust and ashes to ashes…”
Naturally, the Grauniad reports it.
An expression of the conflicted eccentricity of the British – source of many of our great freedoms yet the repository of one of the greatest attackers of human freedom. Location of such a long and varied history and yet, interring one whose grasp of history is so flawed. Sigh!
Minor picking of nit: what is with the back-formation of “surveil” from surveillance?
What would be wrong with using the expression “cameras will monitor the gravesite”?
Socialists are outraged at this outrage but are perfectly fine with the desecration and removal of monuments and statues of American founding fathers.
The expression that communism (or socialism) is perfect, it just hasn’t yet been implemented right, has so many regimes around the world that prove it wrong. Reagan had it right, any government that is big enough to give you everything is big enough to take everything away from you.
You expect misguided idealism from university students but when 40-somethings still think that way makes you think our society is immature. The Me Generation has morphed into The Great Compassionate Generation but with other people’s money – to prop up their enormous self-regard.