The critics are right, of course. Get a kimino that fits, mate.

Posted on 1:49 pm, December 27, 2019 by currencylad

Barrister criticised for killing fox with baseball bat while wearing wife’s ‘too small’ kimono on Boxing Day.

This entry was posted in civil society. Bookmark the permalink.

22 Responses to The critics are right, of course. Get a kimino that fits, mate.

  1. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3273208, posted on December 27, 2019 at 1:55 pm

    Shame he didn’t live in Australia. He could stone the beast to death, eat it and claim “cultural heritage.”

  2. Roberto
    #3273209, posted on December 27, 2019 at 1:55 pm

    Sounds like a cryptic crossword clue.

  3. zyconoclast
    #3273215, posted on December 27, 2019 at 2:01 pm

    The barrister looks indigenous to the UK.
    Nothing to worry about.

  4. bemused
    #3273216, posted on December 27, 2019 at 2:01 pm

    Obviously those concerned about the fox have no idea how foxes actually behave. They won’t just take one chicken, they’ll go the lot because that’s what they do. With sheep they wait until the ewe starts giving birth and then tear apart the newly emerging lamb. Again, not satisfied with just one, which would be more than enough for a feed, they have to kill as many lambs as possible.

  5. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3273217, posted on December 27, 2019 at 2:09 pm

    Foxes are like globalists ,nasty greedy and bloody useless .

  6. Nighthawk the Elder
    #3273220, posted on December 27, 2019 at 2:12 pm

    Straight to twitter probably attempting to garner sympathy for having his Boxing Day ruined by said fox. Instead manages to cue his own outrage.

    Rookie mistake. Never leave a document trail. You would think a Barrister would know that.

  7. Tel
    #3273248, posted on December 27, 2019 at 2:42 pm

    Shame he didn’t live in Australia. He could stone the beast to death, eat it and claim “cultural heritage.”

    Fox hunting IS cultural heritage for well to do Englishmen.

  8. Leo G
    #3273286, posted on December 27, 2019 at 3:35 pm

    The barrister has questions to answer.
    The foremost question: how sporting was it on Christmas night to sleep-over in the chicken coup with a baseball bat while disguised as his wife?

  9. bemused
    #3273289, posted on December 27, 2019 at 3:37 pm

    The obvious question is why was he wearing his wife’s kimono, and what other clothing of his wife’s was he wearing? Knickers, bra, high heels?

  10. lotocoti
    #3273295, posted on December 27, 2019 at 3:43 pm

    while wearing wife’s ‘too small’ kimono

    He should’ve shown some cultural sensitivity and used bokken.
    (Good luck finding traditional kimono if you’re > 6′.)

  11. Leo G
    #3273299, posted on December 27, 2019 at 3:45 pm

    The obvious question is why was he wearing his wife’s kimono, and …

    A sly, old fox can get you into the trickiest of positions before you realise.

  12. Art Vandelay
    #3273312, posted on December 27, 2019 at 3:55 pm

    James Delingpole provides some much-needed background:

    …the barrister in question is none other than our old friend Jolyon Maugham, QC – one of that cabal of excruciatingly politically correct lawyers who did their damnedest to stop Brexit happening; one, also, who has shown no mercy to his enemies on the right – as he demonstrated especially in his vicious persecution of young Brexit activist Darren Grimes.

    Maugham is so incorrigibly woke that when he first tweeted out about having bludgeoned to death a fox, I thought it was some kind of feeble liberal-lefty joke aimed at all those splendid chaps and chapesses who have gone out riding to hounds today – that is, pursuing foxes on horseback.

    As someone else once said, I’m going to enjoy watching the Left try to live up to their own ridiculous rules.

  13. Another Ian
    #3273314, posted on December 27, 2019 at 3:57 pm

    Nighthawk the Elder

    Re “Rookie mistake. Never leave a document trail. You would think a Barrister would know that.”

    Perhaps not as “Shoot, shovel and shut up”

  14. Tel
    #3273323, posted on December 27, 2019 at 4:01 pm

    The obvious question is why was he wearing his wife’s kimono, and what other clothing of his wife’s was he wearing? Knickers, bra, high heels?

    Also cultural heritage for well to do Englishmen.

    Don’t knock it … they built a global empire on eccentric outfits and tacky cross dressing.

  15. Old School Conservative
    #3273336, posted on December 27, 2019 at 4:07 pm

    A faux fox killer.
    No real English gentleman would use anything other than a cricket bat to bludgeon an animal to death.

  16. Cui Bono
    #3273344, posted on December 27, 2019 at 4:11 pm

    Even the great Rita Panahi leapt to condemn. The fox had it coming.

  17. cuckoo
    #3273355, posted on December 27, 2019 at 4:19 pm

    “You held immense power over a vulnerable and helpless animal. You had the chance to show it mercy,” one person said.

    Not a word for the poor chickens.

  18. cuckoo
    #3273361, posted on December 27, 2019 at 4:22 pm

    And I’m betting it wasn’t an actual kimono, but rather one of those hapi jackets.

  19. Rusty of Qld
    #3273367, posted on December 27, 2019 at 4:28 pm

    Sounds like not many have had to put up with foxes killing their hens. Fox’s are vicious blood thirsty little bastards, they will kill every hen in the coupe they can get their teeth into, the love drinking the blood.
    Their nothing but sly,cunning,verminous sadistic little killers, were much better off without them. I wonder how many of our native birds and animals they have killed over the years,apart from our farm animals.

  21. Up The Workers!
    #3273414, posted on December 27, 2019 at 5:18 pm

    Not a lot going for this bloke.

    He’s a legal shyster, a Parliamentarian, anti-Brexit, a D-I-Y-aborter of foxes post-birth, a baseball fan, a transvestite, and I bet he makes a bloody awful cup of coffee, too!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.