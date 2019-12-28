Open Forum: December 28, 2019

Posted on 12:01 am, December 28, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

12 Responses to Open Forum: December 28, 2019

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3273728, posted on December 28, 2019 at 12:04 am

    Oh, all right. Third. I yield to the lady.

  5. Zyconoclast
    #3273729, posted on December 28, 2019 at 12:05 am

    Turning the horror of swimwear shopping into a positive experience

    Recognise that the problem is our culture, not your body

    Give yourself mini pep talks
    Backing yourself by talking to yourself positively can make a big difference. Here are some of Ms Adams’ favourite phrases:

    “No piece of swimwear can define me.”
    “I am reclaiming my right to feel comfortable in this body.”
    “You are so fabulous.” (Say this every time you try something on, Ms Adams says, no matter the result.)
    “All bodies belong/change, including mine.”
    “Swimmers are for swimming – can I swim in this?”

    Keeping trying until you find a pair that really ‘gets’ your body

    “I am not alone.”

  6. Muddy
    #3273730, posted on December 28, 2019 at 12:05 am

    Ah-huh!

    Thanks for the feedback about the book, Zulu. It’s a fair way down my list of priorities, but on your recommendation, I’ll bump it up. Cheers.

    Goodnight all.

  7. Mark A
    #3273732, posted on December 28, 2019 at 12:13 am

    Arky,
    Don’t use an angle grinder near (near?, right on top of it!) a charging battery either, like I did.
    Lucky for the full face mask in use at the time.

  8. Nick
    #3273733, posted on December 28, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Ellie, I saw Queen in its various incarnations 5 times. The last one in Sydney with Lambert was very good, with technology aiding the overall experience. I’m not seeing them next time, $250 seemed over the top

  9. RobertS
    #3273734, posted on December 28, 2019 at 12:27 am

    I’m usually asleep at this time but the smoke is preventing that. My diary tells me we’ve had continuous smoke haze here in Canberra for 21 days now. I have no doubt there are worse places. I’m in my 70’s and I can’t imagine how the really old and those with respiratory problems are coping. And then there are the fire fighters. Who are mostly volunteers for Christ’s sake. We can surely do better in this country.

  10. Steve trickler
    #3273735, posted on December 28, 2019 at 12:42 am

    Tuning in. Live feed.



  11. Peter, formerly known as Memoryvault
    #3273736, posted on December 28, 2019 at 12:48 am

    Ellie’s gone nigh nighs Nick.

  12. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3273737, posted on December 28, 2019 at 12:54 am

    Who are mostly volunteers for Christ’s sake. We can surely do better in this country.

    Of the three of us, in the cab of the firetruck, at our last call out, we were all over 60, with a total of over eighty years in the military and the police force…..

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.