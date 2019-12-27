Barrister criticised for killing fox with baseball bat while wearing wife’s ‘too small’ kimono on Boxing Day.
Liberty Quote
Sinistra delenda est— Rococo Liberal
-
Recent Comments
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on The critics are right, of course. Get a kimino that fits, mate.
- Armadillo on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Juan on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Armadillo on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- thefrollickingmole on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Armadillo on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Dave in Marybrook on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Nelson Kidd-Players on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Peter, formerly known as Memoryvault on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- calli on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- cohenite on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- JC on Record temperatures and random chance
- Armadillo on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Juan on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Peter, formerly known as Memoryvault on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Tom on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Zatara on Record temperatures and random chance
- JC on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Up The Workers! on The critics are right, of course. Get a kimino that fits, mate.
- Armadillo on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Snoopy on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- thefrollickingmole on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Tel on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Tom on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- calli on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- calli on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Peter, formerly known as Memoryvault on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- The critics are right, of course. Get a kimino that fits, mate.
- 2019: peak stupidity? Can Donald help?
- Just bulldoze it
- Goodness gracious. Coal blamed for great balls of fire:
- Record temperatures and random chance
- Happy Christmas, Your Eminence
- Volunteers as slightly nobler scabs
- Merry Christmas and a Happy Chanukah
- Brown coal is back for Christmas!
- Right on, Barnaby. Merry Christmas to all. Except government.
- Christmas 2019
- Christmas eve (2)
- Christmas Eve 2019
- Hong Kong gets the woke treatment
- The Speaker
- Culpable monsters
- Haters going to hate
- Checks and balances
- What could go wrong?
- David Leyonhjelm. Whose ethics make it ethical?
- Bosses cry out for more public money
- It’s a Christmas tradition here at the Cat …
- Peter van Onselen and logic
- Heavy blouses blamed
- Pet Gretas: the latest must-have for leftist parents
- Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- After Madrid the tear-droppers still rule climate policy
- A man is not a woman: the scientific truth now illegal in Britain
- The Worst Australian Prime Minister Since Whitlam
- ‘Exhausted majority’ can rejoice over a year of averted catastrophes
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Shame he didn’t live in Australia. He could stone the beast to death, eat it and claim “cultural heritage.”
Sounds like a cryptic crossword clue.
The barrister looks indigenous to the UK.
Nothing to worry about.
Obviously those concerned about the fox have no idea how foxes actually behave. They won’t just take one chicken, they’ll go the lot because that’s what they do. With sheep they wait until the ewe starts giving birth and then tear apart the newly emerging lamb. Again, not satisfied with just one, which would be more than enough for a feed, they have to kill as many lambs as possible.
Foxes are like globalists ,nasty greedy and bloody useless .
Straight to twitter probably attempting to garner sympathy for having his Boxing Day ruined by said fox. Instead manages to cue his own outrage.
Rookie mistake. Never leave a document trail. You would think a Barrister would know that.
Fox hunting IS cultural heritage for well to do Englishmen.
The barrister has questions to answer.
The foremost question: how sporting was it on Christmas night to sleep-over in the chicken coup with a baseball bat while disguised as his wife?
The obvious question is why was he wearing his wife’s kimono, and what other clothing of his wife’s was he wearing? Knickers, bra, high heels?
He should’ve shown some cultural sensitivity and used bokken.
(Good luck finding traditional kimono if you’re > 6′.)
A sly, old fox can get you into the trickiest of positions before you realise.
James Delingpole provides some much-needed background:
As someone else once said, I’m going to enjoy watching the Left try to live up to their own ridiculous rules.
Nighthawk the Elder
Re “Rookie mistake. Never leave a document trail. You would think a Barrister would know that.”
Perhaps not as “Shoot, shovel and shut up”
Also cultural heritage for well to do Englishmen.
Don’t knock it … they built a global empire on eccentric outfits and tacky cross dressing.
A faux fox killer.
No real English gentleman would use anything other than a cricket bat to bludgeon an animal to death.
Even the great Rita Panahi leapt to condemn. The fox had it coming.
Not a word for the poor chickens.
And I’m betting it wasn’t an actual kimono, but rather one of those hapi jackets.
Sounds like not many have had to put up with foxes killing their hens. Fox’s are vicious blood thirsty little bastards, they will kill every hen in the coupe they can get their teeth into, the love drinking the blood.
Their nothing but sly,cunning,verminous sadistic little killers, were much better off without them. I wonder how many of our native birds and animals they have killed over the years,apart from our farm animals.
Should’ve used a XM-42.
Not a lot going for this bloke.
He’s a legal shyster, a Parliamentarian, anti-Brexit, a D-I-Y-aborter of foxes post-birth, a baseball fan, a transvestite, and I bet he makes a bloody awful cup of coffee, too!