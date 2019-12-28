Is Home Alone a Christmas movie?

Apparently most of it but not all: CBC Cuts Donald Trump’s ‘Home Alone 2’ Cameo Out of Broadcast. It’s the CBC who apparently cannot bear even six positive seconds of Donald Trump. They’re like the ABC and no doubt the BBC along with every one of the traditional non-Fox networks in the US. They will filter out anything that does not fit the story they want their viewers to believe, which seems to be perfectly ok with their viewers who want all these things filtered out. Are people really content with such obvious and continuous efforts to shape their opinions and leave out the full story? The left are apparently wilfully happy to become Manchurian Candidates. Brainwash me, oh please brainwash me! It is spooky to see it before our eyes.

And on the same day there was this as well: Soldier Asks Donald Trump About Cameo in Hit Christmas Movie ‘Home Alone 2’.

“It was an honor to do it. It turned out to be a very big hit, obviously. It’s a big Christmas hit, one of the biggest,” Trump said. “It’s an honor to be involved in something like that.”

It’s almost unimaginable how small-minded and petty the media are. Their faithful viewers are even worse since they could always change the channel, or even turn it off.