Liberty Quote
Of course the problem is demand, but it is not only demand, it is demand that must operate through repressed and illegal channels. Illegality creates obscene profits that finance the murderous tactics of the drug lords; illegality leads to the corruption of law enforcement officials; illegality monopolizes the efforts of honest law forces so that they are starved for resources to fight the simpler crimes of robbery, theft and assault.— Milton Friedman
-
Recent Comments
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: December 28, 2019
- Peter, formerly known as Memoryvault on Open Forum: December 28, 2019
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: December 28, 2019
- RobertS on Open Forum: December 28, 2019
- Nick on Open Forum: December 28, 2019
- Mark A on Open Forum: December 28, 2019
- Muddy on Open Forum: December 28, 2019
- Zyconoclast on Open Forum: December 28, 2019
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: December 28, 2019
- Ellie on Open Forum: December 28, 2019
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: December 28, 2019
- Zyconoclast on Open Forum: December 28, 2019
- Ellie on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Muddy on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- max on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Mitch M. on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Zyconoclast on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- a reader on Merry Christmas and a Happy Chanukah
- Mitch M. on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Zyconoclast on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Zyconoclast on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- a reader on Merry Christmas and a Happy Chanukah
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- MatrixTransform on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Muddy on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Muddy on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- Brian on Goodness gracious. Coal blamed for great balls of fire:
- Mitch M. on Open Forum: December 21, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- Open Forum: December 28, 2019
- The critics are right, of course. Get a kimino that fits, mate.
- 2019: peak stupidity? Can Donald help?
- Just bulldoze it
- Goodness gracious. Coal blamed for great balls of fire:
- Record temperatures and random chance
- Happy Christmas, Your Eminence
- Volunteers as slightly nobler scabs
- Merry Christmas and a Happy Chanukah
- Brown coal is back for Christmas!
- Right on, Barnaby. Merry Christmas to all. Except government.
- Christmas 2019
- Christmas eve (2)
- Christmas Eve 2019
- Hong Kong gets the woke treatment
- The Speaker
- Culpable monsters
- Haters going to hate
- Checks and balances
- What could go wrong?
- David Leyonhjelm. Whose ethics make it ethical?
- Bosses cry out for more public money
- It’s a Christmas tradition here at the Cat …
- Peter van Onselen and logic
- Heavy blouses blamed
- Pet Gretas: the latest must-have for leftist parents
- Open Forum: December 21, 2019
- After Madrid the tear-droppers still rule climate policy
- A man is not a woman: the scientific truth now illegal in Britain
- The Worst Australian Prime Minister Since Whitlam
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: December 28, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1
Second?
Two
Oh, all right. Third. I yield to the lady.
Turning the horror of swimwear shopping into a positive experience
Recognise that the problem is our culture, not your body
Give yourself mini pep talks
Backing yourself by talking to yourself positively can make a big difference. Here are some of Ms Adams’ favourite phrases:
“No piece of swimwear can define me.”
“I am reclaiming my right to feel comfortable in this body.”
“You are so fabulous.” (Say this every time you try something on, Ms Adams says, no matter the result.)
“All bodies belong/change, including mine.”
“Swimmers are for swimming – can I swim in this?”
Keeping trying until you find a pair that really ‘gets’ your body
“I am not alone.”
Ah-huh!
Thanks for the feedback about the book, Zulu. It’s a fair way down my list of priorities, but on your recommendation, I’ll bump it up. Cheers.
Goodnight all.
Arky,
Don’t use an angle grinder near (near?, right on top of it!) a charging battery either, like I did.
Lucky for the full face mask in use at the time.
Ellie, I saw Queen in its various incarnations 5 times. The last one in Sydney with Lambert was very good, with technology aiding the overall experience. I’m not seeing them next time, $250 seemed over the top
I’m usually asleep at this time but the smoke is preventing that. My diary tells me we’ve had continuous smoke haze here in Canberra for 21 days now. I have no doubt there are worse places. I’m in my 70’s and I can’t imagine how the really old and those with respiratory problems are coping. And then there are the fire fighters. Who are mostly volunteers for Christ’s sake. We can surely do better in this country.
Tuning in. Live feed.
Ellie’s gone nigh nighs Nick.
Of the three of us, in the cab of the firetruck, at our last call out, we were all over 60, with a total of over eighty years in the military and the police force…..